Atlantic Grille
3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05
Frederick, MD 21704
Popular Items
Appetizers
1/2 lb Shrimp
Half pound of Texas Treasure shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.
10 Wings
Ten seasoned fresh jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, served with celery, carrots, and your choice of dressing. Additional dressings .50.
6 Wings
Six seasoned fresh jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, served with celery, carrots, and your choice of dressing. Additional dressings .50.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Calamari
Hand cut and lightly fried calamari, served with house made marinara or thai chili sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream.
Chicken Tenders
Four fried chicken tenders.
Crab Dip
Our house blend of spices, cream cheese and lump crab meat, served with toasted bread.
Crab Pretzels
Pretzel rods stuffed with our signature crab imperial topped with melted mixed cheese.
Fried Green Beans
Deep fried green beans, served with our signature house made AG sauce.
Fried Pickles
Fresh pickle spears, hand breaded and deep fried, served with house made spicy ranch.
Garlic Knots
Our signature pizza dough hand tied into knots, tossed with olive oil, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, and parmesan cheese, served with house made marinara sauce.
Hummus
House made blend of chic pea puree topped with extra virgin olive oil and kalamata olives, served with pita bread.
Meatballs Diavola
Three house made ground beef meatballs served in a spicy marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella cheese, served with house made marinara sauce.
Potato Skins
Fresh cut potatoes topped with chopped bacon and melted mixed cheese, served with sour cream on the side.
Pretzel Rods
Baked pretzel rods, served with our house made beer cheese sauce.
Steak Quesadilla
Hand sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, mixed cheese, chipotle mayo, in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and fresh made pico de gallo on the side.
Steamed Mussels
PEI mussels served in a garlic, white wine and lemon broth with oregano and red pepper flakes, served with toasted bread.
Soups
Cup Half/Half
Bowl Half/Half
Cup Md
House made tomato based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.
Bowl Md
House made tomato based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.
Cup Cream
House made cream based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.
Bowl Cream
House made cream based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.
Cup Chili
House made ground beef chili, beans, and tomatoes, served with crackers on the side.
Bowl Chili
House made ground beef chili, beans, and tomatoes, served with crackers on the side.
Bowl French Onion
House made french onion soup, served in a soup crock.
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, red bell peppers, and crispy wontons, served with sweet thai chili sauce.
Atlantic Salad
Fresh atlantic salmon over a bed of mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, topped with strawberries, candies walnuts, and shaved parmesan cheese, served with house made raspberry vinaigrette.
Chic Pea Salad
Fresh chic peas, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, served with our house made greek-style vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Mixed green, iceberg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, mixed cheese, eggs, chopped bacon, sliced avocados, served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoncini's, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, queen olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and feta cheese, served with our house made greek-style vinaigrette.
Grilled Romaine
grilled romaine hearts, with feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and roasted red peppers, served with your choice of dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made caesar dressing, with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and mixed cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made caesar dressing, with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and mixed cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, goat cheese, sliced red onions, candies walnuts, and mandarin oranges, served with our house made champagne vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce with chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and diced red onions, served with your choice of dressing.
8oz Dressing Cup
12oz Dressing Cup
Dinner Roll
Add Dressing
Sandwiches
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and dill mayo, served on toasted white bread with fries.
Chicken Delight
Grilled chicken breast, lump crab meat, bacon, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread with fries.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our signature blend of spices and lump crab meat, served on a toasted potato roll with fries.
French Dipper
Hand sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll and a side of house made au jus with fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
seasoned chicken breast with cajun spices, deep fried, with cheddar cheese, bacon, and house made sweet and tangy mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.
Grilled Cheese
Melted american cheese on toasted white bread with fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken breast served on a potato roll with fries.
House Special Sub
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, melted provolone cheese, horseradish mayonnaise. Served on a toasted sub roll with fries.
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, melted provolone cheese, marinara sauce, served on a toasted sub roll with fries.
Reuben
Slow cooked in-house corned beef with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread with fries.
Steak & Cheese
Philly style flat steak, melted provolone cheese, sauteed onions, served on a toasted sub roll with fries.
Stromboli
Hand made stromboli filled with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of house made marinara sauce.
Sub Club
Ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo, served on a toasted sub roll with fries.
Burgers
Atlantic Burger
Half pound black angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's, and our house made chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.
Hamburger
Half pound black angus burger.
Hawaiian Burger
Half pound black angus burger topped with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, ham, and thai chili sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.
Jack Daniels Burger
Half pound black angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, and house made jack daniel's sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half pound black angus burger topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and bbq sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.
Flatbreads
Chicken Avocado FB
Toasted flatbread topped with fresh avocado spread, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, and melted mixed cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch FB
Toasted flatbread topped with ranch dressing, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and melted mixed cheese.
Flank Steak FB
Toasted flatbread topped with marinated flank steak, melted bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed onions and mushrooms.
Seafood FB
Toasted flatbread topped with house made seafood sauce, lump crab meat, scallops, shrimp, melted provolone cheese and old bay seasoning.
Entrees
Baked Cod
Fresh baked cod with sauteed spinach, onions, and diced tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce, served with two sides.
Baked Mac
Penne Pasta in a house made cheese sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs and parmesan cheese, served with a house or caesar salad.
Chicken Shrimp Teriyaki
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with gulf shrimp and teriyaki sauce, served with two sides.
Crab Cake Dinner
Two broiled crab cakes made up of our own blend of spices, served with two sides.
Filet Mignon
6oz center cut filet mignon, cooked to your temperature, served with two sides.
Fish N' Chips
Three pieces of fried cod, served with fries.
Flank Steak Chimichurri
Grilled marinated flank steak topped with our house made chimichurri sauce, served with two sides.
Fried Shrimp
Fried gulf shrimp in our house made beer batter, served with two sides.
Full Rack Ribs
A full rack of in-house slow cooked baby back ribs topped with a memphis style bbq sauce, served with two sides.
Half Rack Ribs
A half rack of in-house slow cooked baby back ribs topped with a memphis style bbq sauce, served with two sides.
Ravioli Rose
Cheese filled ravioli in our house made rose sauce, served with a house or caesar salad.
Rosemary Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts marinated in a lemon, garlic and rosemary infused olive oil, served with two sides.
Salmon Shrimp Mango
Fresh salmon and gulf shrimp topped with a house made mango salsa, served with two sides.
Seafood Asparagus
Penne pasta with shrimp, scallops, lump crab meat, mushrooms, and diced asparagus tossed in a rose sauce, served with a house or caesar salad.
Seared Scallops
Pan seared scallops in an citrus flavored sweet thai chili sauce, served with two sides.
Single Crab Cake Dinner
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with marinated flank steak, rice, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, chili, topped with a red sauce and melted mixed cheese, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Teriyaki Salmon
Fresh atlantic salmon blackened and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with two sides.
Pizza
10" Cheese
our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza with our house made pizza sauce
10" White
our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza brushed with garlic and butter
10" Greek
White pizza with Kalamata olives, black olives, feta cheese, baby spinach, red onions, and olive oil
10" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and fresh basil
10" Veggie Lovers
roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach
10" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
10" Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
10" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, drizzled with bbq sauce topped with mixed cheese and cilantro.
10" Gluten Free
14" Cheese
our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza with our house made pizza sauce (6 slices)
14" White
our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza brushed with garlic and butter (6 slices)
14" Greek
White pizza with Kalamata olives, black olives, feta cheese, baby spinach, red onions, and olive oil
14" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and fresh basil
14" Veggie Lovers
roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach
14" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
14" Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
14" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, drizzled with bbq sauce topped with mixed cheese and cilantro.
18" Cheese
our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza with our house made pizza sauce (8 slices)
18" White
our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza brushed with garlic and butter (8 slices)
18" Greek
White pizza with Kalamata olives, black olives, feta cheese, baby spinach, red onions, and olive oil
18" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and fresh basil
18" Veggie Lovers
roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach
18" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
18" Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
18" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, drizzled with bbq sauce topped with mixed cheese and cilantro.
Kids
Kids Burger
Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.
Kids Mac
Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.
Kids Pasta
Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.
Kids Pizza
Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.
Kids Tenders
Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.
Sides
Asparagus
Bacon Cheese Fries
Baked Potato
Available after 4pm.
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Small Caesar Salad
Small House Salad
Sweet Fries
Sweet Potato
Available after 4pm.
Thai Chili Sprouts
Mashed Sweet Potato
Desserts
Black Forest Cheesecake
Creamy New York cheesecake with a black raspberry swirl and sides covered in chocolate cookie crumbs.
Caramel Apple
Filled with granny smith apples, cream cheese, topped with streusel and caramel.
Chocolate Dream
Layers of ambrosia and chocolate cake with a truffle filling and chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse pie full of Reese's peanut butter cups.
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
Flourless cake decorated with chocolate ganache.
Juniors Cheesecake
Junior's famous New York style cheesecake.
Lemon Raspberry
Vanilla cake filled with raspberry preserves, iced with lemon butter cream, topped with a lemon curd filling.
Red Velvet
Red velvet cake filled and iced with cream cheese, covered with red cake crumbs.
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
Sodas
Coffee/Tea/Water
Juice/Milk
Dinner
Rosemary Chicken FD
8 pieces of grilled chicken, choice of a house or Caesar salad, and choice of one side. Served with 6 dinner rolls
Crab Cake FD
Enjoy 6 of our house made broiled crab cakes made up of our signature blend of spices. Served with your choice of a house or Caesar salad, one side option, and fresh dinner rolls.
Baked Ziti FD
Pasta with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with your choice of a house or Caesar salad (2 dressings) and fresh dinner rolls.
Pizza & Wing FD
Enjoy two of our 14" two topping HAND TOSSED NY STYLE pizzas (please instruction which toppings you would like if any at all) and 20 of our in- house seasoned chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Appetizers
Small Tray Wings
Small Tray Celery & Carrots
Small Tray Crab Dip
Small Tray Hummus
Small Tray Mini Meatballs
Small Tray Mini Crab Cakes
Small Tray Garlic Knots
Small Tray Potato Skins
Small Tray Pretzel Rods
Medium Tray Wings
Medium Tray Celery & Carrots
Medium Tray Crab Dip
Medium Tray Hummus
Medium Tray Mini Meatballs
Medium Tray Mini Crab Cakes
Medium Tray Garlic Knots
Medium Tray Potato Skins
Medium Tray Pretzel Rods
Large Tray Wings
Large Tray Mini Meatballs
Large Tray Garlic Knots
Salads
Small Tray Caesar Salad
Small Tray House Salad
Small Tray Greek Salad
Small Tray Spinach Salad
Medium Tray Caesar Salad
Medium Tray House Salad
Medium Tray Greek Salad
Medium Tray Spinach Salad
Large Tray Caesar Salad
Large Tray House Salad
Large Tray Greek Salad
Large Tray Spinach Salad
Sandwich Platters
Entrees
Small Tray Baked Mac
Penne Pasta in a house made cheese sauce topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.
Small Tray Penne Vodka
Penne pasta with prosciutto in a rose sauce finished with vodka.
Small Tray Linguine Meatballs
Linguine with house made meatballs in marinara sauce.
Small Tray Rosemary Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts marinated in a lemon, garlic and rosemary infused olive oil.
Small Tray Chicken Marsala
Penne pasta, grilled chicken, and mushrooms in a house made marsala sauce.
Small Tray Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken in a house made alfredo sauce over linguine.
Small Tray Salmon Rose
Grilled salmon in a rose sauce with penne pasta.
Small Tray Seafood Marinara
Sauteed shrimp and lump crab meat with penne pasta.
Medium Tray Baked Mac
Medium Tray Penne Vodka
Medium Tray Linguine Meatballs
Medium Tray Rosemary Chicken
Medium Tray Chicken Marsala
Medium Tray Chicken Alfredo
Medium Tray Salmon Rose
Medium Tray Seafood Marinara
Large Tray Baked Mac
Large Tray Penne Vodka
Large Tray Linguine Meatballs
Large Tray Rosemary Chicken
Large Tray Chicken Marsala
Large Tray Chicken Alfredo
Large Tray Salmon Rose
Large Tray Seafood Marinara
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh - Casual - American
3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick, MD 21704