Atlantic Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05

Frederick, MD 21704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

1/2 lb Shrimp

1/2 lb Shrimp

$15.00

Half pound of Texas Treasure shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

10 Wings

$14.00

Ten seasoned fresh jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, served with celery, carrots, and your choice of dressing. Additional dressings .50.

6 Wings

$9.00

Six seasoned fresh jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, served with celery, carrots, and your choice of dressing. Additional dressings .50.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Calamari

$14.50

Hand cut and lightly fried calamari, served with house made marinara or thai chili sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Four fried chicken tenders.

Crab Dip

$15.00

Our house blend of spices, cream cheese and lump crab meat, served with toasted bread.

Crab Pretzels

$14.50

Pretzel rods stuffed with our signature crab imperial topped with melted mixed cheese.

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Deep fried green beans, served with our signature house made AG sauce.

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Fresh pickle spears, hand breaded and deep fried, served with house made spicy ranch.

Garlic Knots

$7.50Out of stock

Our signature pizza dough hand tied into knots, tossed with olive oil, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, and parmesan cheese, served with house made marinara sauce.

Hummus

$10.00

House made blend of chic pea puree topped with extra virgin olive oil and kalamata olives, served with pita bread.

Meatballs Diavola

$13.00

Three house made ground beef meatballs served in a spicy marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Deep fried mozzarella cheese, served with house made marinara sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

Fresh cut potatoes topped with chopped bacon and melted mixed cheese, served with sour cream on the side.

Pretzel Rods

Pretzel Rods

$10.00

Baked pretzel rods, served with our house made beer cheese sauce.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Hand sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, mixed cheese, chipotle mayo, in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and fresh made pico de gallo on the side.

Steamed Mussels

$14.50

PEI mussels served in a garlic, white wine and lemon broth with oregano and red pepper flakes, served with toasted bread.

Soups

Cup Half/Half

$7.00

Bowl Half/Half

$8.00

Cup Md

$7.00

House made tomato based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.

Bowl Md

$8.00

House made tomato based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.

Cup Cream

$7.00

House made cream based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.

Bowl Cream

$8.00

House made cream based soup topped with lump crab meat and crackers on the side.

Cup Chili

$6.25

House made ground beef chili, beans, and tomatoes, served with crackers on the side.

Bowl Chili

$7.50

House made ground beef chili, beans, and tomatoes, served with crackers on the side.

Bowl French Onion

$8.00

House made french onion soup, served in a soup crock.

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, red bell peppers, and crispy wontons, served with sweet thai chili sauce.

Atlantic Salad

$18.00

Fresh atlantic salmon over a bed of mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, topped with strawberries, candies walnuts, and shaved parmesan cheese, served with house made raspberry vinaigrette.

Chic Pea Salad

Chic Pea Salad

$14.00

Fresh chic peas, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, served with our house made greek-style vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed green, iceberg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, mixed cheese, eggs, chopped bacon, sliced avocados, served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, pepperoncini's, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, queen olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and feta cheese, served with our house made greek-style vinaigrette.

Grilled Romaine

$15.00

grilled romaine hearts, with feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and roasted red peppers, served with your choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made caesar dressing, with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

Large House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and mixed cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made caesar dressing, with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

Small House Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and mixed cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Fresh baby spinach, goat cheese, sliced red onions, candies walnuts, and mandarin oranges, served with our house made champagne vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce with chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and diced red onions, served with your choice of dressing.

8oz Dressing Cup

$4.00

12oz Dressing Cup

$5.00

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Add Dressing

$0.50

Sandwiches

BLTA

BLTA

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and dill mayo, served on toasted white bread with fries.

Chicken Delight

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, lump crab meat, bacon, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread with fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.50

Our signature blend of spices and lump crab meat, served on a toasted potato roll with fries.

French Dipper

French Dipper

$13.50

Hand sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll and a side of house made au jus with fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

seasoned chicken breast with cajun spices, deep fried, with cheddar cheese, bacon, and house made sweet and tangy mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Melted american cheese on toasted white bread with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast served on a potato roll with fries.

House Special Sub

$14.00

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, melted provolone cheese, horseradish mayonnaise. Served on a toasted sub roll with fries.

Meatball Sub

$13.50

House made meatballs, melted provolone cheese, marinara sauce, served on a toasted sub roll with fries.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Slow cooked in-house corned beef with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread with fries.

Steak & Cheese

$13.50

Philly style flat steak, melted provolone cheese, sauteed onions, served on a toasted sub roll with fries.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$15.00

Hand made stromboli filled with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of house made marinara sauce.

Sub Club

$14.00

Ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo, served on a toasted sub roll with fries.

Burgers

Atlantic Burger

$15.00

Half pound black angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's, and our house made chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.

Hamburger

$12.00

Half pound black angus burger.

Hawaiian Burger

$14.50

Half pound black angus burger topped with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, ham, and thai chili sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.

Jack Daniels Burger

$15.00

Half pound black angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, and house made jack daniel's sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Half pound black angus burger topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and bbq sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries.

Flatbreads

Chicken Avocado FB

$13.50

Toasted flatbread topped with fresh avocado spread, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, and melted mixed cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch FB

$13.00

Toasted flatbread topped with ranch dressing, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and melted mixed cheese.

Flank Steak FB

$14.00

Toasted flatbread topped with marinated flank steak, melted bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed onions and mushrooms.

Seafood FB

$14.00

Toasted flatbread topped with house made seafood sauce, lump crab meat, scallops, shrimp, melted provolone cheese and old bay seasoning.

Entrees

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$26.00

Fresh baked cod with sauteed spinach, onions, and diced tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce, served with two sides.

Baked Mac

$18.00

Penne Pasta in a house made cheese sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs and parmesan cheese, served with a house or caesar salad.

Chicken Shrimp Teriyaki

$22.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with gulf shrimp and teriyaki sauce, served with two sides.

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$35.00

Two broiled crab cakes made up of our own blend of spices, served with two sides.

Filet Mignon

$28.00

6oz center cut filet mignon, cooked to your temperature, served with two sides.

Fish N' Chips

$17.50

Three pieces of fried cod, served with fries.

Flank Steak Chimichurri

Flank Steak Chimichurri

$20.00

Grilled marinated flank steak topped with our house made chimichurri sauce, served with two sides.

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Fried gulf shrimp in our house made beer batter, served with two sides.

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

A full rack of in-house slow cooked baby back ribs topped with a memphis style bbq sauce, served with two sides.

Half Rack Ribs

$24.00

A half rack of in-house slow cooked baby back ribs topped with a memphis style bbq sauce, served with two sides.

Ravioli Rose

$18.00

Cheese filled ravioli in our house made rose sauce, served with a house or caesar salad.

Rosemary Chicken

Rosemary Chicken

$18.50

Two grilled chicken breasts marinated in a lemon, garlic and rosemary infused olive oil, served with two sides.

Salmon Shrimp Mango

Salmon Shrimp Mango

$28.00

Fresh salmon and gulf shrimp topped with a house made mango salsa, served with two sides.

Seafood Asparagus

$28.00

Penne pasta with shrimp, scallops, lump crab meat, mushrooms, and diced asparagus tossed in a rose sauce, served with a house or caesar salad.

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$28.00

Pan seared scallops in an citrus flavored sweet thai chili sauce, served with two sides.

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$25.00
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla filled with marinated flank steak, rice, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, chili, topped with a red sauce and melted mixed cheese, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Fresh atlantic salmon blackened and topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with two sides.

Pizza

10" Cheese

$11.00

our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza with our house made pizza sauce

10" White

$11.00

our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza brushed with garlic and butter

10" Greek

$15.00

White pizza with Kalamata olives, black olives, feta cheese, baby spinach, red onions, and olive oil

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and fresh basil

10" Veggie Lovers

$15.00

roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach

10" Meat Lovers

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

10" Supreme

$15.50

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.50

Grilled chicken, drizzled with bbq sauce topped with mixed cheese and cilantro.

10" Gluten Free

$14.00

14" Cheese

$15.00

our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza with our house made pizza sauce (6 slices)

14" White

$15.00

our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza brushed with garlic and butter (6 slices)

14" Greek

$19.00

White pizza with Kalamata olives, black olives, feta cheese, baby spinach, red onions, and olive oil

14" Margherita

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and fresh basil

14" Veggie Lovers

$19.00

roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach

14" Meat Lovers

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

14" Supreme

$20.50

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.50

Grilled chicken, drizzled with bbq sauce topped with mixed cheese and cilantro.

18" Cheese

$17.50

our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza with our house made pizza sauce (8 slices)

18" White

$17.50

our traditional style thin crust cheese pizza brushed with garlic and butter (8 slices)

18" Greek

$23.00

White pizza with Kalamata olives, black olives, feta cheese, baby spinach, red onions, and olive oil

18" Margherita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, and fresh basil

18" Veggie Lovers

$23.00

roasted red peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach

18" Meat Lovers

$23.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

18" Supreme

18" Supreme

$25.50

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

18" BBQ Chicken

$25.50

Grilled chicken, drizzled with bbq sauce topped with mixed cheese and cilantro.

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.

Kids Mac

$7.00

Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries, fountain drink, and kids dessert.

Sides

Asparagus

$5.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Available after 4pm.

Broccoli

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Fries

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.25

Small House Salad

$6.25

Sweet Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Available after 4pm.

Thai Chili Sprouts

$7.00

Mashed Sweet Potato

$3.00

Desserts

Black Forest Cheesecake

$5.25

Creamy New York cheesecake with a black raspberry swirl and sides covered in chocolate cookie crumbs.

Caramel Apple

$6.50

Filled with granny smith apples, cream cheese, topped with streusel and caramel.

Chocolate Dream

$6.50

Layers of ambrosia and chocolate cake with a truffle filling and chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.75

Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse pie full of Reese's peanut butter cups.

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Flourless cake decorated with chocolate ganache.

Juniors Cheesecake

$7.50

Junior's famous New York style cheesecake.

Lemon Raspberry

$6.00

Vanilla cake filled with raspberry preserves, iced with lemon butter cream, topped with a lemon curd filling.

Red Velvet

$6.50

Red velvet cake filled and iced with cream cheese, covered with red cake crumbs.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Gingerale

$2.99Out of stock

Tonic

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.89

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice/Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Vegetable Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Dinner

Rosemary Chicken FD

$60.00

8 pieces of grilled chicken, choice of a house or Caesar salad, and choice of one side. Served with 6 dinner rolls

Crab Cake FD

$100.00

Enjoy 6 of our house made broiled crab cakes made up of our signature blend of spices. Served with your choice of a house or Caesar salad, one side option, and fresh dinner rolls.

Baked Ziti FD

$55.00

Pasta with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with your choice of a house or Caesar salad (2 dressings) and fresh dinner rolls.

Pizza & Wing FD

$55.00

Enjoy two of our 14" two topping HAND TOSSED NY STYLE pizzas (please instruction which toppings you would like if any at all) and 20 of our in- house seasoned chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Appetizers

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Wings

$40.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Celery & Carrots

$25.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Crab Dip

$90.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Hummus

$55.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Mini Meatballs

$50.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Mini Crab Cakes

$65.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Garlic Knots

$30.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Potato Skins

$40.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Pretzel Rods

$30.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Wings

$75.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Celery & Carrots

$40.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Crab Dip

$150.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Hummus

$100.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Mini Meatballs

$85.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Mini Crab Cakes

$110.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Garlic Knots

$55.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Potato Skins

$70.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Pretzel Rods

$55.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray Wings

$100.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray Mini Meatballs

$110.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray Garlic Knots

$95.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Trays Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Salads

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Caesar Salad

$40.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray House Salad

$40.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Greek Salad

$50.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Small Tray Spinach Salad

$50.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Caesar Salad

$60.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray House Salad

$60.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Greek Salad

$75.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Medium Tray Spinach Salad

$75.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray Caesar Salad

$75.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray House Salad

Large Tray House Salad

$75.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray Greek Salad

$90.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Large Tray Spinach Salad

$90.00

Small Trays Feed 10-12 Medium Tray Feed 18-20 Large Trays Feed 25-30

Sandwich Platters

Sub Club Platter

$100.00

French Dipper Platter

$100.00

House Special Sub Platter

$100.00

BLTA Platter

$100.00

Meatball Sub Platter

$100.00

Entrees

Small Tray Baked Mac

$60.00

Penne Pasta in a house made cheese sauce topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.

Small Tray Penne Vodka

$60.00

Penne pasta with prosciutto in a rose sauce finished with vodka.

Small Tray Linguine Meatballs

$60.00

Linguine with house made meatballs in marinara sauce.

Small Tray Rosemary Chicken

$60.00

Grilled chicken breasts marinated in a lemon, garlic and rosemary infused olive oil.

Small Tray Chicken Marsala

$75.00

Penne pasta, grilled chicken, and mushrooms in a house made marsala sauce.

Small Tray Chicken Alfredo

$75.00

Grilled chicken in a house made alfredo sauce over linguine.

Small Tray Salmon Rose

$85.00

Grilled salmon in a rose sauce with penne pasta.

Small Tray Seafood Marinara

$85.00

Sauteed shrimp and lump crab meat with penne pasta.

Medium Tray Baked Mac

$100.00

Medium Tray Penne Vodka

$100.00

Medium Tray Linguine Meatballs

$100.00

Medium Tray Rosemary Chicken

$100.00

Medium Tray Chicken Marsala

$130.00

Medium Tray Chicken Alfredo

$130.00

Medium Tray Salmon Rose

$160.00

Medium Tray Seafood Marinara

$160.00

Large Tray Baked Mac

$135.00

Large Tray Penne Vodka

$135.00

Large Tray Linguine Meatballs

$135.00

Large Tray Rosemary Chicken

$135.00

Large Tray Chicken Marsala

$165.00

Large Tray Chicken Alfredo

$165.00

Large Tray Salmon Rose

$195.00

Large Tray Seafood Marinara

$195.00

Sides

Small Tray Fries

$25.00

Small Tray Onion Rings

$25.00

Small Tray Rice Pilaf

$25.00

Small Tray Broccoli

$40.00

Small Tray Thai Chili Sprouts

$50.00

Small Tray Asparagus

$50.00

Desserts

Small Tray Mini Cannoli's

$50.00

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00
All hours
Fresh - Casual - American

Website

Location

3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick, MD 21704

Directions

