Atlántico imageView gallery
Seafood
Mediterranean

Atlántico

224 Reviews

$$$$

600 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PATATAS BRAVAS
MANCHEGO
PAN CON TOMATE

TAPAS

PAN CON TOMATE

PAN CON TOMATE

$8.00

pressed Iggy's ciabatta, tomato, garlic, olive oil

ACEITUNAS (olives)

$6.00

(MARINATED OLIVES) WARM OLIVES WITH CITRUS AND ROSEMARY, GARLIC, SEA SALT (COMES WITH PIT BOWL) ALLIUM ALLERGY

ALMENDRAS (almonds)

$7.00

MANCHEGO

$10.00

manchego cheese, golden raisins chutney, pistachios, pressed toast ALLERGIES - NUTS, DAIRY, ALLIUM, GLUTEN

TORTILLA

$9.00

SPANISH OMLETTE W/SQUID & OCTOPUS A LA PLANCHA. SERVED SLICED W/GARLIC AÏOLI SOFRITO (peppers,onion,garlic), SCALLIONS, POTATO, MANZANILLA OLIVES, GOLDEN RAISINS, CUMIN, CORIANDER, HOT PAPRIKA. *SQUID & OCTOPUS MIX IS FOLDED INTO THE EGGS THEN BAKED. **EGG ALLERGY** **ALLIUM ALLERGY** **CEPHALOPOD ALLERGY**

ALBONDIGAS (meatballs)

$17.00

lamb, beef, pork meatballs, smokey tomato rage, shaved manchego *DAIRY ALLERGY *ALLIUM ALLERGY *NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$12.00

crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava

LENGUA (tongue)

$15.00

braised beef tongue, sliced and grilled Garlic aioli, parsley, pickled onion, salt, lemon, capers ALLIUM ALLERGY EGG ALLERGY

CROQUETAS

CROQUETAS

$14.00

salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli

NG PAN CON TOMATE

$8.00

DE LA TIERRA

REMOLACHAS (beets)

$15.00

(BEETS) RED BEETS (SIMMERED THEN CUT INTO BATONS) Red endive, fig vinaigrette, pomegranate, blue de Basque, walnuts ALLERGIES - DAIRY ALLERGY NUT ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY

BROCOLI SALAD (broccoli)

BROCOLI SALAD (broccoli)

$14.00

shaved & roasted broccoli, pears, chorizo goat cheese, almonds

BRUSELAS (brussels)

BRUSELAS (brussels)

$15.00

sauteed brussels sprouts & caramelized onion jam

ZANAHORIAS (carrots)

ZANAHORIAS (carrots)

$12.00

spice roasted carrots, whipped yogurt, cilantro ALLIUM ALLERGY DAIRY ALLERGY NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY

COLIFLOR (cauliflower)

$14.00

(CAULIFLOWER) SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER ALMOND ROMESCO (TOMATO, PEPPER, ONION, PAPRIKA, TOASTED ALMONDS, SCALLIONS,YOGURT) GOLDEN RAISIN, PARSLEY, LEMON ON TOP TO FINISH DAIRY ALLERGY NUT ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY

SETAS [mushrooms]

$15.00

(ROASTED MUSHROOMS) SAUTEED MUSHROOMS: MAITAKE, KING,OYSTER - MIX MAY CHANGE SCALLION, SALT, SUNNY SIDE-UP, EGG LEMON, BLACK PEPPER ALLIUM ALLERGY

ALCACHOFAS (artichokes)

$18.00

(ARTICHOKES AND WHITE ANCHOVIES) BABY ARTICHOKES (DREDGED IN SEMOLINA & AP FLOUR AND FRIED) LEMON, PARSLEY, BOQUERONES ** FOR CELIAC GUESTS CAN BE SAUTEED INSTEAD OF FRIED ALLIUM ALLERGY GLUTEN ALLERGY

MARISCOS Y MAS

CALAMAR

$17.00

(CALAMARI) SAUTEED SQUID, SCALLION, BLACK PEPPER, LIME CEPHLAPOD ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY

ARROZ NEGRO (cuttlefish)

$21.00

(BLACK RICE WITH CUTTLEFISH) CUTTLEFISH (SIMMERED THEN CUT IN SMALL PIECES) BOMBA RICE (PAELLA RICE, SCALLION, PEPPERS, ONION, CRAB & FISH STOCK) SALSA NEGRA MOLDED INTO RING FRIED GARLIC, LEMON ZEST, ESPELETTE CRUSTACEAN ALLERGY SHELLFISH ALLERGY CEPHLAPOD ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY

PULPO (octopus)

$19.00

(OCTOPUS) SQUID INK-SALSA NEGRA (TOMATO BASE, ONION, GARLIC, PEPPERS PAPRIKA, COOKED SQUID INK) GRILLED TENTACLE PICKLED ONION, PICKLED FENNEL, PIQUILLO PEPPERS, PARSLEY, OLIVE OIL CEPHLAPOD ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY

GAMBAS (prawns)

GAMBAS (prawns)

$16.00

blue prawns, toasted garlic, espelette pepper, lemon

ALMEJAS (clams)

$20.00

ALMEJAS (SAUTEED PETITE CLAMS AND CHORIZO) COCKLE OR MANILA CLAMS CHORIZO, FRIED GARLIC, WHITE WINE, CLAMS, PARSLEY, LEMON, BUTTER THIS DISH COMES WITH A SHELL BOWL, DOES NOT NEED TO BE PRE-MISED DAIRY ALLERGY SHELLFISH ALLERGY BI-VALVE ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY HAS MEAT

MEJILLONES (mussels)

$19.00

maine mussels, albariño, toasted almond & carrot romesco Mussels, butter, white wine, scallions, parsley, cream, lime, carrot-almond romesco (carrots, red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, rosemary, scallions, almonds, smoked paprika, olive oil, sherry vinegar), crab/fish stock BI-VALVE ALLERGY CRUSTACEAN ALLERGY FIN FISH ALLERGY NUT ALLERGY NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY BI-VALVE ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY

LANGOSTA (Lobster)

$38.00

PLATOS FUERTES/PAELLA

HALIBUT

$40.00

VIERAS (scallops)

$42.00

LUBINA (bass)

$28.00

Lubina 5 oz fillet of greek bronzino, skin on sautéed Marcona almond puree (dairy free) Salad fennel / orange / grapefruit /parsley leaf/olive oil/salt Espelette pepper FINFISH ALLERGY NUT ALLERGY NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY

PEZ ESPADA (swordfish)

$33.00

(SWORDFISH) LOCAL SWORDFISH MARINATED IN GARLIC AIOLI AND HERB PUREE THEN GRILLED WHITE BEAN PUREE WITH OIL, SALT, WATER. SALAD OF FINELY SHAVED RAINBOW CARROTS, CRACKED BLACK OLIVES, FRESNO CHILIS, PARSLEY, LEMON, OLIVE OIL ALLIUM ALLERGY

CERDO (pork)

$25.00

CORDERO (lamb)

$36.00

LAMB SHOULDER, BONELESS BRAISED (MIREPOIX, LAMB STOCK, RED WINE) ROSE HARISSA, RAS EL HANOUT CUCUMBER SALAD- DICED CUCUMBER, YOGURT, LEMON, RAW GARLIC, DILL ALLIUM ALLERGY DAIRY ALLERGY HAS MEAT

FILETE (rib-eye)

$58.00

14 OZ RIBEYE STEAK SERVED SLICED WITH TEMPRANILLO-ONION JAM SAVENORS ALL NATURAL RIBEYE STEAK. GRILLED AND RUBBED WITH CHOPPED GARLIC, ROSEMARY, OLIVE OIL, LEMON TEMPRANILLO-ONION JAM (RED ONIONS, TEMPRANILLO, SALT, SUGAR, RED WINE VINEGAR) LEMON WEDGE ALLIUM ALLERGY HAS MEAT

PAELLA ATLANTICO

$70.00

CHORIZO (CAN BE DONE WITHOUT) OLIVE OIL, ONIONS, BOMBA RICE, SAFFRON’S, CRAB AND FISH STOCK 4 OZ HAKE CALAMARI MUSSELS CLAMS 2OZ LOBSTER 4 X PRAWNS LIGHT OLIVE OIL, NOT TOO DRY BUT HAS SOME CRUSTY BOTTOM CRUSTACEAN ALLERGY SHELLFISH ALLERGY BI-VALVE ALLERGY CEPHLAPOD ALLERGY ALLIUM ALLERGY HAS MEAT

PATO (duck)

$24.00

Warm Duck Confit (confit in duck fat, rosemary, onion, orange) Shaved carrot, frisee salad, cilantro and lime and dressed with sambal dressing (sambal chili, rice vinegar, sugar evoo) Scallion Crispy shallots ALLIUM ALLERGY NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY GLUTEN ALLERGY

Striped Bass

$30.00

PASSED APPETIZER

Manchego PINTXO

$3.00

TUNA PINTXO

$5.00

PATATAS BRAVAS PINTXO

$3.00

HAMACHI PINTXO

$6.00

PULPO

$4.00

ALBONDIGAS PINTXO

$5.00

PAN CON TOMATE PINTXO

$3.00

TORTILLA PINTXO

$3.00

ALCACHOFAS PINTXO

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Seafood Focused Tapas bar in Boston's South End. We look forward to having you in. Cheers.

Website

Location

600 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Atlántico image
Atlántico image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
anoush'ella
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Newton Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
B&G Oysters
orange starNo Reviews
550 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
NU burger
orange starNo Reviews
35 W. Newton Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
ILONA
orange star4.3 • 367
783 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Toro Boston - 1704 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Washington Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
312 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Lyon
orange star5.0 • 2,142
1750 Washigton Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Vejigantes Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,108
57 W Dedham St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston