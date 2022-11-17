Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Atlas Bowl 61 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

61 W Main St

Trumansburg, NY 14886

Popular Items

Fried Brussels
Atlas Single Burger
Chicken Bites

Appetizers

Chicken Bites

$13.00

buttermilk-marinated chicken fried to golden brown with house ranch and bbq sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$12.00

organic tofu from Ithaca Soy, mango gastrique, cashew, jalapenos, scallion, cilantro. (Vegetarian, Vegan Gluten-Free)

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$13.00

Brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan, lemon, crushed red pepper

Large Totchos

Large Totchos

$13.00

tater tots, bacon, cheddar cheese, scallions, jalapeno, lime crema

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

old school cheddar and smoked gouda mac topped with crispy panko

Small Totchos

Small Totchos

$9.00

tater tots, bacon, cheddar cheese, scallions, jalapeno, lime crema

Tots Con Queso

Tots Con Queso

$8.00

signature tots served with house cheese dip

Warm Bread Basket Small

$5.00

Warm Bread Basket Large

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$15.00

traditional romaine Caesar with house made croutons and shaved parmesan

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$9.00

traditional romaine Caesar with house made croutons and shaved parmesan

White Bean Chicken Chili Bowl

White Bean Chicken Chili Bowl

$10.00

tender chicken, white beans, green chilies, kale, lime crema, cilantro chimichurri

White Bean Chicken Chili Cup

White Bean Chicken Chili Cup

$6.00

tender chicken, white beans, green chilies, kale, lime crema, cilantro chimichurri

Thai Vegan Curry Cup

Thai Vegan Curry Cup

$7.00

coconut milk, Ithaca Soy tofu, bell pepper, onion, basil, lime, topped with toasted cashew and rice (Vegan)

Thai Vegan Curry Bowl

Thai Vegan Curry Bowl

$11.00

coconut milk, Ithaca Soy tofu, bell pepper, onion, basil, lime, topped with toasted cashew and rice (Vegan)

Simple Side Salad

Simple Side Salad

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$15.00

mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, cucumber, grape tomato, carrot, red onion

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$9.00

mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, cucumber, grape tomato, carrot, red onion

Sandwiches & Tacos

Atlas Double Burger

$16.00

Atlas Single Burger

$13.00

Baja Fish Taco

$17.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House-made vegetarian patty on brioche bun with cheddar, chipotle sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onion & romaine lettuce served with tots. (Vegetarian, *contains eggs)

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$17.00

marinated flank steak, pickled red onion, corn elote, lime crema, cilantro chimichurri, corn tortillas served with rice and beans.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$16.00

slow-braised pork shoulder shredded and seared, topped with citrus slaw, lime crema, corn tortillas served with rice and beans.

Chicken Mole Taco

$17.00

poached & shredded chicken, simmered in mole and spice. Topped with queso fresco, pickled red onion & cilantro on corn tortillas-served with rice & beans. *contains peanuts, nuts & sesame seeds

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk and herb marinated chicken breast fried to golden brown, lettuce, dill pickles, house-made ranch, brioche bun served with tots.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk and herb marinated chicken breast fried to golden brown, lettuce, jalapeno pickles, chipotle ranch, served with tots

Calabacitas Tostadas

$15.00

Sautéed zucchini, squash, corn, tomato, onion, & peppers served with crispy corn tortillas topped with pico de Gallo & chimmichurri served with rice & beans. (V, GF)

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow-cooked pork shoulder tossed with sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with citrus slaw & pickled onions served with tots.

Sides

Side tots

$6.00

Side fries

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side Sm Queso

$2.00

Side Lg Queso

$4.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$7.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Side Crispy Tofu

$7.00

Side Mahi Mahi

$7.00

Kids

Kids Beef Tacos

$10.00

spicy ground beef, shredded cheese and lettuce in two crispy corn taco shells served with black beans and rice

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

cheddar and smoked gouda between flour tortillas served with tater tots

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

homemade crispy chicken and tater tots served with ranch

Kids Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

house-made brownie warmed & served with Purity vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream, & cherry on top

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

two large house-made callebaut chocolate chip cookies surrounding Purity vanilla ice cream

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.50

vanilla ice cream, homemade chocolate fudge, whipped cream, cherry

Kids Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Purity vanilla ice cream, house-made chocolate fudge, whipped cream, & a cherry

Purity Ice Cream

$4.00

Tart Tatin

$8.00

rustic apple pie warmed & served with a scoop of Purity vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce

Lemon-Vanilla Vegan Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Choc. Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Specials

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Croquet Madame Sandwich

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The perfect social destination, complete with ample dining room seating, good eats, cocktail bar, old-school bowling and chic decor.

Location

61 W Main St, Trumansburg, NY 14886

Directions

