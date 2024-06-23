Dance of Days 6pk

Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days