Kentmorr Restaurant an Atlas Brew Works Outpost 910 Kentmorr Road

Beer

Draft

Naptown Lager

$6.00

Ponzi West Coast IPA

$7.00

Blood Orange Gose

$7.00

Atlantico Mexican Lager

$7.00

Half Street Hefeweizen

$7.00

The Precious One Apricot IPA

$7.00

Silent Neighbor Stout

$7.00

Dance of Days Pale Ale

$7.00

3 Beer Flight

$15.00

Michelada

$8.00

Cans

Atlantico CAN

$7.00

Blood Orange Gose CAN

$7.00

District Common CAN

$7.00

Half Street CAN

$7.00

Mighty Swell CAN

$7.00

N/A Brew Dog CAN

$7.00

Naptown CAN

$6.00

Ponzi CAN

$7.00

Silent Neighbor CAN

$7.00

The Precious One CAN

$7.00

Tropic Thunder CAN

$7.00

Beer-to-Go

Naptown Lager 6-pack

$11.99

Ponzi IPA 6-pack

$11.99

Blood Orange Gose 6-pack

$11.99

The Precious One Apricot IPA 6-pack

$11.99

Dance of Days Pale Ale 6-pack

$11.99

Silent Neighbor Stout 6-pack

$11.99

Half Street Hefeweizen 6-pack

$11.99

Wine

House PG

$5.25

House Chard

$5.25

House Cab Franc

$5.25

GLS FC Sparkling Rose

$7.50

BTL FC Sparkling Rose

$26.00

GLS Kendall J Chard

$8.50

BTL Kendall J Chard

$30.00

GLS Murphy G PN

$8.50

BTL Murphy G PN

$24.00

GLS Murphy G Cab

$8.50

BTL Murphy G Cab

$24.00

Crushes

Baja Crush

$11.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Hybrid Crush

$9.00

Jameson-O Crush

$9.00

Lemon Crush

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Pineapple Crush

$9.00

Tequila Crush

$11.00

Upside Down Crush

$10.00

Virgin Crush

$6.50

Skinny Baja Crush

$11.00

Skinny Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Skinny Hybrid Crush

$9.00

Skinny Jameson-O Crush

$9.00

Skinny Lemon Crush

$9.00

Skinny Orange Crush

$9.00

Skinny Pineapple Crush

$9.00

Skinny Tequila Crush

$11.00

Skinny UP/Down Crush

$10.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Atlas Margarita (Gold Marg)

$15.00

Atlas painkiller

$12.00

Basil Gin Smash

$10.00

Bay Breeze (classic)

$11.00

Bay Breeze (Malibu)

$10.00

Bay Lights

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Kamikaze

$8.00

Bomb Shot (Prep Type)

$8.50

Capri Funs

$10.00

Captains punch

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

Gin Buck

$9.00

Great White Shark

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Long Island Rail

$11.00

Long Island Top

$15.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Miami Vice - Frozen

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pina Colada - Frozen

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea breeze (classic)

$10.00

Sea Breeze (Malibu)

$10.00

Shark Attack!

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri - Frozen

$10.00

Summer Oasis

$11.00

Sunset Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Wave Breaker

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

Zombie

$11.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Food

Appetizers

1lb St. Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Served with dipping sauces of choice

Catfish

$12.00

Served with lemon garlic Aoli

Crab Dip

$15.00

Served with fresh baked baguette

Crab Pretzel

$17.00

Pretzel smothered with 6 oz crab meat

Crabby Tots

$16.00

Smothered with 5 oz of Nanas crab dip

Half lb St. Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Served with cocktail sauce and shrimp spice

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Served with jalepeno jelly

SC Seared Tuna

$17.00

Wasbi creme fraiche, unagi sauce, scallions and seaweed salad

Snackle Box

$28.00Out of stock

Weekly mixed cured meats and cheeses, nuts , olives , nuts and veggies

Tater Tots

$9.00

Served with sauce of choice

Tempura Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Served with sriacha aoli and cilantro

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

Tuna, ginger, scallions, served with rice and seaweed salad

Wings

$14.00

Served with celery and sauce of choice

Extra Bread

$2.50

Burgers

Chz. Smash

$11.00

KM Smash

$16.00

Served with 5 oz of Nanas crab dip

Reg. Smash

$9.00

Veg Burg.

$17.00

Served with carmalized onions, lettuce tomatoe pickle

Desserts

Choc Torte

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Entrees

1 Crab Cake Entree

$22.95

2 Crab Cakes Entree

$35.95

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Served with lemon, house made tartar, and served with malt vineagar

Grilled Rockfish

$22.00

6 oz rockfish filet, grilled and topped with garlic old bar butter

Drunken Mussels

$18.00

Simmered in naptown lager and herbs, served with grilled baguette

Land and Sea

$35.00

12 oz strip steak grilled to temp with a 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Creamy chedder grits with jumbo shrimp and shaved asiago cheese

Scallops

$18.00

Pan seared and served over grits and snow peas

NY Strip

$28.00

12 oz strip steak grilled to temp topped with porcini compound butter

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Simmered in wine garlic and butter, served with grilled baguette

Red Curry Mussels

$18.00

Spicy coconut red curry sauce served with grilled baguette

Entrees served with steamed brocolli and smashed red potatoes

The Chessie

$36.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Chicken Tendies

$8.00

Chx & Chz Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Pita w/ Nutella

$8.00

Grilled Pita w/ PB

$8.00

Oysters

Half doz. Sewansescott

Doz. Sewansecott

Half doz. Rappahanock

Doz. Rappahanock

Half doz. Chincoteague

Doz. Chincoteague

Shrimp Cocktail

Pizzas

Margerita Pizza

$15.00

House made sauce, whole milk mozzerella and fresh basil and olive oil

3 Little Piggies

$17.00

House made sauce, whole milk mozzerella, lots of meat and hot honey

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

House made sauce, whole milk mozzerella, love

Cheapeake

$18.00

House made sauce, whole milk mozzerella, shrimp and crab, garlic white sauce

Siracha Chx

$17.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Salads

Taco Sal

$12.00Out of stock

Black bean corn salsa, tortilla, cherry tomatoes red onion

Caesar Sal

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved asiago

Beet & GC Sal

$11.00Out of stock

Cabbage, jicama,mesclun, snow peas, cherry tomatoes

Greek Sal

$11.00

Romaine, tomatoe, red onion, feta, meditaranean olive blend

House Sal

$8.00

Served with dressing of choice

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Sandwiches - all served on brioche bun , pickle, slaw and fries

*softshell sandwich

$22.00

Served with kentmorr remoulade, lettuce tomatoes

CC sandwich

$16.00

Served with kentmorr remoulade, lettuce tomatoes

Kentmorr Po Boy

$14.00

Cornmeal dusted oysters served with lettuce tomatoes , served on baguette

*Debris Po Boy

$12.00

Turkey beef pork chicken from daily smoked meats

Big Ole Fish sanwich

$13.00

Served with kentmorr remoulade, chedder cheese lettuce tomatoes

Blackened Fish of the week

$13.00

Served with kentmorr remoulade, chedder cheese lettuce tomatoes

Fried Chicken BLT

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, slad cut bacon, lettuce tomatoe mayo

Shrimp Po' Boy

Sides

Sd French Fries

$3.00

Sd House

$3.00

Sd Ceasar

$3.00

Sd Tots

$3.00

Sd Sweet Fries

$3.00

Sd Coleslaw

$3.00

Sd Mashed Pots

$3.00

Sd Broccoli

$3.00

Soups

Cream Bowl

$11.00

Cream Cup

$7.00

Maryland lump crab and heavy cream finished with Sherry with grilled baguette

Half & Half Bowl

$11.00

Half & Half Cup

$7.00

MD Crab Bowl

$11.00

MD Crab Cup

$7.00

Tradional maryland crab made in house with grilled baguette

SOD Bowl

$7.00

SOD Cup

$4.00

Tacos

All tacos flour tortillas, 3 tacos per order

Out of stock

All served with lime cilantro slaw, salsa, and guacomole, kentmorr remoulade

Blacked Ahi Tuna Taco

$12.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna chunks dusted with blackening seasonng

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Sauteed shrimp with house spice

Kentmorr Fish Taco

$10.00

Lightly breaded cod belly

Mix Tec Tacos

$15.00

Chicken or beef or both

Rockfish Tacos

$12.00

Stripe bass chunks lightly sauted or grilled

Crabs

Medium 1/2 Doz

$45.00

Medium Doz

$90.00Out of stock

Large 1/2 Doz

$55.00

Large Doz

$110.00Out of stock

X-Large 1/2 Doz

$60.00

X-Large Doz

$120.00Out of stock

Jumbo 1/2 Doz

$70.00Out of stock

Jumbo Doz

$140.00Out of stock

Liquor

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$6.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Smirnoff Sour Berry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Titos

$8.50

Gin

Aviation

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Meyers

$8.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$6.00

Parrot Bay White

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Tequila

Altos Anejo

$12.00

Altos Rep.

$7.50

Altos Silver

$7.50

Casamigos

$16.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

21 Seeds

$11.00

Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jeffersons

$9.00

Jeff. Ocean

$14.00

Sag. Rye

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

Out of stock

Kahlua

$7.00

Baieys

$7.50

SPECIALS

Atlantico

$5.00

Cuervo Shots

$6.00

Margs

$7.00

Micheladas

$5.00

Pink Senioritas

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kent Island's best seafood and craft beer

Location

910 Kentmorr Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
