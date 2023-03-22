Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atlas Chicken Bartlett

No reviews yet

1048 Army Trail Road

Bartlett, IL 60103

On a Bun

Atlas Chicken Sandwich

Atlas Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Antibiotic-free chicken fried or grilled to perfection and topped with house-made dill pickle and smothered in your favorite sauce.

Atlas Cheeseburger

Atlas Cheeseburger

$8.00

100% all beef American classic, simple & delicious. Choose from traditional toppings or add one of our house-made sauces.

Atlas Burger

Atlas Burger

$7.25

100% all beef American classic, simple & delicious. Choose from traditional toppings or add one of our house-made sauces.

In a Bowl

Cabbage & Carrot Bowl

Cabbage & Carrot Bowl

$11.50

Our fresh cabbage slaw with homemade black beans & poblano rice. Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Choose from our 8 signature sauces. Vegetarian and vegan optional.

Brussel Sprout & Jicama Bowl

Brussel Sprout & Jicama Bowl

$11.50

Our brussel sprout & jicama with homemade black beans & poblano rice. Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Choose from our 8 signature sauces. Vegetarian and vegan optional.

Kale & Broccoli Bowl

Kale & Broccoli Bowl

$11.50

Our fresh kale & broccoli slaw with homemade black beans & poblano rice. Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Choose from our 8 signature sauces. Vegetarian and vegan optional.

In a Box

4 pc Chicken Tenders

4 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.50

All-natural chicken fried to perfection. To taste, to share or to gobble up on your own, these chicken-filled boxes are the bomb! You know the drill, dip them in your favorite sauce.

5 pc Wings

5 pc Wings

$7.50

Naked wings. 24 hours in our signature chicken brine and fried to crispy perfection.

7 pc Chicken Tenders

7 pc Chicken Tenders

$12.50

All-natural chicken fried to perfection. To taste, to share or to gobble up on your own, these chicken-filled boxes are the bomb! You know the drill, dip them in your favorite sauce.

10 pc Wings

10 pc Wings

$14.00

Naked wings. 24 hours in our signature chicken brine and fried to crispy perfection.

20 pc Chicken Tenders

20 pc Chicken Tenders

$30.00

All-natural chicken fried to perfection. To taste, to share or to gobble up on your own, these chicken-filled boxes are the bomb! You know the drill, dip them in your favorite sauce.

20 pc Wings

20 pc Wings

$25.00

Naked wings. 24 hours in our signature chicken brine and fried to crispy perfection.

Sides and Slaws

Fried Rice Ball

Fried Rice Ball

$5.00

3 fried rice balls with chihuahua cheese with poblano peppers

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.25

Sea salt brined

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.00

Sea salt brined

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Homamade black beans & poblano white rice

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.25

Made fresh daily. Served with whipped honey butter

Dill Pickles

Dill Pickles

$2.00

Homemade dill pickles made in our own pickle brine.

Side Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

Side Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

$3.25

Just like Grandma used to make

Side Brussel Sprout & Jicama Slaw

Side Brussel Sprout & Jicama Slaw

$3.25

Bright & citrusy

Side Kale & Broccoli Slaw

Side Kale & Broccoli Slaw

$3.25

Has a kick to it!

Family Size Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

$11.00

32 oonces of our fresh cabbage & carrot slaw. Just grandma used to make.

Family Size Brussel Sprout & Jicama Slaw

$11.00

32 ounces of our fresh brussel sprout & jicama slaw. Citrus-y!

Family Size Kale & Broccoli Slaw

$11.00

32 ounces of our fresh kale & broccoli slaw. Has a kick to it!

Non Alcoholic Slushies

Fresh Fruit Slushies made with real sugar. No corn syrup or artificial flavors. Gluten free and dairy free.

Very Berry Slushy N/A

$5.00

Pina Colada Slushy N/A

$5.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Slushy N/A

$5.00

Orange Creamsicle Slushy N/A

$5.00Out of stock

Fountain Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sauce Cups

Citrus Paprika Mayo

$0.35

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Shack BBQ

$0.35

Creamy Chipotle

$0.35

Buffalo

$0.35

Green Chile

$0.35

Siracha Habanero

$0.35

Dessert

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

$3.30

Atlas Chicken 4 oz Sauce Bottles

Citrus Paprika Mayo Bottle

$2.50

Buttermilk Ranch Bottle

$2.50

Honey Mustard Bottle

$2.50

Shack Bbq Bottle

$2.50

Buffalo Bottle

$2.50

Creamy Chipotle Bottle

$2.50

Green Chile Bottle

$2.50

Siracha Habanero Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
This ordering site is for ATLAS CHICKEN in BARTLETT, IL. If you are looking for our Geneva location, please go back to the website and choose the Geneva location. Thank you.

Location

1048 Army Trail Road, Bartlett, IL 60103

Directions

