Atlas Gourmet Pizza

247 Reviews

$

11584 Fountainhead Dr

Tampa, FL 33626

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic 16"
The Classic 12'
Garlic Knots

12" PIZZAS

The Classic 12'

The Classic 12'

$12.50

red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings below)

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$16.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, aged imported olive oil, pesto

Smokin' BBQ Chicken 12"

Smokin' BBQ Chicken 12"

$16.00

chicken, caramelized onions, cilantro, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

The Blonde 12"

The Blonde 12"

$16.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, honey drizzle, mozzarella

The York 12"

The York 12"

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella

White Pie 12"

$15.00

ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

The Skinny (Veggie) 12"

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper

The Grambino 12"

$17.00

red sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, basil, mozzarella

Frankie's Pie 12"

$16.00

mozzarella, caramelized onions, chicken, Frank's hot sauce, house made Ranch

The Neil Diamond 12"

$15.00

sweet carolina BBQ sauce, sausage, onions, mozzarella

The Walter 12"

The Walter 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, ham, bacon

The Gilliam 12"

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers,

The Monte 12”

$15.00Out of stock

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, pesto, red sauce

The Orr 12”

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pesto, pepperoni, Sriracha honey drizzle

16" PIZZAS

The Classic 16"

$16.50

red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings below)

The York 16"

$22.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives

Frankie's Pie 16"

$22.00

Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Chicken, Frank's hot sauce, house made Ranch .

Margherita 16"

$22.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, aged imported olive oil, pesto

Skinny (Veggie) 16"

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom

Smokin' BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.00

chicken, caramelized onions, cilantro, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

The Gilliam 16"

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers

16" The Walter aka the Meat Lover

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, ham, bacon

The Grambino 16"

$22.00

Red Sauce, Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta cheese, Basil

The Neil Diamond 16"

$22.00

Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Onions.

White Pie 16"

$22.00

ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, aged imported olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Blonde 16"

$22.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, honey drizzle, mozzarella

The Monte 16”

$22.00Out of stock

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, pesto, red sauce

The Orr 16"

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pesto, pepperoni, Sriracha honey drizzle

SALADS

The Atlas

The Atlas

$9.50+Out of stock

spring mix, goat cheese croutons, prosciutto, tomatoes, candied walnuts,dried dates, honey drizzle, tomato vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.00+

spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mozzarella, house vinaigrette

The Builder

$6.25+

spring mix plus three toppings (see pizza toppings for choices; 12” pricing) Choice of dressing: house vinaigrette, tomato vinaigrette, blue cheese or ranch.

Tomatoes and Mozzarella Capri

Tomatoes and Mozzarella Capri

$9.75Out of stock

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, chiffonade basil, black pepper, olive oil

Traditional Hummus

$9.75

olive oil, olives, pizza bread

GARLIC KNOTS

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.75+

marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter

Garlic Knots with Cheese

Garlic Knots with Cheese

$5.25+

marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter, mozzarella

SIDES

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Ranch

$0.75

House Made

Garlic Butter

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

House Made

Buffalo Sauce

$0.65

Balsamic Glaze

$1.25

Pesto

$1.75

Banana Pepper

$0.50

FLAT BREADS

The Blonde Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, honey drizzle, mozzarella

The Grambino Flatbread

$13.00

red sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, basil

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, caramelized onions, cilantro, bbq sauce

White Flatbread

$13.00

ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, aged imported olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, aged imported olive oil, pesto

Build a Flatbread

$7.50

red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings)

Frankies FlatBread

$13.00

Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Chicken, Frank's hot sauce, house made Ranch

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper

The Brunette Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, mozzarella, balsamic reduction.

Blueberry Caramelized Onion Flatbread

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, blueberry caramelized onions, prosciutto,

Baked Wings

10 wings, dry rub and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, hot sauce or Sriracha honey

Baked Wings

$15.75

dry rub, served with house-made blue cheese, buffalo or ranch

BEVERAGES

Coke (can)

$1.50

Sprite (can)

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Dr Brown's Cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

IBC Rootbeer

$2.00

Dr Brown's Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jarritos

$2.25

Mango Jarritos

$2.25
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

