Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy Atlas Pizza Gandy

4644 Gandy Boulevard

Unit 10

Tampa, FL 33611

Popular Items

The Classic 12'
The Classic 16"
Garlic Knots with Cheese

12" PIZZAS

The Classic 12'

The Classic 12'

$12.50

red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings below)

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$15.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, aged imported olive oil, pesto

Smokin' BBQ Chicken 12"

Smokin' BBQ Chicken 12"

$16.00

chicken, caramelized onions, cilantro, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

The Blonde 12"

The Blonde 12"

$16.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, honey drizzle, mozzarella

The York 12"

The York 12"

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella

White Pie 12"

$15.00

ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

The Skinny (Veggie) 12"

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper and mushrooms

The Grambino 12"

$17.00

red sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, basil, mozzarella

Frankie's Pie 12"

Frankie's Pie 12"

$16.00

mozzarella, caramelized onions, chicken, Frank's hot sauce, house made Ranch

The Neil Diamond 12"

$15.00

sweet carolina BBQ sauce, sausage, onions, mozzarella

The Walter 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, ham, bacon

The Gilliam 12"

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers,

The Monte 12”

$15.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, pesto, red sauce

The ORR 12"

The ORR 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pesto, sriracha honey

The PBR 12”

The PBR 12”

$17.00

Potato, House made Ranch, bacon, mozzarella and chives

16" PIZZAS

The Classic 16"

$16.50

red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings below)

The York 16"

The York 16"

$22.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives

Frankie's Pie 16"

$22.00

Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Chicken, Frank's hot sauce, house made Ranch .

Skinny (Veggie) 16"

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom

Smokin' BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.00

chicken, caramelized onions, cilantro, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

The Gilliam 16"

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers

16" The Walter aka the Meat Lover

16" The Walter aka the Meat Lover

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, ham, bacon

The Grambino 16"

$22.00

Red Sauce, Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta cheese, Basil

The Neil Diamond 16"

$22.00

Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Onions.

White Pie 16"

$22.00

ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, aged imported olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Blonde 16"

$22.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, honey drizzle, mozzarella

The Monte 16”

$22.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, pesto, red sauce

The ORR 16"

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pesto, pepperoni, sriracha honey drizzle

Margherita 16"

$22.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, aged imported olive oil, pesto

The PBR 16”

$21.00

Potatoes, Bacon, House made Ranch, mozzarella and chives

SALADS

The Atlas

The Atlas

$9.50+

spring mix, goat cheese croutons, prosciutto, tomatoes, candied walnuts,dried dates, honey drizzle, tomato vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mozzarella, house vinaigrette

The Builder

$6.25+

spring mix plus three toppings (see pizza toppings for choices; 12” pricing) Choice of dressing: house vinaigrette, tomato vinaigrette, blue cheese or ranch.

Tomatoes and Mozzarella Capri

Tomatoes and Mozzarella Capri

$9.75

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, chiffonade basil, black pepper, olive oil

1924

$7.00+

House made Caesar dressing, Romaine, Parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots with Cheese

Garlic Knots with Cheese

$5.46+

marinara sauce, roasted garlic butter, mozzarella

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.75+

marinara sauce, roasted garlic butter

SIDES

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Ranch

$0.75

House Made

Garlic Butter

$2.00

House made

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

House Made

Buffalo Sauce

$0.65

Balsamic Glaze

$1.25

Pesto

$1.75

Banana Pepper

$0.50

sriracha honey

$1.00

TREATS

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

CinnaKnots

$7.00

FLAT BREADS

The Blonde Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, brie, candied walnuts, honey drizzle, mozzarella

The Grambino Flatbread

$13.00

red sauce, sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, basil

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, caramelized onions, cilantro, bbq sauce

White Flatbread

$13.00

ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, aged imported olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, aged imported olive oil, pesto

Build a Flatbread

$7.50

red sauce, mozzarella (see additional toppings)

Frankies FlatBread

$13.00

Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Chicken, Frank's hot sauce, house made Ranch

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper

Mushroom Garlic Flatbread

$13.00

The Walter Flat Bread

$13.00

The ORR Flat Bread

$13.00

The York Flat Bread

$13.50

Baked Wings

dry rub, served house-made, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.

Baked Wings

$15.75

dry rub, served with house-made blue cheese, buffalo or ranch

BEVERAGES

Coke (can)

$1.50

Sprite (can)

$1.50

Water

$1.25

Dr Brown’s Black Cherry (can)

$2.25

Dr Brown's Root Beer

$2.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4644 Gandy Boulevard, Unit 10, Tampa, FL 33611

