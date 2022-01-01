Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azumi

review star

No reviews yet

725 Aliceanna Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

AZUMI HOUSE SALAD

AZUMI HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

baby lettuces, heirloom cherry tomato, carrot-ginger soy dressing, crispy onions

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$9.00

sea salt, lime

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$14.00

traditional hiyahsi wakame, cucumber

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

teriyaki miso, seasme

RICE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$18.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$22.00
WAGYU FRIED RICE

WAGYU FRIED RICE

$26.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$26.00

LOBSTER FRIED RICE

$31.00

ROLLS

HANDROLL TASTING

HANDROLL TASTING

$23.00

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salmon avocado

DYNAMITE HAND ROLL

$19.00

baked crab, creamy lemon aioli

CHIRASHI MAKI ROLL

$19.00

yellowfin tuna, salmon, white fish, yuzu kosho mayo

SPIDER ROLL

$21.00

soft shell crab, cucumber, shiso, kanpyo, tobiko mayo

YELLOW TAIL JALAPENO ROLL

$20.00

avocado, tempura flake, spicy aioli, with yellowtail and jalapeno salsa

PREMIUM CALIFORNIA ROLL

$20.00

snow crab, tobiko, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

SPICY TUNA TATAKI ROLL

$26.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, mango salsa

CRUNCHY TUNA TORO ROLL

$25.00

marinated toro, cucumber, mixed greens, tempura rice, fried shallot, scallion, yuzu kosho vinaigrette

KING CRAB ROLL

$32.00

spicy king crab, achiote oil. eel sauce, over a tuna avocado roll

VEGAN ROLL

$17.00

tempura asparagus, avocado, red pepper, cucumber

VEGETARIAN ROLL

$17.00

cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, tamago, sweet soy

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$16.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$14.00

UNAGI AVOCADO ROLL

$16.00

eel sauce, seasame

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$15.00

spicy mayo

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.00

spicy mayo, scallion

AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00

CUCUMBER AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA AVOCADO ROLL

$17.00

TEKKA ROLL

$12.00

tuna roll

NEGI TORO ROLL

$21.00

tuna scallion

NEGI HAMA ROLL

$13.00

yellowtail scallion

UME SHISO ROLL

$6.00

salted plum sauce & shiso

KAPPA ROLL

$9.00

APPETIZERS

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$18.00

pacific yellowtail, yuzu garlic soy, achiote oil

CRISPY RICE TUNA

$18.00

eel sauce, scallion

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$28.00

akami blue fin tuna, avocado, black truffle puree, moo shu crisp

CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI

CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

ponzu emulsion, togarashi

PORK GYOZA

PORK GYOZA

$17.00

shiitake, cabbage, sesame soy

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$19.00

ichimi aioli, baby lettuces

A-5 Gyoza

$24.00

ENTREES

SASHIMI DINNER

$42.00

chef's selection of 14 pieces of fish cut sashimi style

NIGIRI DINNER

$34.00

chef's selection of classic sushi cuts

CHIRASHI BOWL

CHIRASHI BOWL

$32.00

12 pieces of bite sized sushi over rice

MISO BLACK COD

MISO BLACK COD

$38.00

hajikami

SPANISH BRONZINO

$40.00

spinach, seasonal mushrooms, chimichurri

SPICY BEEF TENDERLOIN

SPICY BEEF TENDERLOIN

$42.00

sesame, scallion

Nagano Package

$95.00

PDR

$135.00

ROBATA

CHICKEN THIGH ROBATA

CHICKEN THIGH ROBATA

$11.00

sweet scallion, tare sauce

LAMB CHOP ROBATA

LAMB CHOP ROBATA

$16.00

kimchi, maldon sea salt

SCOTTISH SALMON ROBATA

SCOTTISH SALMON ROBATA

$12.00

pickled cucumber, sesame

SKULL ISLAND

$13.00

TEMPURA

TIGER PRAWN TEMPURA

$19.00
ASSORTED VEGETABLE TEMPURA

ASSORTED VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$16.00

ASSORTED SEAFOOD TEMPURA

$18.00

SPICY SNOW CRAB TEMPURA

$34.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tokyo Underground themed restaurant featuring classic sushi kitchen as well as full Japanese themed cuisine

Location

725 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harbor East Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine - 803 S Caroline St
orange starNo Reviews
803 S Caroline St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,454
1401 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
orange starNo Reviews
711 S. Central Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
The Point In Fells
orange star4.3 • 1,571
1738 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Döner Brös - Harbor Point
orange starNo Reviews
1409 Point St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston