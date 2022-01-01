Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loch Bar Houston

review star

No reviews yet

4444 Westheimer Road

Suite G110

Houston, TX 77027

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED CHEESE
CREAM OF CRAB - CUP

SOUPS

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP

$9.00

andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, chicken, rice

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL

$15.00

andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, chicken, rice

CREAM OF CRAB - CUP

$10.00

jumbo lump crab meat, sherry

CREAM CRAB - BOWL

$17.00

jumbo lump crab meat, sherry

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

romaine lettuce, manchego, croutons

BLUE CRAB LOUIE

$35.00

colossal crab, 6 minute egg, romaine lettuce, cherry heirloom tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onions

COBB SALAD

$19.00

romaine lettuce, bacon, egg. heirloom tomato, radish, roasted corn, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing

BURRATA

$19.00

heirloom tomatoes, arugula pesto, herb croutons

APPETIZERS

DEVILED EGGS

$14.00

bacon, chive, truffle, espelette

CAJUN CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

cajun battered cauliflower bites, creole mustard

FRIED OYSTERS

$9.00+

local oysters served with old remoulade

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$9.00+

creamed spinach, fennel, pernod, parmesan cheese

GRILLED OYSTERS

$9.00+

maitre'd butter, parmesan cheese

BEEF TENDERLOIN LETTUCE WRAPS

$28.00

gem lettuce cups, korean bbq marinade, cucumber, daikon kimchi, ssamjang dipping saude

GRILLED PORK BELLY

$19.00

citrus gastrique, pickled onions, fresno chili, pea shoots

MOULES FRITES

$28.00

blue mussels with baguette & boardwalk fries

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

$25.00

honey butter, lavender salt

SANDWICHES

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, tomato

LOCH BURGER

$19.00

prime angus, LTO, white cheddar, pickles, raw onion, churchill sauce

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

gruyere, gouda, taleggio, bacon

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$35.00

pickles, old bay remoulade

CRISPY CHICKEN

$18.00

chili remoulade, pickles

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$39.00

drawn butter, chives, celery leaf, toasted split top bun

FISH TACOS

$19.00

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$28.00

cod in karback love street kolsch batter, housemade tar tar sauce, english pea puree, boardwalk fries

HOKKAIDO SEA SCALLOPS

$42.00

coppa picante, summer vegetable succotash, mint pea puree

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$39.00

drawn butter, chives, celery leaf, toasted split top bun

SHELLFISH FRA DIAVOLO

$48.00

maine lobtser, rock shrimp, clams, PEI mussels, mezzi rigatoni

PAN SEARED KING SALMON

$38.00

broccolini, mango salsa, chipotle honey glaze, cilantro

BLACKENED GULF REDFISH

$45.00

rock shrimp, crab, potato hash, lemon buerre blanc

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$60.00

mixed baby greens old bay remoulade

8OZ FILET

$58.00

twice-baked potato with bacon, ginger-honey, port wine bordelaise carrots

LOCH BURGER

$19.00

prime angus, LTO, white cheddar, pickles, raw onion, churchill sauce

WAGYU FLAT IRON FRITES

$55.00

parmesan truffle fries, au poivre sauce

T-BONE

$68.00Out of stock

HALF CHICKEN

$28.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$49.00

SIDES

BUTTERMILK HUSH PUPPIES

$10.00

CHAR GRILLED BROCCOLINI

$14.00

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

HONEY SRIRACHA BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

MASHED POTATOES

$10.00

SHELLS & CHEESE

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$15.00

TWICE BAKED POTATO

$8.00

DESSERT

SMITH ISLAND CAKE

$11.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$11.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS MEALS

Kids Tenders

$14.00

Kids Mac-n-cheese

$14.00

MINI MEATLOAF

1oz MEATLOAF

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the River Oaks District, Loch Bar is a classic seafood brasserie with live local music and extensive whiskey list

Location

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G110, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

