Loch Bar Houston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the River Oaks District, Loch Bar is a classic seafood brasserie with live local music and extensive whiskey list
Location
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G110, Houston, TX 77027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tinys Milk & Cookies - River Oaks
No Reviews
2809 Saint Street Houston Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
No Reviews
4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant