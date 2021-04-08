The Oregon Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Classic Farmhouse setting in Hunt Valley hillside serving quality steaks and seafood. Featuring specialty crafted cocktails, extensive wine list, and live music 7 days a week.
Location
1201 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley - 118 Shawan Rd
No Reviews
118 Shawan Rd Cockeysville Hun, MD 21030
View restaurant