Ouzo Bay Houston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ouzo Bay located in River Oaks District focuses on Mediterranean cuisine and esoteric wine list with specialty craft cocktail program
Location
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G130, Houston, TX 77027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tinys Milk & Cookies - River Oaks
No Reviews
2809 Saint Street Houston Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
No Reviews
4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant