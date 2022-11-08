Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ouzo Bay Houston

review star

No reviews yet

4444 Westheimer Road

Suite G130

Houston, TX 77027

MEZEDES

BLUE MUSSELS

$28.00

SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI

$19.00

GRILLED ALASKAN KING CRAB

$75.00+

OYSTERS

$26.00

GRILLED PORTUGUESE OCTOPUS

$29.00

HOUSE SPREADS

$20.00

LAMB MEATBALLS

$16.00

SPANAKOPITA

$16.00

WAGYU BEEF KOFTA KEBAB

$22.00

ZUCCHINI & EGGPLANT CHIPS

$14.00

FLAMING SAGANAKI

$17.00

WAGYU STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES

$16.00

HONEY NUT SQUASH

$16.00

ONE SPREAD

$8.00

LAMB BELLY

$22.00

SOUP/SALAD

VILLAGE SALAD

$15.00

ARCADIAN SALAD

$14.00

WHOLE LOBSTER SALAD

$65.00

BRUSSEL SALAD

$15.00

SEAFOOD

WHOLE MAINE LOBSTER PASTA

$95.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$54.00

PAN SEARED ORA KING SALMON

$38.00

COLOSSAL MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$60.00

SEARED SEA SCALLOPS

$46.00

BLACK COD

$42.00

STEAK & CHOPS

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

$58.00

BRAISED COLORADO LAMB SHANK

$43.00

FARM RAISED CHICKEN

$36.00

BLACK ANGUS PRIME FILET MIGNON

$58.00

WAGYU FLAT IRON STEAK

$54.00

Tbone

$68.00

KIDS

Kids MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

SIDES

LEMON POTATOES

$12.00

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$12.00

TRUFFLED MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

WILD MUSHROOMS

$16.00

FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

ANCIENT GRAINS

$16.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

$13.00

SILKEN CHOCOLATE

$12.00

FRESH BERRIES

$8.00

LUNCH

GRAPE LEAVES (L)

$12.00

LAMB MEATBALLS (L)

$12.00

SPANAKOPITA (L)

$10.00

ZUCCHINI & EGGPLANT CHIPS

$14.00

BEEF KAFTA KABOB (L)

$16.00

OCTOPUS (L)

$19.00

FLAMING SAGANAKI

$17.00

OYSTERS

$26.00

MUSSELS (L)

$16.00

S&P Calamari (L)

$19.00

Hummus (L)

$8.00

Tzatziki (L)

$8.00

Tirokafteri (L)

$8.00

VILLAGE SALAD (L)

$12.00

ARCADIAN SALAD (L)

$11.00

WATERMELON SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

OUZO BAY BURGER

$19.00

GREEK GYRO

$16.00

LAMB MEATBALL SANDWICH

$18.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$35.00

BRONZINO FILET

$26.00

DOVER SOLE FILET

$35.00

ROYALE DORADE FILET

$26.00

SEARED SHRIMP

$29.00

REDFISH

$39.00

SINGLE CRAB CAKE

$30.00

FARM RAISED CHICKEN

$36.00

BRAISED COLORADO LAMB SHANK

$43.00

PAN SEARED ORA KING SALMON

$38.00

WILD PACIFIC HALIBUT

$58.00Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE (L)

$14.00

LEMON POTATOES (L)

$8.00

ASPARAGUS

$9.00

BROCCOLINI

$9.00

PHILOTIMO

$12.00

LADY OF THE LAKE

$12.00

CHRONOS

$12.00

BRUNCH

MAINE LOBSTER OMELETTE

$32.00

CRABCAKE BENEDICT

$35.00

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$19.00

WAGYU STEAK & EGGS

$32.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Brunch Gyro

$19.00

EXTRA EGG

$3.00

CHILAQUILES

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ouzo Bay located in River Oaks District focuses on Mediterranean cuisine and esoteric wine list with specialty craft cocktail program

Location

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G130, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

