Perennial
1 Olympic Place
Towson, MD 21204
SMALL PLATES
BREAD
CLAMS CASINO
smoked bacon, parmesan, bell pepper
FRIED LOBSTER TAIL
honey butter, lemon lavender salt
SPICY TUNA CRUNCH ROLL
basil horseradish aioli, jalapeno hibiscus ginger
CARPACCIO
basil & horseradish aioli, parmesan, fried capers, arugula
SHRIMP TOAST
cunninghams baguette, chinese mustard vinaigrette
BRICK OVEN BRIE
apple butter, crispy blueberries, cunninghams baguette
Extra Crostini
SOUPS & SALADS
ENTREES
8OZ FILET
USDA Black Angus Prime
WAGYU FLAT IRON
USDA Black Angus Prime
12OZ NEW YORK STRIP
USDA Black Angus Prime
14OZ COWGIRL RIBEYE
USDA Black Angus Prime
RACK OF LAMB
USDA Black Angus Prime
SHRIMP SCAMPI
U-10 shrimp, linguini, basil, lemon aioli
TUNA
brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, spiced yogurt
BIG GLORY BAY KING SALMON
baby kale, bonfire grains, cider poached apples
UTZ CRUSTED HALIBUT
root vegetable slaw, chow chow vinaigrette
CRISPY SKIN BRONZINO
petite ricotta gnocchi, puttanesca
SINGLE CRAB CAKE
DOUBLE CRAB CAKE
12oz PORK CHOP
char siu, blue crab fried rice
SMOKED PUMPKIN RAGU
spaghetti squash, roasted maitake
DUCK
smoked guoda mac & cheese hashbrown, stone fruit bbq
BRICK OVEN ROASTED HALF CHICKEN
whipped yukon potatoes, pan jus
BOLOGNESE
beef, pork, parmesan tagliatelle
SIDES
FRIES
roasted garlic aioli
BLUE CRAB FRIED RICE
CREAMED SPINACH
black garlic
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
peanut butter, cashews
MAC & CHEESE HASHBROWN
smoked gouda
WHIPPED YUKON GOLD POTATOES
BUTTERED NOODLES
ASPARAGUS
XTRA CROSTINI
CHIMICHURRI
TIGER SAUCE
STEAK SAUCE
TRUFFLE BUTTER
BLUE CRAB
CRAB CAKE
GRILLED SHRIMP
GRILLED SALMON
BAR FOOD
TOMATO & STRACCIATELLA
saba, spring salad
SIRLOIN BURGER
aged cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, roasted garlic mayo with fries
CHICKEN WINGS
sweet heat, toasted garlic, blue cheese
MARGHERITA
three cheese, tomato, basil
MUSHROOM & CARAMELIZED ONION
black garlic bechamel, fresh oregano
three cheese, confit garlic, fresh oregano
PEPPERONI & SHAVED RED ONION
three chees, tomato, basil