Perennial

1 Olympic Place

Towson, MD 21204

SMALL PLATES

BREAD

CLAMS CASINO

$16.00

smoked bacon, parmesan, bell pepper

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

$28.00

honey butter, lemon lavender salt

SPICY TUNA CRUNCH ROLL

$19.00

basil horseradish aioli, jalapeno hibiscus ginger

CARPACCIO

$24.00

basil & horseradish aioli, parmesan, fried capers, arugula

SHRIMP TOAST

$17.00

cunninghams baguette, chinese mustard vinaigrette

BRICK OVEN BRIE

$14.00

apple butter, crispy blueberries, cunninghams baguette

Extra Crostini

SOUPS & SALADS

BEET SALAD

$14.00

grapefruit, cucumber, dukkah spiced yogurt

CAESAR

$12.00

gem lettuce, torn croutons, parmesan

THAI CRAB SOUP

$17.00

coconut milk, chili oil, jumbo lump

ICEBERG WEDGE

$15.00

smokey ranch. crispy capacolla, chopped egg

ENTREES

8OZ FILET

$58.00

USDA Black Angus Prime

WAGYU FLAT IRON

$48.00

USDA Black Angus Prime

12OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$65.00

USDA Black Angus Prime

14OZ COWGIRL RIBEYE

$70.00

USDA Black Angus Prime

RACK OF LAMB

$65.00

USDA Black Angus Prime

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$37.00

U-10 shrimp, linguini, basil, lemon aioli

TUNA

$32.00

brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, spiced yogurt

BIG GLORY BAY KING SALMON

$36.00

baby kale, bonfire grains, cider poached apples

UTZ CRUSTED HALIBUT

$48.00

root vegetable slaw, chow chow vinaigrette

CRISPY SKIN BRONZINO

$36.00

petite ricotta gnocchi, puttanesca

SINGLE CRAB CAKE

$31.00

DOUBLE CRAB CAKE

$62.00

12oz PORK CHOP

$38.00

char siu, blue crab fried rice

SMOKED PUMPKIN RAGU

$26.00

spaghetti squash, roasted maitake

DUCK

$38.00

smoked guoda mac & cheese hashbrown, stone fruit bbq

BRICK OVEN ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$32.00

whipped yukon potatoes, pan jus

BOLOGNESE

$29.00

beef, pork, parmesan tagliatelle

SIDES

FRIES

$8.00

roasted garlic aioli

BLUE CRAB FRIED RICE

$16.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$12.00

black garlic

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

peanut butter, cashews

MAC & CHEESE HASHBROWN

$9.00

smoked gouda

WHIPPED YUKON GOLD POTATOES

$8.00

BUTTERED NOODLES

$9.00

ASPARAGUS

$9.00

XTRA CROSTINI

CHIMICHURRI

$3.00

TIGER SAUCE

$3.00

STEAK SAUCE

$3.00

TRUFFLE BUTTER

$3.00

BLUE CRAB

$21.00

CRAB CAKE

$28.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$14.00

GRILLED SALMON

$21.00

BAR FOOD

TOMATO & STRACCIATELLA

$11.00

saba, spring salad

FRIES

$8.00

roasted garlic aioli

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

peanut butter, cashews

SIRLOIN BURGER

$17.00

aged cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, roasted garlic mayo with fries

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

sweet heat, toasted garlic, blue cheese

MARGHERITA

$16.00

three cheese, tomato, basil

MUSHROOM & CARAMELIZED ONION

$18.00

black garlic bechamel, fresh oregano

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$22.00

three cheese, confit garlic, fresh oregano

PEPPERONI & SHAVED RED ONION

$19.00

three chees, tomato, basil

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$14.00

APPLE COBBLER

$14.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$14.00

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

ICE CREAM

$8.00

SORBET

$8.00Out of stock

A La Mode

$4.00

SPECIALS

HEIRLOOM SWT POTATO

$8.00Out of stock

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$38.00

WAGYU STEAK FRITES

$52.00

Cocktails

Baltimore Southside

$17.00

Cross Hare

$16.00

Wild Blue

$17.00

Forget Me Not

$16.00

Blood Moon Rising

$18.00

Red Herring

$19.00

Last Crusade

$17.00

Harvest's Bounty

$19.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$18.00

Joey Potter

$12.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$12.00

Chopin Family Reserve

$40.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$15.00

Grey Goose Le Citron

$15.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$12.00

Reyka

$10.00

Stateside

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Elit

$20.00

Tito's

$14.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Belvedere DBL

$16.50

Chopin DBL

$18.00

Chopin Family Reserve DBL

$60.00

Grey Goose DBL

$22.50

Grey Goose L'Orange DBL

$22.50

Grey Goose Le Citron DBL

$22.50

Ketel One DBL

$18.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint DBL

$18.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose DBL

$18.00

Reyka DBL

$15.00

Stateside DBL

$15.00

Stoli DBL

$13.50

Stoli Elit DBL

$30.00

Tito's DBL

$21.00

Wheatley DBL

$16.50

Gin

Barr Hill

$13.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$17.00

BSC Shot Tower

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bol's Genever

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Ford's

$9.00

Gray Whale

$15.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Nolet's Silver

$19.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray No. 10

$14.00

Svol Danish Aquavit

$14.00

Barr Hill DBL

$19.50

Barr Hill Tom Cat DBL

$25.50

BSC Shot Tower DBL

$18.00

Beefeater DBL

$15.00

Bol's Genever DBL

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Ford's DBL

$13.50

Gray Whale DBL

$22.50

Hendrick's DBL

$19.50

Nolet's Silver DBL

$28.50

Plymouth DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$13.50

Tanqueray No. 10 DBL

$21.00

Svol Danish Aquavit DBL

$21.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Bacardi Ocho

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

El Dorado 8yr

$11.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Rhum JM Blanc

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

Bacardi Superior DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Ocho DBL

$15.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$18.00

El Dorado 8yr DBL

$16.50

Gosling's Black Seal DBL

$13.50

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$15.00

Rhum JM Blanc DBL

$12.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$12.00

Smith & Cross DBL

$16.50

Agave

Casa Dragones Blanco

$30.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$120.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$52.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$182.00

Clase Azul Gold

$220.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$23.00

Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio 70th Anniversary

$35.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$21.00

Olmeca Altos Plata

$11.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Banhez Ensamble

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$21.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

El Jolgorio Cuixe

$42.00

Ilegal Joven

$16.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$72.00

Casa Dragones Blanco DBL

$45.00

Casa Dragones Joven DBL

$180.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$25.50

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$28.50

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$31.50

Clase Azul Reposado DBL

$78.00

Clase Azul Anejo DBL

$273.00

Clase Azul Gold DBL

$330.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$34.50

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$39.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$75.00

Don Julio 70th Anniversary DBL

$52.50

El Tesoro Blanco DBL

$31.50

Olmeca Altos Plata DBL

$16.50

Patron Silver DBL

$27.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$30.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$33.00

Banhez Ensamble DBL

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$31.50

Del Maguey Vida DBL

$21.00

El Jolgorio Cuixe DBL

$63.00

Ilegal Joven DBL

$24.00

Clase Azul Mezcal DBL

$108.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden's

$17.00

Blanton's

$28.00

Booker's

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$17.00

Larceny

$8.00

Maker's 46

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Angel's Envy DBL

$38.25

Basil Hayden's DBL

$38.25

Blanton's DBL

$63.00

Booker's DBL

$67.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$31.50

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$24.75

Eagle Rare 10yr DBL

$31.50

Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL

$27.00

Four Roses DBL

$20.25

Jim Beam DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek 9yr DBL

$38.25

Larceny DBL

$18.00

Maker's 46 DBL

$36.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$29.25

Woodford Reserve DBL

$29.25

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Sagamore Spirit

$17.00

Sagamore Spirit Rum Cask Finish

$23.00

Templeton 4yr

$13.00

WhistlePig 10yr

$28.00

WhistlePig 12yr Old World Marriage

$42.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$16.50

Old Overholt DBL

$12.00

Rittenhouse DBL

$15.00

Sagamore Spirit DBL

$25.50

Sagamore Spirit Rum Cask Finish DBL

$34.50

Templeton 4yr DBL

$19.50

WhistlePig 10yr DBL

$42.00

WhistlePig 12yr Old World Marriage DBL

$63.00

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

$11.00

Knobel 5yr

$23.00

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 DBL

$16.50

Knobel 5yr DBL

$34.50

Crown Royal

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.50

Seagrams VO DBL

$12.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$15.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Redbreast 12yr

$25.00

Bushmills DBL

$15.00

Jameson DBL

$18.00

Redbreast 12yr DBL

$37.50

Hibiki Harmony

$36.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$55.00

Hibiki Harmony DBL

$54.00

Suntory Toki DBL

$21.00

Yamazaki 12yr DBL

$82.50

Scotch

Chivas Regal 12yr

$13.00

Compass Box Artist's Blend

$14.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$96.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$26.00

Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask

$34.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$20.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$22.00

Glenlivet 15yr French Oak

$29.00

Oban 14yr

$37.00

Glenlivet 21yr Archive

$98.00

Glenmorangie 1oyr

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$39.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$23.00

Macallan 12yr Sherry Oak

$31.00

Macallan 18yr Sherry oak

$136.00

Talisker 10yr

$31.00

Chivas Regal 12yr DBL

$19.50

Compass Box Artist's Blend DBL

$21.00

Dewar's DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$22.50

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$144.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood DBL

$39.00

Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask DBL

$51.00

Glenfiddich 12yr DBL

$30.00

Glenlivet 12yr DBL

$33.00

Glenlivet 15yr French Oak DBL

$43.50

Oban 14yr DBL

$55.50

Glenlivet 21yr Archive DBL

$147.00

Glenmorangie 1oyr DBL

$24.00

Lagavulin 16yr DBL

$58.50

Laphroaig 10yr DBL

$34.50

Macallan 12yr Sherry Oak DBL

$46.50

Macallan 18yr Sherry oak DBL

$204.00

Talisker 10yr DBL

$46.50

Brandy

Barsol Quebranta Pisco

$10.00

Delord 25yr Armagnac

$30.00

Busnel VSOP Calvados

$16.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$12.00

Trimbach Kirsch

$18.00

Delamain Pale & Dry

$40.00

D'usse VSOP

$23.00

D'usse XO

$17.00

Hennessy VS

$23.00

Hennessy Black

$46.00

Hennessy VSOP

$72.00

Hennessy XO

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$35.00

Pierre Ferrand 20yr

$35.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin XO Excellence

$62.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$500.00

Barsol Quebranta Pisco DBL

$15.00

Delord 25yr Armagnac DBL

$45.00

Busnel VSOP Calvados DBL

$24.00

Laird's Apple Brandy DBL

$18.00

Trimbach Kirsch DBL

$27.00

Delamain Pale & Dry DBL

$60.00

D'usse VSOP DBL

$34.50

D'usse XO DBL

$25.50

Hennessy VS DBL

$34.50

Hennessy Black DBL

$69.00

Hennessy VSOP DBL

$108.00

Hennessy XO DBL

$18.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 DBL

$52.50

Pierre Ferrand 20yr DBL

$52.50

Remy Martin VSOP DBL

$27.00

Remy Martin XO Excellence DBL

$93.00

Liqueurs

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Amaro Camatti

$12.00

Amaro Lucano

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaro Nardini

$13.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$9.00

Bonal

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cardamaro

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Carpano Bianco

$8.00

Carpano Punt E Mes

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$20.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$20.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$10.00

Cynar

$8.00

Dolin Dry

$8.00

Dubonnet Rouge

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00