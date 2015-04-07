American
Atlas The Restaurant
1,131 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Atlas is an upscale restaurant that pulls inspiration from Chef Elliot’s culinary journeys to tell the story of our world through the language of food and hospitality. Atlas reinterprets flavors, ingredients, textures, and traditions from around the world to create contemporary global cuisine.
208 North Block Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
