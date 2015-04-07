Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Atlas The Restaurant

1,131 Reviews

$$

208 North Block Street

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Order Again

Popular Items

squab
cauliflower soup
lyonnaise salad

Starters

arugula salad

$13.00

kohlrabi | preserved lemon | pickled daikon | cashew | cotija | lime vinaigrette

lyonnaise salad

$14.00

frisee | watercress | poached egg | radish | pickled garlic scapes | house smoked bacon champagne vinaigrette

squab

$16.00

beluga lentils | house smoked bacon | roasted apple | braised red cabbage confit garlic | apple cider squab reduction

cauliflower soup

$13.00

crab salad | espelette oil | pine nuts | celery leaf

sage gnocchi

$15.00

rabbit ragu | salsify | leeks | shaved manchego

sweetbreads

$16.00

chestnut puree | grilled escarole | roasted parsnip | caramelized apple port wine reduction | chive oil

prawns

$17.00

celery root | drunken cranberries | romanesco | beech mushroom | lotus chips plum gastrique

$43.00

five select cheeses

tagliatelle

$16.00

duck confit | seasonal mushrooms | delicata squash | hazelnuts | thyme butter

bone marrow

$21.00

ratatouille relish | espelette mustard | grilled tuscan bread

Sides

roasted cauliflower

$9.00

almond | mint | golden raisins

brussels sprouts

$9.00

cipollini onion | roasted apple | house bacon | sunchoke chip

sweet potatoes

$9.00

cashew | cranberries | orange zest | old-fashioned syrup

mixed mushrooms

$9.00

oyster | chestnut | beech | tarragon butter

Entrees

whole pompano

$43.00

roasted cauliflower | lemon scented chickpeas | piquillo peppers cashew | relish of fennel, celery, pickled garlic scape, marigold

bass

$37.00

gigante beans | scallion | spanish chorizo | orange bell peppers smoked paprika aioli | lemon agrumato oil | pickled chayote

walleye

$38.00

brussel sprouts | pear | poached radish | smoked beet purée | bagna cauda crispy turnip

pork chop

$39.00

turnips | carrots | butternut squash | parsnip puree | parsley oil mustard pork reduction

ribeye

$55.00

roasted sweet potatoes | garlic broccolini | cognac veal reduction | garlic butter

veal porterhouse

$44.00

king trumpet mushrooms | french beans | braised pearl onions balsamic brown butter sauce

lamb

$43.00

orzo | saffron fennel | sundried tomato | eggplant | marcona almond mint | shallot soubise | star anise scented lamb reduction

short rib

$40.00

chestnut mushrooms | leeks | marble potato | sunchoke purée arugula pesto | zinfandel veal reduction

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Atlas is an upscale restaurant that pulls inspiration from Chef Elliot’s culinary journeys to tell the story of our world through the language of food and hospitality. Atlas reinterprets flavors, ingredients, textures, and traditions from around the world to create contemporary global cuisine.

Website

Location

208 North Block Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions

