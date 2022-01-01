Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Sandwiches

Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City

306 Reviews

$

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dance of Days (6-pack, 12oz cans)
Bullpen Pilsner (6-pack, 12oz cans)
District Common (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Apparel

Atlas Ivy City Gray Tee

$25.00

Bullpen Baseball Shirt

$15.00

Atlas Dare Shirt

$25.00

I Want My Atlas Tee

$25.00

Metal Tee

$25.00

Navy Blue Solar Power Tee

$25.00
Roommates Tank

Roommates Tank

$30.00Out of stock

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Casa Rudy, a local DC organization whose mission is to create success life stories among transgender, genderqueer, gender non-conforming, gay, lesbian and bisexual individuals. Their vision is to create a world where transgender, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming people pursue their dreams and achieve success in their lives without fear of discrimination, harassment, or violence due to their sexual orientation and or gender identity/gender expression. For more information please visit their website: https://casaruby.org/

Atlas Hat Blue/Grey

Atlas Hat Blue/Grey

$25.00Out of stock

Atlas Hat Tan/ White

$35.00

Atlas Hat Grey/Black

$25.00

Glassware

Taster Glass

$6.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Ponzi Glass

$10.00

Blood Orange Glass

$10.00

Tulip Glass

$10.00

FestBier Mug

$10.00

Other Merch

Atlas Koozies

$5.00

Blood Orange Gose Tin Tacker

$30.00Out of stock

Atlas Dog Bandana

$9.00

Atlas Vintage Posters

$30.00

Atlas Mini Poster

$15.00

6-Pack Cans & 750mL Bottles

Mixed 6-pack (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$12.00Out of stock
District Common (6-pack, 12oz cans)

District Common (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$10.00

5.1% ABV | 20 IBU | 8 SRM | 12.0° OG Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. The clean grain bill provides a refreshing drinkability and supports late aroma additions of Czech Saaz hops. Pair with locally harvested oysters or roast pork medallions. This is no common beer!

Bullpen Pilsner (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Bullpen Pilsner (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$10.00

5.1% ABV | 20 IBU | 8 SRM | 12.0° OG Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. The clean grain bill provides a refreshing drinkability and supports late aroma additions of Czech Saaz hops. Pair with locally harvested oysters or roast pork medallions. This is no common beer!

Ponzi (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Ponzi (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$10.00

7.3% ABV | 62.0 IBU | 8.0 SRM | 16.5° OG An American IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Mandarina, Zythos, and Amarillo hops, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.

Dance of Days (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Dance of Days (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$10.00

5.7% ABV | 30.0 IBU | 4.3 SRM | 13.0° OG Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add unmalted wheat to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silky mouth feel that perfectly compliments the tropical fruit and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days.

Blood Orange Gose (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Blood Orange Gose (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$10.00

4.4% ABV | 5.0 IBU | Pink SRM | 10.7° OG Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.

Silent Neighbor (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Silent Neighbor (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$10.00

6.7% ABV | 36.0 IBU | 38.0 SRM | 15.3° OG Made with generous portions of rye & blackstrap molasses. Silent Neighbor Stout is more than meets the eye. Named as an homage to our neighbors in the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, this stout has a hearty richness shrouded in mystery. It opens with notes of rye, chocolate, and roasted barley blended with rich molasses and subtle fruity bitterness. This whole grain belly warmer is the perfect haunt for any season.

Home Rule (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Home Rule (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$12.00

6.4% ABV | 14 IBU | 4.6 SRM | 14.2° OG The spring’s most delicate fruit meets its hoppy soulmate in a pour of The Precious One. With a 6.4% ABV, take a sip of this juicy IPA and let the apricot notes blossom atop a hoppy base for a delicately sweet bouquet of flavor.

Popville (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$12.00
Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear (6-pack, 12oz cans)

Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear (6-pack, 12oz cans)

$13.99

9.4% ABV | 70 IBU | 8.0 SRM | 19.8° OG Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear is a deceptively smooth beast of an Imperial IPA. A blend of Bravo, Mandarina Bavaria, Chinook, and Cascade hops impart orange citrus aromas. A sturdy malt backbone balances the assertive hop bitterness and heavy citrus hop character providing an overall flavor reminiscent of orange marmalade. Subtle heat on the finish reminds you that this beast sits at 9.4% ABV. Be careful when you poke the bear.

202 Golden Ale w/Brett Aged in Oak (750mL Bottle)

$20.00

Enemy Lions (750ml )

$20.00

La Saison De Brett ( 750 )

$20.00

Crowlers & Growler Refills

202

$14.00+

Atlantico

$14.00+

Blood Orange Gose

$14.00+

4.4% ABV | 5.0 IBU | Pink SRM | 10.7° OG Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.

Botanical Brew

$14.00+

Bullpen Pilsner

$14.00+

4.7% ABV | 18.0 IBU | 3.0 SRM | 11.0° OG Brewed in partnership with our hometown World Champion team, Bullpen Pilsner features subtle floral and earthy hop notes paired with a clean finish. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it’s the perfect craft lager for a sunny afternoon in the stands. Grab a Bullpen and stay ready to play all season long.

Damn Good IPA

$14.00+

6.5% ABV | 36 IBU | 5 SRM | 14.5° OG Light bodied, medium bitterness, and big hop aroma. Melon and grapefruit rind notes on the nose give way to a light citrus and berry sweetness perfectly balanced with medium hop bitterness. It's a Damn Good IPA.

Dance of Days

$14.00+

5.7% ABV | 30.0 IBU | 4.3 SRM | 13.0° OG Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add unmalted wheat to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silky mouth feel that perfectly compliments the tropical fruit and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days.

District Common

$14.00+

5.1% ABV | 20 IBU | 8 SRM | 12.0° OG Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. The clean grain bill provides a refreshing drinkability and supports late aroma additions of Czech Saaz hops. Pair with locally harvested oysters or roast pork medallions. This is no common beer!

Exigence

$14.00+

6.1% ABV | 22.0 IBU | 5.5 SRM | 14.1° OG The Atlas Festbier is lighter colored and lighter bodied than most Oktoberfest beers. Sweet bread notes from the malt and orange blossom aromas from the hops. A clean yeast profile. A more drinkable Oktoberfest beer.

Festbier

$14.00+Out of stock

GFZPB

$16.00+

4.4% ABV | 5.0 IBU | Pink SRM | 10.7° OG Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.

Honey Kolsch

$14.00+

La Saison de Brett

$14.00+

7.1%ABV | 25.0 IBU | 15.0 SRM | 15.4° OG It’s vintage! To make Saison de Brett, we start with our La Saison des Fêtes that balances spicy French hops, aromatic European malt, and a unique Belgian yeast. Next we rack the beer into local red wine barrels, add a bit of wild Brettanomyces yeast, and age for 12 months. The result is a complex, funky beer that is amazing when released and will change in flavor if cellared properly.

Ponzi

$14.00+

7.3% ABV | 62.0 IBU | 8.0 SRM | 16.5° OG An American IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Mandarina, Zythos, and Amarillo hops, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.

Shadow Self

$16.00+

Silent Neighbor

$14.00+

6.7% ABV | 36.0 IBU | 38.0 SRM | 15.3° OG Made with generous portions of rye & blackstrap molasses. Silent Neighbor Stout is more than meets the eye. Named as an homage to our neighbors in the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, this stout has a hearty richness shrouded in mystery. It opens with notes of rye, chocolate, and roasted barley blended with rich molasses and subtle fruity bitterness. This whole grain belly warmer is the perfect haunt for any season.

Tropic Thunder

$14.00+

American IPA w/ Zythos

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Solar powered beer right from the source! Curbside pickup available 1-9pm daily. Delivery orders received by 5pm will be delivered by 8pm (orders placed after 5pm filled next day). Please have a valid drivers license ready showing you are 21+.

Website

Location

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Atlas Brew Works image
Atlas Brew Works image
Atlas Brew Works image
Atlas Brew Works image

Similar restaurants in your area

MGM Roast Beef
orange starNo Reviews
905 Brentwood Rd NE Washington, DC 20018
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
La Jambe Union Market - Union Market
orange star4.0 • 16
1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
140 M Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Stellina Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 3,122
399 Morse Street N.E. Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
YELLOW
orange starNo Reviews
1346 4th street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Gravitas
orange star4.2 • 464
1401 Okie Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
orange star4.5 • 158
1402 Okie St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Glover Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston