Bars & Lounges
Atlas Tavern
1,363 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
World Class Tavern Fare!
Location
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant