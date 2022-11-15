Restaurant header imageView gallery
Atlas Tavern

1,363 Reviews

$$

8944 Lyra Dr

Columbus, OH 43240

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Pound Boneless to go
Side Fries (to go)
Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)

Shareables To Go

Buffalo Chicken Dip To Go

$13.00

Ranch based buffalo chicken and cheese dip, big pretzel, celery, carrots and chips

Large Nachos To Go

$17.00

Melted cheese blend, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado chimichurri, and choice of chili or garden salsa

Pita and Leek Dip to go

$6.00

Small Nachos To Go

$11.00

Melted cheese blend, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado chimichurri, and choice of chili or garden salsa

Smorgasbord To Go

$12.00

Avocado chimichanga, roasted leek and garlic dip, chipotle hummus, whipped herbed goat cheese and garden salsa with chips, pita celery, carrots and peppers for dipping

veggie plate and ranch to go

$6.00

Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese to go

$8.00

Zombie Dust Fries to go

$12.00

Cajun Tater Tots to go

$8.00

Bacon Ranch Tater Tots to go

$8.00

Jalepeno Popper Tots to go

$8.00

Boneless Wings To Go

Our legendary boneless wings hand battered in our proprietary breading designed to stay crisp in any of our 30 sauces and dry rubs. Served with celery and either house made ranch or house made blue cheese

1/2 Pound Boneless to go

$8.50

1 Pound Boneless to go

$16.00

1.5 Pound Boneless to go

$23.00

2 Pound Boneless to go

$28.00

4 Pound Boneless to go

$56.00

6 Pound Boneless to go

$82.00

Best of All to go

$16.00

Half a pound of boneless wings and half a pound of traditional wings with a side of waffle fries. No substitutions please

Traditional Wings To Go

Our multi-stage cooking process produces a wing with crispy skin and juicy flavorful meat. Available in any of our 25 flavors. Please note the wholesale price of wings is incredibly high right now and we are doing our best to maintain as fair a price as possible and still give the best quality and size possible

6 Traditional Wings (to go)

$10.00

12 Traditional Wings (to go)

$19.00

18 Traditional Wings(to go)

$28.00

24 Traditional Wings (to go)

$38.00

BURGERS To Go

Black Garlic BURGER To Go

$15.00

Our brisket burger with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and our black garlic aioli. Black garlic is a clove of garlic that has been allowed to roast ad a very low temperature for 40 days. The browning of the clove over time creates a sweet and dense flavor packed with umami

Bourbon barrel BURGER to go

$15.00

Homemade Bulleit bourbon bbq sauce aged in the same barrels we make our old fashioned in, topped with bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and onion straws

G.O.A.T. Burger to go

$15.00

The G.O.A.T. Features creamy goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula and balsamic vinegar sauce

Burger Of The Week to go

$15.00

All American Burger to go

$15.00

Build Your Own BURGER to go

$12.00

Bacon Leek Burger to go

$15.00

Tavern Sandwiches To Go

Apple Butter Chicken (to go)

$15.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast, brown sugar apple butter, smoked gouda cheese, bacon and raw onion. Served on a Lucky Cat Bakery hearty bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (to go)

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato served on a hearty roll

Grilled Cheese (to go)

$8.00

A muenster and sourdough grilled cheese sandwich. Add either chicken tenders or fried cauliflower with choice of flavors to the sandwich for an amazing melt sandwich.

Ribeye French Dip (to go)

$17.00

Thins shaved house roasted beef with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese and au jus. Served on a crusty baguette

Gyro (To Go)

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken served on a warm pita with house made tzatziki, diced onion and tomato, banana peppers, shredded lettuce and feta cheese.

Ranch Hand Chicken Sandwich (to go)

$15.00

Korean Chicken Cheesesteak (to go)

$16.00

Steak Bomb (to go)

$17.00

Sweet Hottie Pulled Pork Sandwich (to go)

$15.00

Cauliflower Wings To Go

Buttermilk marinated fresh cauliflower florets breaded and fried like a boneless wing. Available with any of our dry rubs on the cauliflower or any of our sauces on the side

Small Cauliflower Wings to go

$8.00

Large Cauliflower Wings to go

$14.00

Chicken/Veg Patty Sandwiches To Go

Black Garlic to go

$15.00

Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and our black garlic aioli. Black garlic is a clove of garlic that has been allowed to roast ad a very low temperature for 40 days. The browning of the clove over time creates a sweet and dense flavor packed with umami

Bourbon Barrel to go

$15.00

House made Bulleit bourbon bbq sauce aged in the same barrels we use to make our old fashioned. Topped with bacon, buttermilk onion straws and smoked cheddar cheese

G.O.A.T. to go

$15.00

The G.O.A.T. Features creamy goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula and balsamic vinegar sauce

All American to go

$15.00

Build Your Own to go

$12.00

Bacon Leek to go

$15.00

Salads/Soup/Platter To Go

Cup Chili (to go)

$6.00

House made beefy chili served with cheddar cheese

Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)

$15.00

Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.

Greek Chicken Salad (To Go)

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken served on salad mix with diced red onions, tomatoes, green olives, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cup Soup (To Go)

$5.00

Sides To Go

Side Salad (to go)

$3.00

Side Fries (to go)

$5.00

Chips and Salsa (to go)

$2.00

Pasta Salad (to go)

$3.00

Potato Salad (to go)

$3.00

Coleslaw (to go)

$3.00

Sauces and Dressings To Go

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Add ons/Misc To Go

Toppings/other items

64 OUNCE GROWLERS

Serving up the best drafts we can find during all this madness!

Hoof Hearted Rotating Growler

$30.00

Mad Moon Rotating Growler

$24.00

Maine Lunch

$28.00

Parsons North East Coast IPA Growler

$23.00
Rhinegeist Rotating Growler

$30.00

Juicy Pale Ale

Scrimshaw Growler

$19.00

Tropicannon Growler

$23.00

Urban Artifact Rotating Growler

$30.00

Weihenstephaner Growler

$23.00

Wolf's Ridge Rotating Growler

$24.00

Bottled Wine

Bocelli Prosecco

$25.00

Dashwood Sauvignon

$25.00

Enrique Foster Malbec

$30.00

Los Vascos Chardonnay

$28.00

Filadonna Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Pitule Moscato

$24.00

Row 503 Pinot Noir

$30.00

Sketchbook Cabernet

$34.00

Cocktails To Go

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bob's Old Fashioned Lemonade

$11.00

Rye Pear

$11.00

Rosemary Pom Margarita

$11.00

Bourbon Grapefruit

$11.00

Citrus Gin Fizz

$11.00

Honey Bear

$11.00

Rye Pumpkin

$11.00

All Season Cosmo

$11.00

Soda to go

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Utensils

no utensils

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

World Class Tavern Fare!

Website

Location

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

