  • Home
  • /
  • Canton
  • /
  • Atomic Biscuit - 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 122
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atomic Biscuit 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 122

review star

No reviews yet

225 Reformation Parkway

Canton, GA 30114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BISCUIT
THE ATOMIC

SHARABLES

BREAKFAST BRUSCHETTA

BREAKFAST BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

Toasted artisanal sourdough topped with whipped mascarpone, fresh strawberries, balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle & sprinkled with shredded basil.

DANTE'S DELIGHT

$13.00

Cinnamon sugar dusted fried biscuit balls on a bed of blueberry compote with whipped mascarpone & chocolate drizzle

LIL DIPPER BISCUIT BASKET - VEGATARIAN

$12.00

A basket of mini biscuits with house-made plant-based sausage gravy & your choice of a jam and butter

LITTLE DIPPER BISCUIT BASKET

$10.00

A basket of mini biscuits with house-made sausage gravy & your choice of a jam and butter.

PORKY'S REVENGE

PORKY'S REVENGE

$14.50

Our house-made pecan-wood smoked bacon cut thick and served with chilled hollandaise & a side of bourbon maple syrup.

METEOR SHOWER

METEOR SHOWER

$14.00

A big basket of our crispy tater tots with creamy melted cheese, diced bacon, onion, tomato and jalapeno.

BREAKFAST SIDE OF BRUNCH

BLAST OFF BENEDICT

$12.50

Our cathead biscuit open-faced & topped with country ham, 2 free-range eggs*, our chilled avocado-lime "hollandaise" finished with bacon jam.

BLUEBERRY HILL FRENCH TOAST

BLUEBERRY HILL FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

Thick cut sourdough french toast topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream/mascarpone cheese, crushed walnuts & dusted with powdered sugar

COSMIC HASH

$14.00

2 free-range eggs* your way over smokey brisket hash with green chiles, onions, crumbled sausage & topped with a savory chimichurri served with a mini biscuit and regular butter.

EVERYDAY JOE DIMAGGIO

$12.50

2 free-range eggs* made your way, choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham (honey or country), smashed browns, avocado smash (avocado, cumin and lime juice) and choice of toast (white, wheat, sour dough) or a cathead biscuit served with regular butter. Sub gluten-free toast for $1.00 Sub plant-based sausage patty for $3.00

HALEY'S HUEVOS

HALEY'S HUEVOS

$14.00

Crispy corn tortillas dipped in house ranchero sauce & layered with refried beans, topped with 2 free-range eggs* made your way, avocado, crumbled queso fresco, salsa verde and chopped green onion

THE H-BOMB SMOOTHIE BOWL

THE H-BOMB SMOOTHIE BOWL

$13.00

Vegan smoothie topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, house granola, crumbled walnuts & a dusting of ground flax seed.

RISK IT TO GET THE BISCUIT

RISK IT TO GET THE BISCUIT

$12.50

Open faced cathead biscuit smothered in out house-made sausage gravy and topped with 2 free-range eggs made your way.

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

Toasted sourdough with house avocado smash, 2 free-range eggs made your way, bacon jam, pickled red onion & feta cheese crumbles. GF bread and Vegan English Muffin available.

THAT'S BOLONEY

THAT'S BOLONEY

$13.00

Toasted sourdough, 2 slices thick-cut bologna, 2 free-range eggs* , pepperjack cheese, spring mix, onion straws and a drizzle of sriracha ketchup. Served with your choice of side.

LUNCH SIDE OF BRUNCH

BBLT

BBLT

$14.00

Toasted sourdough with brisket*, bacon, lettuce & tomato & our house-made, tangy mayo-que sauce. Served with choice of side.

BIG BOPPER BURGER

$15.00

1/2lb Angus beef burger* OR vegan patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a warm brioche bun. Comes with 2 additional items, pack on more items for additional charge. Comes with choice of side. *Gluten-free bun available.

CELESTIAL CRAWFISH & GRITS

$17.00

Creamy grits topped with savory gravy of sausage, sweet gulf crawfish, red bell pepper & sweet onion .

DRUNKEN CHICKEN & WAFFLES

DRUNKEN CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.50

Walnut and golden raisin Belgian waffle topped with crispy bourbon-maple syrup dipped fried chicken and side of bacon butter.

INTERGALACTIC SALAD

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens, shaved red onion, golden raisins, sweet red pepper, walnuts, fresh herbs and toast ramen noodles tossed in our sesame lime dressing. Add a protein: $5 grilled chicken, hot chicken (breaded)

NOTHING BUT A HOUNDOG

$11.50

1/3lb Black Angus hot dog topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Add additional toppings for additional fee.

PEARNINI

PEARNINI

$13.00

Grilled sourdough, pear-butter, brie cheese, shaved honey ham & caramelized onions.

RED HOT

RED HOT

$12.00

1/3lb black angus hot dog topped with avocado, bacon jam and diced sweet onion. Served with choice of side. *Gluten-free hot dog bun is available.

SALAD FOGHORN

SALAD FOGHORN

$12.00

House-made chicken salad piled high on a bed of bib lettuce. Served with choice of side. Chicken salad has sweet bell pepper, celery, onions, capers, scallions, parsley, greek yogurt, mayonnaise & red wine vinegar.

SANDWICH FOGHORN

SANDWICH FOGHORN

$12.00

House-made chicken salad piled high on one slice of thick-cut, toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side. Chicken salad has sweet bell pepper, celery, onions, capers, scallions, parsley, greek yogurt, mayonnaise & red wine vinegar.

CATHEAD BISCUITS

All cathead biscuits come with choice of side.

THE ATOMIC

$15.00

Bourbon-maple syrup dipped fried chicken*, country ham, melted cheddar cheese, sausage gravy & bacon jam topped with a free-range egg cooked your way on a cathead biscuit.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

$13.00

Nashville hot dipped fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, honey drizzle & dill pickle slices on a cathead biscuit.

COW IN THE HEN HOUSE

$14.00

Country fried steak* with melted cheddar & a free-range egg cooked your way*, covered in sausage gravy on a cathead biscuit.

JELLY ROLL

JELLY ROLL

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken with herbed cream cheese & our house-made pepper jelly on a cathead biscuit.

BYOB

The BYOB come with regular or flavored butter and a jam plus your choice of side. Add topping to build your perfect cathead biscuit!

BUILD YOUR OWN BISCUIT

$7.00

Comes with a Cathead Biscuit, choice of a butter (Regular, Honey Butter, or Bacon Butter), a jam (Spiced Berry, Blackberry, Apricot or Grape) and a side (Smash Browns, Fruit Cup, Tator Tots, Bacon Mac n Cheese, Sliced 1/2 Avocado, or Cheese Grits). Choose from a list of items to add to your Biscuit. Items are individually priced.

VEGAN

OVER THE RAINBOW

$10.50

Vegan, gluten-free bun topped with crisp spring-mix, heirloom tomato, avocado, chilled roasted yellow bell pepper, pickled radish, slivered red onion & vegan cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side (seasonal fruit, cheesy grits, tater tots, Avocado slices, avocado smash (cumin & lime), smashed browns or load up your smashed browns (vegan sausage gravy, mushrooms, green chilis, grilled onion, and a vegan cheddar cheese slice) for $4.00 more.

THE H-BOMB SMOOTHIE BOWL

THE H-BOMB SMOOTHIE BOWL

$13.00

Vegan smoothie topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, house granola, crumbled walnuts & a dusting of ground flax seed.

JACK BENNY

$13.00

Vegan English muffin topped with plant-based folded egg, cheddar cheese, & sausage patty and topped off with our house-made chilled avocado-lime "hollandaise". Comes with your choice of side (seasonal fruit, cheesy grits, tater tots, Avocado slices, avocado smash (cumin & lime), smashed browns or load up your smashed browns (vegan sausage gravy, mushrooms, green chilis, grilled onion, and a vegan cheddar cheese slice) for $4.00 more.

OL'33

$14.50

1/3 lb vegan patty on a gluten-free bun lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle slices and choice of two additional toppings. Your choice of side.

INTERGALACTIC SALAD VEGAN

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, shaved red onion, golden raisins, sweet red pepper, walnuts, fresh herbs and toast ramen noodles tossed in our sesame lime dressing. Add a protein: $5 grilled chicken, hot chicken (breaded)

VEGAN A LA CARTE

Pick and choose your meal from our vegan a la carte options!

VEGETARIAN

GARDEN OF EDEN

$11.00

Cathead biscuit, crisp spring mix, plant-based sausage patty, cheddar cheese slice all topped with vegan sausage gravy.

GARDEN OF EDEN W/ EGG

$13.00

Cathead biscuit, free-range egg cooked your way, crisp spring mix, plant-based sausage patty, cheddar cheese slice all topped with vegan sausage gravy.

HENRY AARON

$11.00

Plant-based folded eggs, plant-based sausage, smashed browns, avocado smash, & gluten-free toast. Sub loaded smashed browns with vegan sausage gravy for additional $3.50.

THE B&G

$11.50

Open-faced cathead biscuit topped with plant-based folded egg & plant-based sausage gravy. Make it vegan by substituting the cathead biscuit with a vegan English muffin for an additional $1.00

BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)

$6.00

Cathead biscuit with your choice of jam, flavored butter and a side. Add onto your biscuit for additional charge.

A LA CARTE ITEMS

BREAD - BISCUIT PLAIN W/REGULAR BUTTER

$2.00

BREAD - GLUTEN FREE BISCUIT W/REGULAR BUTTER

$4.00

BREAD - GLUTEN FREE TOAST (2 SLICES) WITH REGULAR BUTTER

$2.00

BREAD - SOURDOUGH TOAST (2 SLICES) WITH REGULAR BUTTER

$1.50

BREAD - WAFFLE W/SYRUP

$4.00

BREAD - WHEAT TOAST (2 SLICES) W/REGULAR BUTTER

$1.50

BREAD - WHITE TOAST (2 SLICES) W/REGULAR BUTTER

$1.50

CHEESE - CHEDDAR

$0.50

CHEESE - PEPPER JACK

$0.50

DRESSING - BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

DRESSING - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

DRESSING - RANCH

$0.50

DRESSING - SESAME LIME (VEGAN)

$0.50

EGG FREE RANGE HERITAGE

$2.00

EGG WHITE FREE RANGE HERITAGE

$3.00

EXTRA - CHILLED AVOCADO HOLLANDAISE

$1.00

EXTRA - CHIMICHURRI

$0.50

EXTRA - GRANOLA

$0.50

MEAT - BACON 2 SLICES

$3.00

MEAT - BRISKET

$6.00

MEAT - COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$6.00

MEAT - COUNTRY HAM

$4.00

MEAT - FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

MEAT - HONEY HAM

$4.00

MEAT - HOT CHICKEN

$6.00

MEAT - SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.00

SIDES - AVOCADO SLICES (1/2 AVOCADO)

$3.00

SIDES - FRUIT CUP (SEASONAL)

$3.00

SIDES - CHEESE GRITS

$3.00

SIDES - BACON MAC N CHEESE

$3.00
SIDES - SMASHED BROWNS

SIDES - SMASHED BROWNS

$2.00

SIDES - LOADED SMASHED BROWNS

$4.00

SIDES - TATER TOTS

$2.00

VEGAN PLANT BASED BURGER

$6.00

VEGAN CHEDDAR

$2.00

VEGAN SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

VEGAN SAUSAGE PATTY

$5.00

CHEESE - HERBED CREAM CHEESE

$2.00

CHEESE - GOAT CHEESE

$2.00

GRAVY, JAM, SYRUP, SPREADS & BUTTER

BACON JAM

$1.50

PEPPER JELLY

$0.75

SPICED BERRY JAM

$0.50

APRICOT JAM

$0.50

GRAPE JELLY

$0.50

RASPBERRY JAM

$0.50

REGULAR BUTTER

HONEY BUTTER

$0.50

BACON BUTTER

$0.50

PEANUT BUTTER (CREAMY)

$0.50

HONEY

$0.50

MAPLE SYRUP

$0.50

BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP

$0.50

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.00

VEGAN SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

ASTRONAUTS IN TRAINING

WAFFLE STICKS & FRUIT CUP

$6.00

A crispy waffle cut into wedges served with warm maple syrup

LIL BOOMER BREAKFAST

$6.00

1 free-range egg, 1 slice of bacon or sausage, and choice of toast and jam

CHICKEN FINGERS & TOTS

$6.00

Crispy fried chicken fingers with tots & ranch for dipping

ASTRO DOG & TOTS

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

WATER

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

BLOODY MARY MIX

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

OJ ORGANIC

$3.00

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.50

COLD BREW ESPRESSO BLEND

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$1.00

FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - POT

$5.00

FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - POT (DEATH WISH)

$5.00

FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - SINGLE

$3.00

FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - SINGLE (DEATH WISH)

$3.00

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.00

VANILLA LATTE COLD BREW ESPRESSO

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER (1/2 TEA 1/2 LEMONADE)

$3.00

CHAI TEA BLACK TEA

$3.00

CHAMOMILE HERBAL TEA

$3.00

CINNAMON SPICE BLACK TEA

$3.00

DECAF EARL GREY TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMON GINGER HERBAL TEA

$3.00

ORANGE SPICE BLACK TEA

$3.00

ORANGE SPICE HERBAL TEA

$3.00

ORGANIC GREEN TEA

$3.00

ORGANIC STRAWBERRY, RASPBERRY & HIBISCUS HERBAL TEA

$3.00

PEPPERMINT HERBAL TEA

$3.00

RASPBERRY HIBISCUS HERBAL TEA

$3.00

RED RASPBERRY HERBAL TEA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

ORGANIC WHOLE MILK

$2.50

ALMOND CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

ALMOND VANILLA MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

APPLE JUICE - MINUTE MAID

$4.00

BLOOD ORANGE JUICE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.50Out of stock

GINGER TUMERIC KOMBUCHA

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC

$6.00

HIBISCUS KOMBUCHA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

MONSTER JAVA MOCHA (ENERGY DRINK)

$4.50

OJ - NATALIE'S ORGANIC

$6.00

ORANGE GRAPEFRUIT AHA SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

PEACH - CELSIUS DRINK

$3.00Out of stock

PEAR - CELSIUS DRINK

$3.00

POWERADE POWER WATER BERRY CHERRY

$3.00

RASPBERRY KOMBUCHA

$4.00

SMART WATER

$3.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC

$6.00

TANGERINE JUICE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC

$6.00

BUBBLY

ATOMIC MIMOSA

$25.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

MIX YOUR OWN

$9.00

BLOODY MIMOSA

$10.00

HONEY BUBBLES

$10.00

MULE MIMOSA

$10.50

FRENCH 75

$11.00

MANMOSA

$10.00

BELLINI

$10.50

BLOODY'S

CEASAR

$10.00

HOUSE BLOODY

$10.00

HOUSE SPICY BLOODY

$10.00

BLOODY MARIA

$10.00

BLOODY MARIA SPICY

$10.00

BLOODY MOLLY

$10.00

BLOODY MOLLY SPICY

$10.00

BLOODY RED SNAPPER

$10.00

BLOODY RED SNAPPER SPICY

$10.00

COFFEE COCKTAILS

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

BAILEY'S & COFFEE

$9.00

MEXICAN CAFE

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

ESPRESSO CHILL

$9.00

COCKTAILS

G FORCE SHOT

$8.00

BLUEBERRY MOJITO

$9.00

PASSIONFRUIT MULE

$10.00

CUCUMBER COOLER

$10.00

THE SPEAKEASY

$11.00

SCREWDRIVER - HOUSE

$9.00

SCREWDRIVER - TITOS

$10.50

SCREWDRIVER - PREMIUM

$13.00

MANHATTAN - BULLEIT

$10.50

BEER, SELTZERS & OTHER RTDs

TROPICALIA

$6.00

CLASSIC CITY LAGER

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

HEINEKIN ZERO

$4.25

SPIRITS

AMADOR WHISKEY

$10.50

BACARDI WHITE RUM

$7.00

BELVEDERE VODKA

$8.50

BULLEIT RYE

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$7.00

CATHEAD HONEY VODKA

$7.00

CATHEAD VODKA

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

GIN

$7.00

GREY GOOSE VODKA

$9.00

TEQUILA

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JAMESON WHISKY

$7.50

TITO'S VODKA

$7.00

TITOS

$6.00

CATHEAD VODKA

$5.00

CATHEAD HONEYSUCKLE VODKA

$6.00

DILL FLAVORED CATHEAD VODKA

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$6.00

Jamison

$5.00

JACK DANIELS

$5.00

JIM BEAM

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Aperol

$4.00

Campari

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving both sides of Brunch, Breakfast and Lunch. Specializing in bubbly drinks, Bloody Mary's with a full bar including craft cocktails, beer and wine. Don't forget Bottomless Mimosas! Retro mid-century theme with amazing cathead biscuits. Not sure what a cathead biscuit is? You'd better come see for yourself.

Website

Location

225 Reformation Parkway, Canton, GA 30114

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Downtown Kitchen - 140 East Marietta St. #100
orange starNo Reviews
140 East Marietta St. #100 Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Queenie's
orange starNo Reviews
151 West Main Street Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Goin Coastal - 125 west main st
orange starNo Reviews
125 west main st Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
135 Reinhardt College Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas - Canton - 1433 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114
orange starNo Reviews
1435 Riverstone Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Four 41 South Bbq
orange starNo Reviews
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13 Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canton

B&B Tavern Sixes
orange star4.3 • 1,314
3568 Sixes Rd Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Grille - Sidelines Hickory Flat
orange star4.2 • 221
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy Canton, GA 30115
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Canton GA
orange star4.4 • 203
104 Prominence Point Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canton
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston