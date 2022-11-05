Atomic Biscuit 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 122
225 Reformation Parkway
Canton, GA 30114
Popular Items
SHARABLES
BREAKFAST BRUSCHETTA
Toasted artisanal sourdough topped with whipped mascarpone, fresh strawberries, balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle & sprinkled with shredded basil.
DANTE'S DELIGHT
Cinnamon sugar dusted fried biscuit balls on a bed of blueberry compote with whipped mascarpone & chocolate drizzle
LIL DIPPER BISCUIT BASKET - VEGATARIAN
A basket of mini biscuits with house-made plant-based sausage gravy & your choice of a jam and butter
LITTLE DIPPER BISCUIT BASKET
A basket of mini biscuits with house-made sausage gravy & your choice of a jam and butter.
PORKY'S REVENGE
Our house-made pecan-wood smoked bacon cut thick and served with chilled hollandaise & a side of bourbon maple syrup.
METEOR SHOWER
A big basket of our crispy tater tots with creamy melted cheese, diced bacon, onion, tomato and jalapeno.
BREAKFAST SIDE OF BRUNCH
BLAST OFF BENEDICT
Our cathead biscuit open-faced & topped with country ham, 2 free-range eggs*, our chilled avocado-lime "hollandaise" finished with bacon jam.
BLUEBERRY HILL FRENCH TOAST
Thick cut sourdough french toast topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream/mascarpone cheese, crushed walnuts & dusted with powdered sugar
COSMIC HASH
2 free-range eggs* your way over smokey brisket hash with green chiles, onions, crumbled sausage & topped with a savory chimichurri served with a mini biscuit and regular butter.
EVERYDAY JOE DIMAGGIO
2 free-range eggs* made your way, choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham (honey or country), smashed browns, avocado smash (avocado, cumin and lime juice) and choice of toast (white, wheat, sour dough) or a cathead biscuit served with regular butter. Sub gluten-free toast for $1.00 Sub plant-based sausage patty for $3.00
HALEY'S HUEVOS
Crispy corn tortillas dipped in house ranchero sauce & layered with refried beans, topped with 2 free-range eggs* made your way, avocado, crumbled queso fresco, salsa verde and chopped green onion
THE H-BOMB SMOOTHIE BOWL
Vegan smoothie topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, house granola, crumbled walnuts & a dusting of ground flax seed.
RISK IT TO GET THE BISCUIT
Open faced cathead biscuit smothered in out house-made sausage gravy and topped with 2 free-range eggs made your way.
AVOCADO TOAST
Toasted sourdough with house avocado smash, 2 free-range eggs made your way, bacon jam, pickled red onion & feta cheese crumbles. GF bread and Vegan English Muffin available.
THAT'S BOLONEY
Toasted sourdough, 2 slices thick-cut bologna, 2 free-range eggs* , pepperjack cheese, spring mix, onion straws and a drizzle of sriracha ketchup. Served with your choice of side.
LUNCH SIDE OF BRUNCH
BBLT
Toasted sourdough with brisket*, bacon, lettuce & tomato & our house-made, tangy mayo-que sauce. Served with choice of side.
BIG BOPPER BURGER
1/2lb Angus beef burger* OR vegan patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a warm brioche bun. Comes with 2 additional items, pack on more items for additional charge. Comes with choice of side. *Gluten-free bun available.
CELESTIAL CRAWFISH & GRITS
Creamy grits topped with savory gravy of sausage, sweet gulf crawfish, red bell pepper & sweet onion .
DRUNKEN CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Walnut and golden raisin Belgian waffle topped with crispy bourbon-maple syrup dipped fried chicken and side of bacon butter.
INTERGALACTIC SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, shaved red onion, golden raisins, sweet red pepper, walnuts, fresh herbs and toast ramen noodles tossed in our sesame lime dressing. Add a protein: $5 grilled chicken, hot chicken (breaded)
NOTHING BUT A HOUNDOG
1/3lb Black Angus hot dog topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Add additional toppings for additional fee.
PEARNINI
Grilled sourdough, pear-butter, brie cheese, shaved honey ham & caramelized onions.
RED HOT
1/3lb black angus hot dog topped with avocado, bacon jam and diced sweet onion. Served with choice of side. *Gluten-free hot dog bun is available.
SALAD FOGHORN
House-made chicken salad piled high on a bed of bib lettuce. Served with choice of side. Chicken salad has sweet bell pepper, celery, onions, capers, scallions, parsley, greek yogurt, mayonnaise & red wine vinegar.
SANDWICH FOGHORN
House-made chicken salad piled high on one slice of thick-cut, toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side. Chicken salad has sweet bell pepper, celery, onions, capers, scallions, parsley, greek yogurt, mayonnaise & red wine vinegar.
CATHEAD BISCUITS
THE ATOMIC
Bourbon-maple syrup dipped fried chicken*, country ham, melted cheddar cheese, sausage gravy & bacon jam topped with a free-range egg cooked your way on a cathead biscuit.
GREAT BALLS OF FIRE
Nashville hot dipped fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, honey drizzle & dill pickle slices on a cathead biscuit.
COW IN THE HEN HOUSE
Country fried steak* with melted cheddar & a free-range egg cooked your way*, covered in sausage gravy on a cathead biscuit.
JELLY ROLL
Crispy fried chicken with herbed cream cheese & our house-made pepper jelly on a cathead biscuit.
BYOB
BUILD YOUR OWN BISCUIT
Comes with a Cathead Biscuit, choice of a butter (Regular, Honey Butter, or Bacon Butter), a jam (Spiced Berry, Blackberry, Apricot or Grape) and a side (Smash Browns, Fruit Cup, Tator Tots, Bacon Mac n Cheese, Sliced 1/2 Avocado, or Cheese Grits). Choose from a list of items to add to your Biscuit. Items are individually priced.
VEGAN
OVER THE RAINBOW
Vegan, gluten-free bun topped with crisp spring-mix, heirloom tomato, avocado, chilled roasted yellow bell pepper, pickled radish, slivered red onion & vegan cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side (seasonal fruit, cheesy grits, tater tots, Avocado slices, avocado smash (cumin & lime), smashed browns or load up your smashed browns (vegan sausage gravy, mushrooms, green chilis, grilled onion, and a vegan cheddar cheese slice) for $4.00 more.
THE H-BOMB SMOOTHIE BOWL
Vegan smoothie topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, house granola, crumbled walnuts & a dusting of ground flax seed.
JACK BENNY
Vegan English muffin topped with plant-based folded egg, cheddar cheese, & sausage patty and topped off with our house-made chilled avocado-lime "hollandaise". Comes with your choice of side (seasonal fruit, cheesy grits, tater tots, Avocado slices, avocado smash (cumin & lime), smashed browns or load up your smashed browns (vegan sausage gravy, mushrooms, green chilis, grilled onion, and a vegan cheddar cheese slice) for $4.00 more.
OL'33
1/3 lb vegan patty on a gluten-free bun lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle slices and choice of two additional toppings. Your choice of side.
INTERGALACTIC SALAD VEGAN
Fresh mixed greens, shaved red onion, golden raisins, sweet red pepper, walnuts, fresh herbs and toast ramen noodles tossed in our sesame lime dressing. Add a protein: $5 grilled chicken, hot chicken (breaded)
VEGAN A LA CARTE
Pick and choose your meal from our vegan a la carte options!
VEGETARIAN
GARDEN OF EDEN
Cathead biscuit, crisp spring mix, plant-based sausage patty, cheddar cheese slice all topped with vegan sausage gravy.
GARDEN OF EDEN W/ EGG
Cathead biscuit, free-range egg cooked your way, crisp spring mix, plant-based sausage patty, cheddar cheese slice all topped with vegan sausage gravy.
HENRY AARON
Plant-based folded eggs, plant-based sausage, smashed browns, avocado smash, & gluten-free toast. Sub loaded smashed browns with vegan sausage gravy for additional $3.50.
THE B&G
Open-faced cathead biscuit topped with plant-based folded egg & plant-based sausage gravy. Make it vegan by substituting the cathead biscuit with a vegan English muffin for an additional $1.00
BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)
Cathead biscuit with your choice of jam, flavored butter and a side. Add onto your biscuit for additional charge.
A LA CARTE ITEMS
BREAD - BISCUIT PLAIN W/REGULAR BUTTER
BREAD - GLUTEN FREE BISCUIT W/REGULAR BUTTER
BREAD - GLUTEN FREE TOAST (2 SLICES) WITH REGULAR BUTTER
BREAD - SOURDOUGH TOAST (2 SLICES) WITH REGULAR BUTTER
BREAD - WAFFLE W/SYRUP
BREAD - WHEAT TOAST (2 SLICES) W/REGULAR BUTTER
BREAD - WHITE TOAST (2 SLICES) W/REGULAR BUTTER
CHEESE - CHEDDAR
CHEESE - PEPPER JACK
DRESSING - BLUE CHEESE
DRESSING - HONEY MUSTARD
DRESSING - RANCH
DRESSING - SESAME LIME (VEGAN)
EGG FREE RANGE HERITAGE
EGG WHITE FREE RANGE HERITAGE
EXTRA - CHILLED AVOCADO HOLLANDAISE
EXTRA - CHIMICHURRI
EXTRA - GRANOLA
MEAT - BACON 2 SLICES
MEAT - BRISKET
MEAT - COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
MEAT - COUNTRY HAM
MEAT - FRIED CHICKEN
MEAT - HONEY HAM
MEAT - HOT CHICKEN
MEAT - SAUSAGE PATTY
SIDES - AVOCADO SLICES (1/2 AVOCADO)
SIDES - FRUIT CUP (SEASONAL)
SIDES - CHEESE GRITS
SIDES - BACON MAC N CHEESE
SIDES - SMASHED BROWNS
SIDES - LOADED SMASHED BROWNS
SIDES - TATER TOTS
VEGAN PLANT BASED BURGER
VEGAN CHEDDAR
VEGAN SAUSAGE GRAVY
VEGAN SAUSAGE PATTY
CHEESE - HERBED CREAM CHEESE
CHEESE - GOAT CHEESE
GRAVY, JAM, SYRUP, SPREADS & BUTTER
ASTRONAUTS IN TRAINING
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
CLUB SODA
COKE
COKE ZERO
DIET COKE
DR. PEPPER
LEMONADE
SPRITE
WATER
APPLE JUICE
BLOODY MARY MIX
GRAPEFRUIT
OJ ORGANIC
TOMATO JUICE
COLD BREW COFFEE
COLD BREW ESPRESSO BLEND
DECAF COFFEE
FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - POT
FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - POT (DEATH WISH)
FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - SINGLE
FRENCH PRESS COFFEE - SINGLE (DEATH WISH)
REGULAR COFFEE
VANILLA LATTE COLD BREW ESPRESSO
ARNOLD PALMER (1/2 TEA 1/2 LEMONADE)
CHAI TEA BLACK TEA
CHAMOMILE HERBAL TEA
CINNAMON SPICE BLACK TEA
DECAF EARL GREY TEA
ICED TEA
LEMON GINGER HERBAL TEA
ORANGE SPICE BLACK TEA
ORANGE SPICE HERBAL TEA
ORGANIC GREEN TEA
ORGANIC STRAWBERRY, RASPBERRY & HIBISCUS HERBAL TEA
PEPPERMINT HERBAL TEA
RASPBERRY HIBISCUS HERBAL TEA
RED RASPBERRY HERBAL TEA
SWEET TEA
ORGANIC WHOLE MILK
ALMOND CHOCOLATE MILK
ALMOND VANILLA MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
APPLE JUICE - MINUTE MAID
BLOOD ORANGE JUICE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC
CHOCOLATE MILK
GINGER TUMERIC KOMBUCHA
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC
HIBISCUS KOMBUCHA
LEMONADE
MONSTER JAVA MOCHA (ENERGY DRINK)
OJ - NATALIE'S ORGANIC
ORANGE GRAPEFRUIT AHA SPARKLING WATER
PEACH - CELSIUS DRINK
PEAR - CELSIUS DRINK
POWERADE POWER WATER BERRY CHERRY
RASPBERRY KOMBUCHA
SMART WATER
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC
TANGERINE JUICE - NATALIE'S ORGANIC
BUBBLY
BLOODY'S
COFFEE COCKTAILS
COCKTAILS
BEER, SELTZERS & OTHER RTDs
SPIRITS
AMADOR WHISKEY
BACARDI WHITE RUM
BELVEDERE VODKA
BULLEIT RYE
CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED
CATHEAD HONEY VODKA
CATHEAD VODKA
CROWN ROYAL
GIN
GREY GOOSE VODKA
TEQUILA
JACK DANIELS
JAMESON WHISKY
TITO'S VODKA
TITOS
CATHEAD VODKA
CATHEAD HONEYSUCKLE VODKA
DILL FLAVORED CATHEAD VODKA
Hendricks
Bacardi
ESPOLON BLANCO
Jamison
JACK DANIELS
JIM BEAM
Amaretto Di Saronno
Kahlua
BAILEYS IRISH CREAM
Godiva Chocolate
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Serving both sides of Brunch, Breakfast and Lunch. Specializing in bubbly drinks, Bloody Mary's with a full bar including craft cocktails, beer and wine. Don't forget Bottomless Mimosas! Retro mid-century theme with amazing cathead biscuits. Not sure what a cathead biscuit is? You'd better come see for yourself.
