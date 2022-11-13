Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Atomic Burger

395 Reviews

$

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA 70002

Popular Items

French Fries
Atomic Burger
Jamburger

Beef Burgers

Atomic Burger

Atomic Burger

$7.99

A classic, perfected: american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and our signature A.B. sauce.

Jamburger

Jamburger

$7.99

A rich combination of mayo, american cheese, and bacon-onion jam.

Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger

$7.99

A savory southwestern burger with mayo, american cheese, and house-roasted poblano peppers.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

Beautifully balanced with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo.

Sliders

Slider Solo

Slider Solo

$2.99

Pick your favorite! One all-beef slider makes a great snack.

Slider Duo

Slider Duo

$5.89

Can't decide? Choose any two sliders.

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$8.79

For the adventurous! Grab any three of our all beef sliders.

Slider Box

Slider Box

$24.99

Your choice of 9 sliders, in a box.

More To Love

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Keeping it light? Two fresh and flavorful turkey patties dressed like the Atomic Burger.

Beyond Burger

$9.99

Vegeratians, we've got you! Two plant-based, protein packed patties dressed like The Atomic Burger.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

A juicy, crispy marvel dressed with pickled cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles. Comes mild or hot.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.49

An all-beef frank lavished with cheddar and house-made chili.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.29

Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.

French Fry Side Deal

French Fry Side Deal

$4.69

A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.

Shakes

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.99
Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$5.99
Nutella Marshmallow

Nutella Marshmallow

$5.99

Salted Caramel

$5.99
Cookies n Creme

Cookies n Creme

$5.99

Chocolate Covered Banana

$5.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$5.99

Butter Pecan

$5.99

Drinks

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.29

Large Drink

$2.89

Kids Meals

Slider Kids Meal

$5.99

A single house-ground slider patty served with american cheese, fries and a 12 oz drink

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Directions

