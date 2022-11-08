Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens at Milepost Zero

review star

No reviews yet

1601 19th Street

Denver, CO 80202

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad
Tendies 3 Piece
Crispy Chicken

Tendies

Tendies 2 Piece

Tendies 2 Piece

$10.00

served with choice of fries or sweet tots

Tendies 3 Piece

Tendies 3 Piece

$13.00

served with choice of fries or sweet tots

Tendies 4 Piece

Tendies 4 Piece

$16.00

served with choice of fries or sweet tots

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch

12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.00

served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch

18 Wings

18 Wings

$29.00

served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Sandwiches

Atomic Chicken Sandwich

Atomic Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

hot sauce, bleu cheese, shaved celery - served with coleslaw

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

bacon, cheddar, tomato, romaine, ranch - served with coleslaw

Plain Jane Sandwich

Plain Jane Sandwich

$12.00

cheddar, lettuce, mayo - served with coleslaw

Extras

Big Fries

Big Fries

$6.00
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.00
Big Sweet Tots

Big Sweet Tots

$6.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

field greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red wine vinaigrette

Side of Sauce

Bottle Hot Sauce

$6.00

Salads

Roasted Chicken Cobb

Roasted Chicken Cobb

$16.00

romaine, arugula, egg, tomato, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, red onion, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing

Salmon Nicoise

Salmon Nicoise

$16.00

field greens, potato, green bean, egg, olives, capers, red wine vinaigrette

Avocado Caesar

Avocado Caesar

$14.00

baby kale, romaine, grana padano, garlic croutons

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.50

choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

field greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red wine vinaigrette

Acai Bowls

Classic Acai

Classic Acai

$12.00

acai base, banana, mango, blueberry, granola

Classic Mango

Classic Mango

$12.00

mango base, banana, pineapple, blueberry, granola

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$8.00

choose your base: acai or mango, all toppings will have individual pricing additions

Smoothies

White

White

$9.00

coconut, banana, almond milk

Yellow

Yellow

$10.00

pineapple, mango, banana, coconut, almond milk

Orange

Orange

$9.00

mango, coconut, pineapple, strawberry

Green

Green

$10.00

kale, spinach, mango, coconut, banana, almond milk

Purple

Purple

$10.00

acai, banana, strawberry, almond milk

n/a Beverage

Peach monster energy drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water - Dassani

$2.50

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Peach monster

$4.50

Coke Zero

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Everything that's Cluckin' Good! / Craveable salads, feel good smoothies & decadent acai bowls.

Location

1601 19th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

