Atomic Seafood 258 Town Square Drive

258 Town Square Drive
Lusby, MD 20657
HH Beer
HH Cocktails & Shots
HH Liquor
HH Wine
Appetizers
Crab Balls
(5) House-made served with cocktail and tartar sauce.
Crab Dip
Mom's Secret Recipe.' Served with pretzel logs.
Sirloin Steak Bites
Fish Bites
Fresh Fish of the Day hand breaded with outn house seasoned bread crumbs.
Hushpuppies
Served with our honey butter.
Wings
Crispy partially breaded chicken wings with your choice of Old Bay, Brown Sugar Buffalo sauce, Dry Ranch rub, Atomic Buffalo, or BBQ sauce.
Calamari
Brown Sugar Buffalo Shrimp
House breaded, fried and tossed in our house brown sugar buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Fried Green Beans
Served with a cucumber wasabi and house-made ranch sauce.
Loaded Fries
Our house-cut fries loaded with cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch.
Mahi Filet
Carole Flower Arrangement
Clam Strips
Sandwiches, Tacos, Wraps
Crab Cake Sandwich
5 ounce crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce and tomato.
Hideaway Tacos
Blackened mahi-mahi, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of cucumber wasabi sauce served in two soft flour tortilla shells.
Fish Sandwich
Fresh Fish of the Day blackened, sautéed, or fried, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade.
Classic Steak and Cheese
Choice house-cut fresh ribeye, sautéed onions, and your choice of American or provolone
Classic Smash Burger
Two patties made with our burger blend, topped with lettuce, American cheese and our “smash” sauce.
Atomic Burger
Two patties made with our burger blend, topped with a beer battered onion ring, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and our house BBQ sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, pickle, and our special sauce.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, pickle and our brown sugar buffalo sauce. (Make it hotter with our Atomic buffalo).
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, house ranch and brown sugar buffalo.
Chicken Sandwich
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Sauteed onions, your choice of American or Provolone cheese.
Chipotle Turkey Club
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
Hand breaded with our house seasoned crumbs.
Fried Shrimp Basket
(6) Hand breaded black tiger shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and sweet & spicy coleslaw.
Fried Seafood Basket
Fried Catfish Filet, (3) fried shrimp and (2) crab balls served with fries and sweet & spicy coleslaw.
Fish & Chips
Fresh Norwegian haddock, hand battered. Served with sweet & spicy coleslaw.
Entrees
Single Crab Cake Dinner
(1) 5 ounce Crab Cake served with your choice of two sides.
Double Crab Cake Dinner
(2) 5 ounce Crab Cakes served with your choice of two sides.
Fish of the Day
Fried, Blackened, or Sauteed with your choice of two sides.
BIG Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheese. Add sautéed or blackened chicken $5, shrimp $9, or fish of the day
Culley Big Salad
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Cookie Dough Chocolate Cake
Banana Fosters Cake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Butter Almond
Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake
Bread Pudding
Sheet Pan Bread Pudding
Zebra Cake
Carrot Cake
Cinnamon Roll
Brownie
Peanut Butter Brownie Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
Strawberry Banana Shortcake
Ice Cream
Blueberry Lemon Curd Cake
Fried Cheesecake
Funnel Cake Fries
Ice Cream Float
Ice Cream Scoop
Specials
Shrimp
Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Soup
French Dip Tacos
Beef Lo Mein
Oyster Po Boy
Italian Melt
Cajun Pasta
Blackened Chicken Caesar Flatbread
Steak and Cake
Crabby Quesadilla
Shrimp & Grits
Oysters Gratin
Ham and Turkey Club
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Smothered Pork Chop
Brown Sugar Buffalo Chicken Mac
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Fried Stuffing Balls
Blackened Snakehead Bites
Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
The Ranchero Burger
Slow Roasted Atomic Ribs
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
Southwest Fajitas
Pimento Flatbread
Mike's Hot Honey Old Bay Shrimp
Chicken Enchilada Dip
Mojo Chicken
Mango Habanero Shrimp
Blackened Fish Bites
House Tuna Salad
Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp Salad
Beef Lo Mein
Seafood Pasta
Cornmeal Catfish Tacos
Taco Salad
Shrimp Jerk Wrap
Chicken Jerk Wrap
Cornmeal Crusted Catfish
Fried Pork Sandwich
Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls
Reuben Egg Rolls
Beef Hand Pies
Ham And Navy Bean Soup
Fried Pimento Cheese Balls
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
Veggie Grilled Cheese Melt
Beef Stew over Mash
Hawaiian Egg Rolls
Pimento Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Chicken and Shrimp Lo Mein
Pork Mac N Cheese Melt
Hot Cheetos Mac N Cheese Balls
BBQ Buffalo Cauliflower
Beef Queso Dip
Chinese Pork Loin Mein
Pastrami Sandwich
Monterey Jack Chicken Sandwich
Crabby Quesadilla
Hot Cheeto Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Flounder Sandwich
Mango Habanero Chicken Wing Basket
BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese
Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread
Turkey BLT
Supreme Nachos
Darren Catering
Brunch Buffet Adult
Brunch Buffet 6-12
HH Food
Baby Shower
St. Patrick's Day
Beer Pong Menu
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Bud Light Draft
Calvert Draft
Calvert Draft Stout
Coors Light Draft
EVO 3 IPA Draft
Guinness Draft
Hazy IPA Draft
Sam Seasonal Draft
Yuengling Draft
Angry Orchard Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Calvert Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
EVO Pitcher
Guinness Pitcher
Hazy Pitcher
Sam Seasonal Pitcher
Yuengling Pitcher
Bottles & Cans
Angry Orchard Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Flying Dog The Truth IPA
Heineken
Heineken 0
Mich Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
PBR Hard Coffee
Truly Iced Tea
Truly Lemonade
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Yuengling Bottle
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Clown Shoes Pecan Porter
Cocktails
Appley Ever After
Spicy Paloma
Aplastar
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Bourbon Smash
Grapefruit Crush
The Chappell-Donaldson
Oj Crush
Just Peachy
Pink Starburst
Purple Rain
Strawberry Marg
Peach Pineapple Sangria
Beermosa
Tropical Paloma
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Gin Sour
Champagne Mule
Coconut Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Hennesy Lemonade
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini (Gin)
Martini (Vodka)
Mermaid Mimosa
Mimosa
Mimosa Margarita
Mimosa Tequila Sunrise
Moscow Mule
Nuclear Fizz
Old Fashioned
Bahama Mama
Southern Old Fashioned
That's My Jam
The Cruise
Bottomless Bloody Refill
Crown Can
Whiskey Sour
French Martini
White Russian
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Bloody Mary
Bottomless Mimosa Refill
Dirty Shirley
The Wake Me Up
Spiked Arnold Palmer
Jump Starter
Peach Belini Margarita
Strawberry Hennesy
Berry Hibiscus Lemonade
Pink Senorita
Irish Trashcan
Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa
Mango Hurricane
Watermelon Lemonade
Dragonfruit Mojito
Bacardi Dragonfruit Mojito
Irish Mule
Jameson McCree
Blood Orange Punch
Pineapple Sangria
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
Atomic Surfer
RikKiller
Endless Summer Mule
Atomic Blast
Blood Orange Margarita
Seasonal Sangria
Apple Pie Martini
Crown Apple Sangria
Orange Creamsicle
Brown Sugar Bourbon Iced Tea
Blue Hawaiin
Pom Mule
White Tea
Seasonal Bourbon Smash
Atomic Punch
Pink Panties Cocktail
Crown Apple Sangria
Raspberry Crush
Seabreeze
Cinco House Margarita
Sour Watermelon Cosmo
Rum Punch
Spiked Pink Lemonade
Atomic Torch
Lynchburg Lemonade
Peach Arnold Palmer
Coconut Sunrise
Cotton Candy Dreams
Chris Tai
Pineapple Tequila Punch
Jameson Peach Crush
Hawaiin Mimosa
Watermelon Pineapple Fizz
Pink Boobie Bubbler
Shots
Alabama Slammer Shot
B52 Shot
Grape Bomb
Beam Me Up Scotty Shot
Blow Job Shot
Butter Ball Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Vodka Bomb
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Gobstopper Shot
Green Tea Shot
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee Shot
Island Punch Shot
Jager Bomb
Jello Shot
Jolly Rancher Shot
Kamikaze Shot
Kool Aid Shot
Laffy Taffy Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Melon Ball Shot
Mind Eraser Shot
PB&J Shot
Pickle Back Shot
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot
Pink Starburst Shot
Pornstar Shot
Red Snapper Shot
Royal Flush Shot
Scooby Snack Shot
Sunset Shot
Vegas Bomb
WAP Shot
Washington Apple Shot
White Gummy Bear Shot
WooWoo Shot
FB White Gummy Bear Shot
FB Green Tea Shot
FB Kamikaze Shot
FB Jager Bomb
FB Cherry Bomb
FB Lemon Drop
Jolly Rancher Bomb
Jello Shot
Apple Sauce Shot
5 Jello Shots
Blackout Green Tea
Blackout Pink Starburst
Blackout Lemon Drop Shot
Blackout Pink Starburst
BMW
Liquor
Scotch
Mr. Bostons Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pearl Vanilla
Pinnacle Grapefruit
Skyy
Skyy Watermelon
Smirnoff Cherry
Svedka Clementine
Svedka Jalapeno Grapefruit
Three Olives
Three Olives Citrus
Three Olives Loopy
Titos
Van Gogh Acai Blueberry
Van Gogh Pineapple
Van Gogh Raspberry
Three Olives Grape
DBL Mr. Bostons Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Pearl Vanilla
DBL Pinnacle Grapefruit
DBL Skyy
DBL Skyy Watermelon
DBL Smirnoff Cherry
DBL Svedka Clementine
DBL Svedka Jalapeno Grapefruit
DBL Three Olives
DBL Three Olives Citrus
DBL Three Olives Loopy
DBL Titos
DBL Van Gogh Acai Blueberry
DBL Van Gogh Pineapple
DBL Van Gogh Raspberry
Bowman's Gin
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
DBL Bowman's Gin
DBL Aviation
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Tanqueray
Bowman's Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragon Berry
Calypso Coconut
Captain Morgan
Myers
Pussers
DBL Bowman's Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Dragon Berry
DBL Calypso Coconut
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Myers
Montezuma Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Patron
1800
Jose Reposado
DBL Montezuma Tequila
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Patron
Bartons Whiskey
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniels Honey
Dewars
Crown Royal Peach
Southern Comfort
DBL Bartons Whiskey
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Honey
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Larceny
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Screwball
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Woodford Reserve
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Bailey's Irish Cream
Cointreau
Dekuypers Amaretto
Dekuypers Banana
Dekuypers Blue Curacao
Dekuypers Butterscotch Schnapps
Dekuypers Hazelnut
Dekuypers Melon
Dekuypers Razzmatazz
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Gold Schlager
Kahlua
Maui Blue Hawaiian Schnapps
Montezuma Triple Sec
Mr. Bostons Peach Schnapps
Mr. Bostons Sour Apple Schnapps
Mr. Bostons Watermelon Schnapps
Rumchata
St. Germaine
Disaronno
Remy Martin
DBL Hennessy
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Cointreau
DBL Dekuypers Amaretto
DBL Dekuypers Banana
DBL Dekuypers Blue Curacao
DBL Dekuypers Butterscotch Schnapps
DBL Dekuypers Hazelnut
DBL Dekuypers Melon
DBL Dekuypers Razzmatazz
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Gold Schlager
DBL Kahlua
DBL Maui Blue Hawaiian Schnapps
DBL Montezuma Triple Sec
DBL Mr. Bostons Peach Schnapps
DBL Mr. Bostons Sour Apple Schnapps
DBL Mr. Bostons Watermelon Schnapps
DBL Rumchata
DBL St. Germaine
Wine - Glass
GLS Hayes Cabernet
GLS Hayes Merlot
GLS Meomi Pinot Noir
GLS Hayes Chardonnay
GLS Hayes Pinot Grigio
GLS Flip Flop Moscato
GLS Oystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Hayes Rose
GLS White Zinfandel
GLS J Rogets Brut Splits
GLS Prosecco
GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio
Whispering Angel Rose
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Wine - Bottles
St. Patrick's Day Drink Specials
Late Night Drink Specials
Beer Pong Beer Specials
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
