Atomic Seafood 258 Town Square Drive

Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Atomic Seafood

119 Reviews

$$

258 Town Square Drive

Lusby, MD 20657

HH Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Coors Light Draft

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$2.00

Budweiser Bottle

$2.00

Coors Light Bottle

$2.00

Corona Extra

$3.25

Corona Light

$3.25

Corona Premier

$3.25

Heineken

$3.25

Heineken 0

$3.25Out of stock

Mich Ultra Bottle

$2.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.00

HH Domestic Bucket

$10.00

Hh Import Bucket

$16.25

HH Cocktails & Shots

Grapefruit Crush

$6.00

Oj Crush

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Kamikaze Shot

$5.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$5.00

Vodka Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

HH Liquor

Mr. Bostons Vodka

$4.00

Bowman's Gin

$4.00

Bowman's Rum

$4.00

Montezuma Tequila

$4.00

Bartons Whiskey

$4.00

HH Wine

GLS Hayes Cabernet

$5.00

GLS Hayes Merlot

$5.00

GLS Hayes Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Hayes Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Flip Flop Moscato

$5.00

Appetizers

Crab Balls

$26.00

(5) House-made served with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Crab Dip

$15.00

Mom's Secret Recipe.' Served with pretzel logs.

Sirloin Steak Bites

$15.00

Fish Bites

$13.00

Fresh Fish of the Day hand breaded with outn house seasoned bread crumbs.

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Served with our honey butter.

Wings

$11.00

Crispy partially breaded chicken wings with your choice of Old Bay, Brown Sugar Buffalo sauce, Dry Ranch rub, Atomic Buffalo, or BBQ sauce.

Calamari

$15.00

Brown Sugar Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

House breaded, fried and tossed in our house brown sugar buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Served with a cucumber wasabi and house-made ranch sauce.

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Our house-cut fries loaded with cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch.

Mahi Filet

$12.00

Carole Flower Arrangement

$35.00

Clam Strips

$8.00

Sandwiches, Tacos, Wraps

Crab Cake Sandwich

$30.00

5 ounce crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce and tomato.

Hideaway Tacos

$16.50

Blackened mahi-mahi, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of cucumber wasabi sauce served in two soft flour tortilla shells.

Fish Sandwich

$16.50

Fresh Fish of the Day blackened, sautéed, or fried, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and our house remoulade.

Classic Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Choice house-cut fresh ribeye, sautéed onions, and your choice of American or provolone

Classic Smash Burger

$14.00

Two patties made with our burger blend, topped with lettuce, American cheese and our “smash” sauce.

Atomic Burger

$15.00

Two patties made with our burger blend, topped with a beer battered onion ring, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and our house BBQ sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast, pickle, and our special sauce.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast, pickle and our brown sugar buffalo sauce. (Make it hotter with our Atomic buffalo).

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, house ranch and brown sugar buffalo.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sauteed onions, your choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Chipotle Turkey Club

$13.00

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Hand breaded with our house seasoned crumbs.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

(6) Hand breaded black tiger shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and sweet & spicy coleslaw.

Fried Seafood Basket

$27.50

Fried Catfish Filet, (3) fried shrimp and (2) crab balls served with fries and sweet & spicy coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh Norwegian haddock, hand battered. Served with sweet & spicy coleslaw.

Entrees

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$34.00

(1) 5 ounce Crab Cake served with your choice of two sides.

Double Crab Cake Dinner

$42.00

(2) 5 ounce Crab Cakes served with your choice of two sides.

Fish of the Day

$22.00

Fried, Blackened, or Sauteed with your choice of two sides.

BIG Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheese. Add sautéed or blackened chicken $5, shrimp $9, or fish of the day

Culley Big Salad

$14.00

Sides

House-cut Fries

$4.00

Side Hushpuppies

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Garlic Green Beans

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Butter Corn

$4.00

Pretzel Logs

$3.00

Ranch Chips

$3.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Culley Side Salad

$10.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Served with house-cut fries.

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Served with house-cut fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Served with house-cut fries.

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Cookie Dough Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Banana Fosters Cake

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.50

Butter Almond

$8.00

Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake

$6.50

Bread Pudding

$75.00

Sheet Pan Bread Pudding

$70.00

Zebra Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Brownie

$7.50

Peanut Butter Brownie Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.50

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Banana Shortcake

$7.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Curd Cake

$6.50

Fried Cheesecake

$7.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Ice Cream Float

$6.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Specials

Shrimp

$12.00+

Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Soup

$11.00

French Dip Tacos

$12.00

Beef Lo Mein

$16.00

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00

Italian Melt

$15.00

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$15.00

Steak and Cake

$39.00

Crabby Quesadilla

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Oysters Gratin

$15.00

Ham and Turkey Club

$14.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Smothered Pork Chop

$20.00

Brown Sugar Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Fried Stuffing Balls

$8.00

Blackened Snakehead Bites

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$13.00

The Ranchero Burger

$14.00

Slow Roasted Atomic Ribs

$22.00

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Southwest Fajitas

$14.00+

Pimento Flatbread

$12.00

Mike's Hot Honey Old Bay Shrimp

$12.00

Chicken Enchilada Dip

$10.00

Mojo Chicken

$15.00

Mango Habanero Shrimp

$11.00

Blackened Fish Bites

$12.00

House Tuna Salad

$15.00

Seafood Gumbo

$22.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Beef Lo Mein

$15.00Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Cornmeal Catfish Tacos

$15.50

Taco Salad

$15.00

Shrimp Jerk Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Jerk Wrap

$11.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$21.00

Fried Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$10.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

Beef Hand Pies

$12.50

Ham And Navy Bean Soup

$7.00

Fried Pimento Cheese Balls

$8.00

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Grilled Cheese Melt

$10.00

Beef Stew over Mash

$15.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Egg Rolls

$10.00

Pimento Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$14.00

Chicken and Shrimp Lo Mein

$20.00

Pork Mac N Cheese Melt

$14.00

Hot Cheetos Mac N Cheese Balls

$11.00

BBQ Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Beef Queso Dip

$8.00

Chinese Pork Loin Mein

$15.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Monterey Jack Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crabby Quesadilla

$15.00

Hot Cheeto Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

Mango Habanero Chicken Wing Basket

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$10.00

Turkey BLT

$12.00

Supreme Nachos

$12.00

Darren Catering

$1,095.00

Brunch Buffet Adult

$19.99

Brunch Buffet 6-12

$10.99

HH Food

Calamari

$5.00

Pretzel Logs with Nacho Cheese

$5.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$5.00

Nachos

$5.00

Beef Queso Dip

$5.00

Catfish Bites

$5.00

Baby Shower

Baby Shower Food

$507.50

St. Patrick's Day

Reuben Egg Rolls

$9.00

Irish Stout Burger

$13.00

Classic Corn Beef and Cabbage

$18.00

Bangers and Mash

$16.00

Steak and Cake

$39.00

Late Night Menu

Pork Potstickers

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Tempura Sushi

$12.00

Beer Pong Menu

Wing Each

$1.00

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard Draft

$6.25

Blue Moon Draft

$6.60

Bud Light Draft

$4.25

Calvert Draft

$6.00

Calvert Draft Stout

$6.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.85

EVO 3 IPA Draft

$6.25

Guinness Draft

$6.25

Hazy IPA Draft

$6.25

Sam Seasonal Draft

$5.25

Yuengling Draft

$4.75

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$21.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$22.40

Bud Light Pitcher

$13.00

Calvert Pitcher

$20.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$15.40

EVO Pitcher

$21.00

Guinness Pitcher

$21.00

Hazy Pitcher

$21.00

Sam Seasonal Pitcher

$17.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$15.00

Bottles & Cans

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser Bottle

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.85

Corona Extra

$4.85

Corona Light

$4.85

Corona Premier

$4.85

Flying Dog The Truth IPA

$5.25Out of stock

Heineken

$4.85

Heineken 0

$4.60Out of stock

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.50

Truly Iced Tea

$5.25

Truly Lemonade

$5.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25Out of stock

Yuengling Bottle

$3.25

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import Bucket

$21.50

Clown Shoes Pecan Porter

$10.00

Cocktails

Appley Ever After

$9.00

Spicy Paloma

$8.25

Aplastar

$12.00

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$8.25

Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

The Chappell-Donaldson

$8.25

Oj Crush

$8.00

Just Peachy

$9.00

Pink Starburst

$8.25

Purple Rain

$8.00

Strawberry Marg

$8.00

Peach Pineapple Sangria

$8.00

Beermosa

$5.00

Tropical Paloma

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blueberry Gin Sour

$8.25

Champagne Mule

$9.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Hennesy Lemonade

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.25

Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf

$12.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini (Gin)

$9.00

Martini (Vodka)

$9.00

Mermaid Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.25

Mimosa Margarita

$8.50

Mimosa Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Nuclear Fizz

$8.25

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.25

Southern Old Fashioned

$12.00

That's My Jam

$8.25

The Cruise

$8.00

Crown Can

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

French Martini

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.99

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$15.99

Dirty Shirley

$7.50

The Wake Me Up

$8.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Jump Starter

$9.50

Peach Belini Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Hennesy

$10.00

Berry Hibiscus Lemonade

$8.00

Pink Senorita

$8.25

Irish Trashcan

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa

$8.00

Mango Hurricane

$10.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

Dragonfruit Mojito

$9.00

Bacardi Dragonfruit Mojito

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Jameson McCree

$8.75

Blood Orange Punch

$10.00

Pineapple Sangria

$8.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Atomic Surfer

$8.00

RikKiller

$9.00

Endless Summer Mule

$9.00

Atomic Blast

$8.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.75

Seasonal Sangria

$8.00

Apple Pie Martini

$10.00

Crown Apple Sangria

$9.00

Orange Creamsicle

$10.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon Iced Tea

$8.50

Blue Hawaiin

$8.00

Pom Mule

$9.00

White Tea

$8.00

Seasonal Bourbon Smash

$10.00Out of stock

Atomic Punch

$10.00

Pink Panties Cocktail

$8.00

Crown Apple Sangria

$200.00

Raspberry Crush

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Cinco House Margarita

$6.50

Sour Watermelon Cosmo

$9.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Spiked Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Atomic Torch

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Peach Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Coconut Sunrise

$8.50

Cotton Candy Dreams

$8.00

Chris Tai

$9.00

Pineapple Tequila Punch

$8.00

Jameson Peach Crush

$9.00

Hawaiin Mimosa

$7.00

Watermelon Pineapple Fizz

$9.00

Pink Boobie Bubbler

$10.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer Shot

$7.00

B52 Shot

$7.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Beam Me Up Scotty Shot

$7.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Butter Ball Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$7.00

Vodka Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.00

Gobstopper Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee Shot

$7.00

Island Punch Shot

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jello Shot

$5.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Kool Aid Shot

$7.00

Laffy Taffy Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Melon Ball Shot

$7.00

Mind Eraser Shot

$7.00

PB&J Shot

$7.00

Pickle Back Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$7.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$7.00

Pornstar Shot

$7.00

Red Snapper Shot

$7.00

Royal Flush Shot

$8.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$7.00

Sunset Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

WAP Shot

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$7.00

WooWoo Shot

$7.00

FB White Gummy Bear Shot

$5.00

FB Green Tea Shot

$5.00

FB Kamikaze Shot

$5.00

FB Jager Bomb

$5.00

FB Cherry Bomb

$5.00

FB Lemon Drop

$5.00

Jolly Rancher Bomb

$8.00

Jello Shot

$3.50

Apple Sauce Shot

$7.00

5 Jello Shots

$10.00

Blackout Green Tea

$5.00

Blackout Pink Starburst

$5.00

Blackout Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Blackout Pink Starburst

$5.00

BMW

$7.00

Liquor

Scotch

Mr. Bostons Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.25

Ketel One

$8.25

Pearl Vanilla

$6.25

Pinnacle Grapefruit

$6.50

Skyy

$6.50

Skyy Watermelon

$6.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.50

Svedka Clementine

$6.50

Svedka Jalapeno Grapefruit

$6.50

Three Olives

$7.00

Three Olives Citrus

$7.00

Three Olives Loopy

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Van Gogh Acai Blueberry

$8.25

Van Gogh Pineapple

$8.25

Van Gogh Raspberry

$8.25

Three Olives Grape

$7.00

DBL Mr. Bostons Vodka

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.25

DBL Ketel One

$12.25

DBL Pearl Vanilla

$10.25

DBL Pinnacle Grapefruit

$10.50

DBL Skyy

$10.50

DBL Skyy Watermelon

$10.50

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$10.50

DBL Svedka Clementine

$10.50

DBL Svedka Jalapeno Grapefruit

$10.50

DBL Three Olives

$11.00

DBL Three Olives Citrus

$11.00

DBL Three Olives Loopy

$11.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL Van Gogh Acai Blueberry

$12.25

DBL Van Gogh Pineapple

$12.25

DBL Van Gogh Raspberry

$12.25

Bowman's Gin

$6.00

Aviation

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.25

Tanqueray

$6.75

DBL Bowman's Gin

$9.00

DBL Aviation

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$11.25

DBL Tanqueray

$10.75

Bowman's Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$7.00

Calypso Coconut

$6.25

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers

$6.75

Pussers

$7.00

DBL Bowman's Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Dragon Berry

$11.00

DBL Calypso Coconut

$10.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Myers

$10.75

Montezuma Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.50

Patron

$9.00

1800

$8.25

Jose Reposado

$7.00

DBL Montezuma Tequila

$9.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

DBL Patron

$11.00

Bartons Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.25

Crown Royal Apple

$8.25

Fireball

$6.75

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.25

Larceny

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$7.00

DBL Bartons Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Bulliet

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.25

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$12.25

DBL Fireball

$9.75

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam Honey

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.25

DBL Larceny

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$11.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.25

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dekuypers Amaretto

$5.00

Dekuypers Banana

$5.00

Dekuypers Blue Curacao

$5.00

Dekuypers Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Dekuypers Hazelnut

$5.00

Dekuypers Melon

$5.00

Dekuypers Razzmatazz

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Gold Schlager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Maui Blue Hawaiian Schnapps

$5.00

Montezuma Triple Sec

$5.00

Mr. Bostons Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Mr. Bostons Sour Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Mr. Bostons Watermelon Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$7.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Remy Martin

$9.00

DBL Hennessy

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Dekuypers Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Dekuypers Banana

$8.00

DBL Dekuypers Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Dekuypers Butterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Dekuypers Hazelnut

$8.00

DBL Dekuypers Melon

$8.00

DBL Dekuypers Razzmatazz

$8.00

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Gold Schlager

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Maui Blue Hawaiian Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Montezuma Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Mr. Bostons Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Mr. Bostons Sour Apple Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Mr. Bostons Watermelon Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Rumchata

$11.00

DBL St. Germaine

$12.00

Wine - Glass

GLS Hayes Cabernet

$7.00

GLS Hayes Merlot

$7.00

GLS Meomi Pinot Noir

$8.50

GLS Hayes Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Hayes Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Flip Flop Moscato

$6.00

GLS Oystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Hayes Rose

$6.25

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS J Rogets Brut Splits

$6.25

GLS Prosecco

$11.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$11.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Wine - Bottles

Hayes Cabernet

$28.00

Hayes Merlot

$28.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$38.00

Hayes Chardonnay

$28.00

Hayes Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Flip Flop Moscato

$24.00

Oystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Hayes Rose

$26.00

White Zinfandel

$24.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$40.00

St. Patrick's Day Drink Specials

Irish Margarita

$8.00

Shamrock Sour

$8.00

Irish Crush

$8.00

Nutty Irishman Shooter

$5.00

Green Tea Shooter

$5.00

Irish Car Bombs

$6.00

Late Night Drink Specials

LN Bombs

$5.00

LN Lemon Drop

$5.00

LN Green Tea

$5.00

Purple People Eater

$9.00

The Candy Apple

$9.00

The Green Goblin

$12.00

Beer Pong Beer Specials

BP Bud Light Draft

$3.00

BP Coors Light Draft

$3.00

BP Bud Light Bottle

$2.00

BP Budweiser Bottle

$2.00

BP Coors Light Bottle

$2.00

BP Corona Extra

$3.25

BP Corona Light

$3.25

BP Heineken

$3.25

BP Heineken 0

$3.25

BP Mich Ultra Bottle

$2.00

BP Miller Lite

$2.00

BP Domestic Bucket

$10.00

BP Import Bucket

$16.25

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.98

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Room Fee

Room Fee

$500.00

Gift Card

$100.00

Bracelets

Breast Cancer Bracelet

$5.00
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

258 Town Square Drive, Lusby, MD 20657

Directions

