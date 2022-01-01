Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atomic Tacos 45 Roybals way

review star

No reviews yet

302 South Main Street

Kalispell, MT 59901

Tacos

Al Pastor

$11.00

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Cauliflower

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Lamb

$13.00

Korean BBQ

$13.00

Dragon

$13.00

Carnitas

$10.00

Other Stuff

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Deluxe

$14.00

Greek Style

$14.00

Kale Salad

$10.00

Shibo Burger

$14.00

Spicy Chx Sandwich

$14.00

Sides

Chips / Dip

$6.00

Extra Meat

$5.00

Guac

$5.00

Queso

$4.00

Salsa

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Sodas

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Al Pastor

$11.00

Migas

$10.00

Potato + Egg

$10.00

Breakfast Potato

$4.00

Desserts

Paletas

$4.00

Special 1

$6.00

Special 2

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

302 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901

