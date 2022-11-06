Main picView gallery

Atomic Wings Arlington, TX

809 West Park Row Drive

Arlington, TX 76013

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings (5Piece)

$7.99

10 fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

Traditional Wings (10 Piece)

$12.99

10 fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

Traditional Wings (20 Piece)

$24.99

20 fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

Traditional Wings (50 Piece)

$59.99

50 fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

Traditional Wings (100 Piece)

$104.99

100 fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings (5 Piece)

$5.99

5 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen boneless wings served with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (10 Piece)

$10.99

10 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen boneless wings served with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (20 Piece)

$20.99

20 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen boneless wings served with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (50 Piece)

$50.99

50 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen boneless wings served with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (100 Piece)

$94.99

100 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen boneless wings served with your choice of sauce

Veggie Wings

5 Piece Veggie Wing

$7.99

5 grilled, fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

10 Piece Veggie Wing

$15.99

10 grilled, fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

20 Piece Veggie Wing

$32.99

20 grilled, fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

50 Piece Veggie Wing

$62.99

50 grilled, fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

100 Piece Veggie Wing

$119.99

100 grilled, fresh, never frozen traditional wings served with your choice of sauce

Thigh Wings

Thigh Wings (4 Piece)

$5.99

4 fresh, never frozen chicken thigh wings, breaded or naked with your choice of sauce

Thigh Wings (8 Piece)

$11.49

8 fresh, never frozen chicken thigh wings, breaded or naked with your choice of sauce

Thigh Wings (12 Piece)

$16.99

12 fresh, never frozen chicken thigh wings, breaded or naked with your choice of sauce

Thigh Wings (20 Piece)

$25.99

20 fresh, never frozen chicken thigh wings, breaded or naked with your choice of sauce

Combos

5 PC Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.99

5 hand breaded, premium chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Hand breaded, premium chicken breast on a Brioche Bun with Awesome Aioli and pickles. Served with your choice of side and a drink.

5 Piece Thigh Wings Combo

$9.99

4 premium chicken thigh wings, breaded or naked with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

8 Piece Thigh Wing Combo

$13.99

8 premium chicken thigh wings, breaded or naked with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

5 Piece Boneless Wings Combo

$8.99

5 hand breaded, premium boneless wings served with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

8 Boneless Wing Combo

$10.99

8 premium traditional, bone-in wings served with your choice of sauce, side, and a drink.

10 Piece Boneless Wing Combo

$13.99

10 hand breaded, premium boneless wings served with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

5 Traditional Wings Combo

$11.99

5 premium traditional, bone-in wings served with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

8 Traditional Wing Combo

$13.99

8 premium traditional, bone-in wings served with your choice of sauce, side, and a drink.

10 Piece Traditional Wing Combo

$14.99

10 premium traditional, bone-in wings served with your choice of sauce, side, and drink.

10/10 Family Combo

$29.99

20 Traditional Wings Family Combo

$29.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders (3 Piece)

$5.99

3 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders (5 Piece)

$8.49

5 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders (10 Piece)

$16.99

10 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders (20 Piece)

$33.99

20 hand breaded, fresh, never frozen chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Hand breaded, fresh never frozen chicken breast on a brioche bun with Awesome Aioli and pickles.

TnT Bowls

Waffle Fry Bowl

$9.99

Tater Tot Bowl

$9.99

Sides

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Regular Famous Waffle Fries

$2.49

Large Famous Waffle Fries

$4.09

Regular Tater Tots

$2.49

Large Tater Tots

$3.89

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Carrots and Celery

$1.99

Chicken & Waffle

$6.99

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.59

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$3.99

A la Carte

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Nuclear

$0.99

The name says it all. One more step towards smoke-out-of-your ears heat. (Gluten Free)

Atomic

$0.99

The first of our “insane” sauces, for those who crave more than a touch of heat.

Buffalo (Hot)

$0.99

Classic, atomic heat. The best hot sauce for however you enjoy your wings. (Gluten Free)

Buffalo (Medium)

$0.99

Our medium sauce awakens your taste buds with great flavor, moderate spice, and just the right amount of heat. (Gluten Free)

Buffalo (Mild)

$0.99

Our signature atomic wings mild sauce is sweet and delicate with only a hint of heat. (Gluten Free)

Mango Habanero

$0.99

When Heat meets Sweet. A sweet and fruity flavor with a serious habanero kick to it! (Gluten Free)

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Atomic honey mustard sauce epitomizes down home southern flavor. This feel good favorite adds a unique kick to any order of wings. (Gluten Free)

Honey BBQ

$0.99

A simple and sweet classic that's a fan favorite. Tangy but sweet with real hints of honey. (Gluten Free)

Chipotle BBQ

$0.99

Atomic chipotle bbq sauce brings authentic mexican flavor to our wings and menu items. Earthy spiciness, tex-mex style, has made this an atomic wings favorite. (Gluten Free)

Jerk BBQ

$0.99

A mouthwatering mixture of herbs and spices. An island flavor that brings the heat.

Thai Chili

$0.99

Atomic Thai chili sauce adds pan-asian flavor to your dish, whether topping a salad, spicing up noodles, or tossed with our classic wings. (Gluten Free)

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Atomic garlic parmesan is creamy and savory, giving our wings and menu items a bit of italian flavor that will leave you licking your lips. (Gluten Free)

Lemon Pepper

$0.99

A simple mix of lemon zest with black pepper.

Teriyaki

$0.99

Pretty simply put it's like a fancy salty sweet flavor. (Gluten Free)

Sweet & Tangy

$0.99

Atomic sweet & tangy sauce delivers exactly what it promises. Far east flavors with a tangy finish, this smooth sauce will entice your taste buds. (Gluten Free)

Old Bay Rub

$0.99

Hot Lemon Pepper Rub

$0.99

Awesome Aioli

$0.99

Local Hot Garlic Parm

$0.99

Nashville Hot Rub

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Raspberry Brisk Iced Tea

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Craft Beverages

Craft Creamy Mango Oatmilk Swirl

$3.99

Craft Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.99

Craft Mango Lemonade

$3.99

Craft Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.99

Craft Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Craft Tropical Lemonade

$3.99

Craft Mango Iced Tea

$3.99

Craft Watermelon Lemonade

$3.99

Craft Pomegranate Ice Tea

$3.99

Craft Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.99

Bottled Beverages

Bottle Pepsi

$2.49

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Bottle Mountain Dew

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
809 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

