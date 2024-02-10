Atomic kendall 15548 SW 72nd St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Lugar donde la fusión Latina, el buen sabor y lo moderno, genera una experiencia atómica. Espacio para la familia, el amor y los amigos, todo juntos en muy buenas manos acompañado de exquisitos platos. En fin, si busca una escapada, aquí estamos, si necesita un evento, aquí estamos y si no necesita nada, aun así, aquí estamos.
Location
15548 SW 72nd St., Miami, FL 33193
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant