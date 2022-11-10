Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Atria Martha's Vineyard

846 Reviews

$$$

137 Upper Main Street

Edgartown, MA 02539

Popular Items

Atria Burger
McRip Off Burger
Fast Eddie Burger

Burgers ~ served on brioche bun w fries or salad

Atria Burger

$19.00

Plain & delicious. Just the basics, add what you like!

Fast Eddie Burger

$25.00

burger, applewood smoked bacon, crushed avocado, american cheese, ailoi, over easy egg

Frenchy Burger

$25.00

burger, st. andre cheese, truffle ailoi, cabernet roasted onion jam, arugula, crispy prosciutto

McRip Off Burger

$26.00

two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun

Dante's Inferno Burger

$25.00

ok, listen...the pepper garnish is f'n hot...fair warning... burger, chipotle aioli, roasted poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, very spicy tomato salsa

Crispy Cod Burger

$25.00

Cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, shaved red onion.

Southern Mother Clucker Burger

$25.00

from heaven (mild) or from hell (spicy) buttermilk fried chicken, poppy seed cole slaw, pickles, shaved red onions, pimento cheese

Bombay Bird Burger

$25.00

curry spiced turkey burger, watercress, curry aioli, green apple, crispy pappadam ~ Patty contains Gluten & Dairy ~

Peta

$25.00

grilled portobello mushroom burger, romesco sauce, goat cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Classic cheese pizza.

Classic Pepperoni

$25.00

Three cheese, pepperoni, hot honey on the side.

Linguica & Onion Pizza

$25.00

Another Classic

Italian Sausage & Green Pepper Pizza

$25.00

Yet another classic.

Classic Combo Pizza

$29.00

All of the above ~ pepperoni, sausage, linguica, onions, peppers.

Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Italian Classic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$25.00

Farm egg, parmesan. Christian's favorite.

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$26.00

Goat cheese, arugula, truffle oil, vintage balsamic. Greer's favorite.

White Clam & Garlic Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta, chili flakes, pecorino, oregano.

Prosciutto & Fig Pizza

$25.00

Arugula, goat cheese, vintage balsamic.

White Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta, parmesan cream, rosemary.

Salads

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, vine ripe hot house tomato, shaved red onion, bacon, blue cheese dressing.

Winter Green Salad

$15.00

Greens, cranberries, almonds, goat cheese, shaved red onion, balsamic vinaigrette.

Hearts of Romaine Caesar Salad

$15.00

Parmesan croutons.

Pastas

Atria's Pasta Bolognese

$25.00

Beef, veal, pork, tomato, parmesan, thyme.

Cajun Shrimp, Chicken & Andouille Sausage Pasta

$25.00

Cajun cream, spinach, onions, peppers.

Roasted Butternut Squash Stuffed Pasta

$25.00

Spinach, toasted almonds, alfredo cream, parmesan.

Boxes ~ Served w/ poppy seed coleslaw, wedge fries & a biscuit

All boxes are served with poppy seed coleslaw, crispy fries & a homemade biscuit.

Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket Box

$25.00

Homemade bbq sauce

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Tender Box

$25.00

Honey mustard.

Crispy Cod Fish & Chips Box

$25.00

English mashed peas & lemon.

Fried Shrimp Box

$25.00

Remoulade & lemon.

Couple Other Things mmmm..

Chicken Chili Bowl

$25.00Out of stock

Shaved jalepenos, cilantro, avocado, tortilla.

Sticky Ginger Pork Ribs

$25.00

toasted peanuts, homemade hoisin, basil, shaved jalapenos.

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

shrimp, andouille, cheesy grits, spinach, cajun jus.

Box of Poutine

$12.00

Crispy Fries, cheddar cheese curds, gravy.

Box of Truffle Fries

$12.00

Truffle oil, parmesan, crispy arugula, tarragon aioli.

Box of French Fries

$9.00

The classic.

Something Sweet

whipped cream

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$15.00

whipped cream

Cheesecake with Autumn Spiced Caramel

$15.00

whipped cream

check markIntimate
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Fine dining, casual dining, indoor & outdoor dining and take out. We look forward to serving you!

