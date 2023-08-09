Atria Foster Square
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nutritious, flavorful food is essential to well-being, and inspiring culinary creations are on the menu every day at the Bayview Restaurant at Atria at Foster Square. You have a standing reservation at this full-service restaurant with sweeping views and a seasonally changing menu featuring new and exciting dishes. You can also wind down with small bites and enjoy live music in the 707 Lounge.
Location
707 Thayer Lane, Foster City, CA 94404
