Atrium Market at The Tower
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Atrium Market is a multi-concept eatery serving coffee, fresh made-from-scratch food, and quick to-go items located within the One America Tower in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Location
One American Square, Indianappolis, IN 46248
Gallery
