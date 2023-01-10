  • Home
Atrium Market at The Tower

One American Square

Indianappolis, IN 46248

Popular Items

BYO Grill Sandwich
BYO Deli Sandwich

Sandwiches and Features

Choose from build your own or one of our weekly meal deals

BYO Deli Sandwich

$8.50

Start with your choice of Bread or Bagel and a add Protein, Cheese, Toppings and Sauce. Don't forget a side of chips or fresh fruit

Weekly Grab N' Go Combo Deal

$8.00

A new combo each week, comes with a specialty sandwich, house-made chips and 20oz fountain soda. Sorry no subs or add-ons

Garden Deli Sides

House Chips

$2.50

Garden Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Braze Specials

Side Of Vegetable

$3.00

Choice of one fresh vegetable from our daily selection

Individual Pot Pie

$8.00

Perfectly baked pot pie with all the veggies, potatoes and chef made sauce.

Chicken Scampi

$9.00

grilled chicken, white wine butter sauce and capers.

Grill Specials

chicken ranchero, melted shredded cheese on a flour tortilla with salsa, sour and guacamole.

Southwestern Turkey Burger

$8.00

Housemade turkey patty, topped with pico, crispy onion straws, chipotle ranch and pepper jack cheese.

Build Your Own Sandwich

BYO Grill Sandwich

$7.50

Start With 1/3 lb. Hand Packed Indiana Beef Burger Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Burger, Breaded Chicken Breaded Breast ….

Sides

House Chips

$2.50

Seasoned French Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$3.00

Fresh cut and battered onions, deep fried served with chipotle ranch.

Grill Classics

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$5.00

BLT

$6.00

Crisp bacon, bibb lettuce, sliced tomatoes on choice of grilled bread.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

served with a Ranch Aioli

Chicken Breast Grilled

$6.00

The perfect lite lunch or a healthy option. A plain, marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection. Add any Braze Side choice or Grill Side Choice to complete your meal.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Fries

$8.00

Ranch dusted chicken bites, waffle fries, buffalo sauce drizzle, cheese sauce

Buddha Bowl

$8.00

Roasted, steamed and grilled seasonal vegetables tossed with choice of sauce. Add grilled chicken or steak for an additional fee

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Atrium Market is a multi-concept eatery serving coffee, fresh made-from-scratch food, and quick to-go items located within the One America Tower in Indianapolis, Indiana.

One American Square, Indianappolis, IN 46248

