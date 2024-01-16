This restaurant does not have any images
At the Rooftop
220 Albany Turnpike
Bldg 9
Canton, CT 06019
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Mid-neck Clams$2.50
- Seasonal East Coast Oysters$3.50
- Shrimp Cocktail$4.00
- Seafood Martini$20.00
- Cheese and Charcuterie$22.00
- Cheese Board (Only)$18.00
- Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$10.00
- PEI Mussels$14.00
- Tempura Rock Shrimp$12.00
- Calamari$14.00
- Pork Belly App$13.00
- Crabcake$18.00
- Truffle Fries$8.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Small Bites
- Adobo Chicken Kabobs$10.00
- Blackened Swordfish Kabobs$18.00
- Chimichurri Spiced Shrimp Kabobs$16.00
- Korean BBQ Filet Tips Kabobs$18.00
- Chimichurri Shrimp Tacos$8.00
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$8.00
- Pork Belly Tacos$8.00
- Pulled Chicken Tacos$7.00
- Roasted Portobello Tacos$6.00
- Smoked Brisket Tacos$8.00
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$8.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$12.00
Rice Bowls
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
Steaks & Chops
Entrees
Sides
Sushi Menu
Starters
Omakase Sushi
Poke Bowls
House Special Rolls
Rolls & Hand Rolls
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- California Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Vegetable Roll$6.00
Sushi Entrees
N/A Beverage Menu
NA Drinks
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Cappuccino - Decaf$5.50
- Cappuccino - Reg$5.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Coffee - Decaf$3.50
- Coffee - Reg$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Espresso - Double$5.00
- Espresso - Double Decaf$5.00
- Espresso - Single$4.50
- Espresso - Single Decaf$4.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Iced Coffee - Decaf$4.50
- Iced Coffee - Reg$4.50
- Latte - Decaf$5.50
- Latte - Reg$5.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pepsi$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Saratoga Sparkling LG$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Saratoga Sparkling Small$4.00
- saratoga still$8.00
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Sweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
Drink Menu
House Cocktails
Sake
Wine List
- Cab Sauv Cakebread$135.00
- Cab Sauv Caymus$175.00
- Cab Sauv Faust$125.00
- Cab Sauv Frank Family$125.00
- Cab Sauv Silver Oak$170.00
- Cab Sauv Silverado$170.00
- Hermitages Guigal$60.00
- Langhe Produttori$68.00
- Malbec/Tannant Piatelli$42.00
- Merlot Duckhorn$85.00
- Montalcino Castello$125.00
- Pape Domaine$85.00
- Pin Noir Benton-Lane$60.00
- Pin Noir Decoy$60.00
- Pin Noir El Pino$75.00
- Pin Noir Flowers$88.00
- Pin Noir Ken Wright$99.00
- Pin Noir Matrot$75.00
- Red Blend Marietta$65.00
- Red Pessimist$60.00
- Red Ridge$62.00
- Reserva Pesquera$85.00
- Riserva Monsanto$85.00
- Shiraz Penfolds$70.00
- Tre Vigne Vietti$58.00
- Zin Hartford$110.00
- Cab Sauv Austin$15.00
- Cab Sauv Bonanza$12.00
- Cab Sauv Trivento$10.00
- Field Blend Raymond$10.00
- Nero D'Avola Tenuta$12.00
- Pin Noir Montinore$16.00
- Pin Noir Sea Sun$12.00
- Rhone Pont de Nyons$12.00
- Tempranillo Campo$10.00
- Chateau Minuty$48.00
- Henri Bourgeois$55.00
- Terres De Saint$10.00
- Ferrari Classic$75.00
- Gloria Brut$60.00
- Mionetto Brut$10.00
- Mionetto Prestige Rose$30.00
- Veuve Brut$65.00
- Veuve Champagne$125.00
- Albarino Morgadio$45.00
- Chard Ferrari$55.00
- Chard Fess Parker$48.00
- Chard Jadot$45.00
- Chard Mer Soleil$50.00
- Chard Scott$45.00
- Chenin Blanc Reyneke$55.00
- Fuisse Bichot$75.00
- Gavi Pio Cesare$52.00
- Riesl Trimbach$60.00
- Sauv Blanc Greywacke$60.00
- Veltliner Domaine$50.00
- Vermentino Sassoregale$40.00
- Viognier San Simeon$50.00
- Brut Mionetto (Glass Only)$10.00
- Chard Joel Gott$12.00
- Chard Sonoma$14.00
- Fume Blan Ferrari$10.00
- Pin Grig Riff$10.00
- Riesl Uban$12.00
- Rose Terres De Saint$10.00
- Sancerre Grandes$16.00
- Sauv Blan Kono$11.00
- Verdejo Green n' Social$11.00
- Corkage Fee$30.00
Spirits
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Titos$10.00
- Chopin Vodka$10.00
- Waypoint Vanilla$10.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Monkey 47$15.00
- Empress Indigo$14.00
- Drumshanbo Gunpowder$11.00
- Nikka Gin$11.00
- Plantation 3 Star$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Plantation Pineapple$11.00
- Planteray Coconut$11.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Goslings$10.00
- Planteray Overproof Dark$10.00
- Ron Zacapa 23 Yr$14.00
- Tres Agave Silver$10.00
- Tres Agave Reposado$11.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$36.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$41.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Anejo$17.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Mezcal Union Joven$11.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Canadian Club$10.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Tullamore Dew$10.00
- Redbreast$16.00
- Yamazaki Malt 12yr$80.00
- Hatozaki Umeshu$52.00
- Dewars$10.00
- JW Black$12.00
- McCallan 12 Dbl Cask$16.00
- Laphroig 10$14.00
- Laphroig 16$17.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Balvenie 14 Rum Cask$23.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Blantons$14.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$10.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Woodford$11.00
- Milam and Greene Single$18.00
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Michters Rye$13.00
- Knob Creek Rye$11.00
- Sazerac Rye$10.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Pendleton 1910$11.00
- Russells Reserve Rye$14.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Rye$17.00
- aperol$8.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Luxardo Amaretto$10.00
- Fernet$9.00
- Christian Bros Brandy$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Sambuca$11.00
- Sambuca Black$11.00
- Couvvosier vsop$12.00
- Gran Marnier$11.00
- Henessy vs$15.00
Draft Beers
- BE Now and Zen$8.00
- Guinness$7.00
- East Rock Weisse$8.00
- La Chouffe Belg Blonde$9.00
- CW Workhorse Pils$7.00
- Kent Falls Helles Lager$8.00
- BBC Hoosac Amber$7.00
- Fuzzy Duck$9.00
- FOC Someone DIPA$9.00
- Downeast Peach Mango$8.00
- OtherHalf Citra$11.00
- Hooker Raspberry Sour$8.00
- Switchback Ale$7.00
- BE Now and Zen$8.00
- 1911 Honey Crisp Cider$8.00
- Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner$7.00
- East Rock Weisse Bier$8.00
- Switchback Amber Ale$7.00
- Alvarium Crunchy Roll$7.00
- Sapporo Pils$7.00
Downstairs Draft
Upstairs Draft
Can Beers
Beer Wall
Beer Wall Group
- Hoof Hearted $60 Nachos DIPA$0.84
- Alvarium Green Out DIPA$0.64
- False Hope Living The Dream DIPA$0.88
- Kent Falls Awkward Hug IPA$0.45
- Eredita The Usual IPA$0.60
- Outer Light Juicy Bulls#1t IPA$0.64
- KCBC Venomous Villains IPA$0.65
- Little House Roll The Can Sour$0.88
- Evil Twin Peaches and Cream Sour$0.76
- Goose Island Sofie$0.77
- Armada It’s Raining Tacos Lager$0.42
- Best Friends Lunch Litcoin Lager$0.45
- OEC Joes Mexican White$0.48
- New England Elm City Pilsner$0.45
- Berkshire Hoosac Tunnel Amber$0.44
- Brooklyn Summer Ale$0.44
- Hitachino Nest White Ale$0.72
- OEC Yuzu Pilsner$0.45
- Counter Weight/Troegs Noble Souls Lager$0.48
- Back East Porter$0.42
- Artifact Any Other Name Cider$0.45
- 1911 Honey Crisp Cider$0.48
- Starborough Sauvignon Blanc$1.60
- Boen Chardonnay$1.65
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Welcome to @ The Rooftop, the newest addition to Zen Restaurant Group, located in Canton, Connecticut. Our menu, crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, is a celebration of New American cuisine with a global twist. Indulge in the ultimate culinary experience with our Omakase sushi bar, where the finest ingredients come together to create unforgettable dishes. Immerse yourself at the bar as our team reimagines classic cocktails with modern twists. For the discerning beer and wine connoisseur, our self-tap beer and wine system offers a curated selection, allowing you to sample a diverse array of beverages at your own pace. Our rooftop dining area features an open-air ambiance perfect for sharing laughter with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or indulging in a romantic dinner for two.
