Restaurant info

Welcome to @ The Rooftop, the newest addition to Zen Restaurant Group, located in Canton, Connecticut. Our menu, crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, is a celebration of New American cuisine with a global twist. Indulge in the ultimate culinary experience with our Omakase sushi bar, where the finest ingredients come together to create unforgettable dishes. Immerse yourself at the bar as our team reimagines classic cocktails with modern twists. For the discerning beer and wine connoisseur, our self-tap beer and wine system offers a curated selection, allowing you to sample a diverse array of beverages at your own pace. Our rooftop dining area features an open-air ambiance perfect for sharing laughter with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or indulging in a romantic dinner for two.