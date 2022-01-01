Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

At The Wallace

627 Reviews

$

3612 Broadway

New York, NY 10031

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Wallace Cheeseburger
Plain Fries
Fried Cheese Curds

Munchies

Corn Dawg

Corn Dawg

$5.00

Your classic corn dog. Served with ketchup and mustard because we nice like that.

Austin Queso

Austin Queso

$11.00

Melty cheese dip with a little chipotle kick. 12oz's served in a 16oz container. Gotta be explicit with that because William H over on Grubhub has an issue with us not filling it to the tippy top lol. He's a punk. Served with chips.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fried cheese curds, my babies. Add some sauces to the mix and don't be an amateur.

Chicky D's Nuggz

Chicky D's Nuggz

$9.00

10 beautiful chicken nuggz. Similar style to the golden arches. Served with Honey Mustard.

Vegan Nuggz

Vegan Nuggz

$12.00

10 plant based chicken nuggz. Served with BBQ sauce. They're actually pretty damn good!

Wingz - 8

Wingz - 8

$16.00

8 classic jumbo wings. We've got a ton of new sauces and dry rubs so choose wisely. Served with blue cheese.

Wingz - 16

Wingz - 16

$29.00

16 jumbo wings. We've got a ton of new sauces and dry rubs so choose wisely. Served with blue cheese.

Boneless Nuggz - 8

Boneless Nuggz - 8

$13.00

We hate the term boneless wings. It ain't a wing. These are boneless nuggz. Nuggz of glory. Served with blue cheese.

Boneless Nuggz - 16

$21.00

We hate the term boneless wings. It ain't a wing. These are boneless nuggz. Nuggz of glory. Served with blue cheese.

Waffle Fries

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$6.00

Plain waffle fries. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.

Baker's Fries

Baker's Fries

$14.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with fried chicken, queso, hot sauce, sour cream and scallions. Enough to share or reheat for breakfast tomorrow. We don't care. Do what you gotta do.

Steak-umm Fries

Steak-umm Fries

$14.00

Our waffle fries topped with chopped steak, queso, peppers, onions and crispy potato stix.

Garlic Truffle Fries

Garlic Truffle Fries

$14.00

Seasoned waffle fries tossed in garlic truffle butter, lemon pepper, shredded parmesan, and parsley. Then we top that thing with a runny egg.

Burgers

Famous Wallace Cheeseburger

Famous Wallace Cheeseburger

$9.00

Smash Brisket Patty, American Cheese, cool ranch mayo, pickles, red onion, Martin's Roll. Make it a double like the pic for 3 bones more. #worthit

The 50/50

The 50/50

$10.00

50/50 blend brisket and ground bacon patty, American cheese, Duke’s mayo, shrettuce and tomato on a Martin’s roll.

Hick BBQ

Hick BBQ

$9.00

Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.

The Smash

The Smash

$10.00

Shaved sauteed onions smashed into burger. Topped with provolone, pickles, Wally sauce on a pretzel roll.

Healthy Living

Healthy Living

$10.00

Smash house-ground turkey burger, provolone, avocado hummus, cucumber, red onion and dill on a Martin's Roll.

Living on the Veg

Living on the Veg

$13.00

Steven Tyler is ugly. This burger is not. 100% VEGAN. Beyond patty, vegannaise, lettuce and tomato on a soft pretzel roll.

Sandos

The Brinner

The Brinner

$9.00

All day breakfast, baby. Steak-umm, provolone, fried egg, hashbrown, Sriracha ketchup, on a toasted English muffin. Our personal fave.

Grilly Cheesesteak

Grilly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Its a Philly cheesesteak in grilly form. Get it? Damn we clever with the names. American cheese, chopped steak, peppers and onions on Bread Alone Organic Sourdough.

CBW

CBW

$11.00

Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, wally sauce and lettuce on a pretzel bun.

Fried Chick

Fried Chick

$9.00

Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.

Buff Chick

Buff Chick

$10.00

Fried chicken tossed in our house hot sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and shrettuce on a pretzel roll.

Fake Chick

Fake Chick

$13.00

Vegan plant based chicken patty, veganaise, shrettuce, cucumber salad with red onion and dill, pretzel roll. 100% VEGAN.

The Sauces

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side Chipotle BBQ

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Wally Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side BBQ Mayo

$1.00

Side Thai Chili

$1.00

Sriracha Ketchup

$1.00

Cocktails

Bottled Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bourbon, Bitters, Simple. A Classic. Just pour it over ice when it arrives, and then put tiny flowers in the bottle. Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Bottled Negroni

$12.00

Gin, Campari, Vermouth. Another Classic. Just pour over ice, and then put tiny flowers in the bottle. Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Eddy Palmer

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka and Lemonade.

Margarita on the Rocks

$10.00+

The Classic you love! Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime.

Nina Colada

$10.00+

Our house Piña Colada, named after one of our badass former bartenders. Sad she's gone, but glad she's still getting ya lit!

Craft Cans

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

12oz can 6.5% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Stone Hazy IPA

$7.00
Six Point Resin Double IPA

Six Point Resin Double IPA

$8.00

12oz can with a 9.1% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Founders All Day IPA

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

12oz can with a 4.7% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Jack's Abby House Lager

Jack's Abby House Lager

$6.00

12oz can with a 5.2% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale

$8.00
Abita Purple Haze Raspberry Lager

Abita Purple Haze Raspberry Lager

$6.00

12oz can with a 6.5% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Bronx Mystery Grab

Bronx Mystery Grab

$6.00

12oz Bronx Brewery can. We pick it. Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Truly Spiked Citrus Grab

Truly Spiked Citrus Grab

$6.00

5% ABV. We're gonna choose for ya. You're gonna get a Lime, Lemon, Grapefruit or Orange. Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Truly Spiked Tropical Grab

Truly Spiked Tropical Grab

$6.00

5% ABV. We're gonna choose for ya. You're gonna get a Passion Fruit, Mango, Watermelon/Kiwi or Pineapple. Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Austin East Dry Cider

Austin East Dry Cider

$6.00

12oz can with a 5% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Down East Original Cider

Down East Original Cider

$6.00

12oz can with a 5.1% abv Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Duvel Belgian Blonde

Duvel Belgian Blonde

$10.00

Duvel Belgian Blonde Ale. 16.9oz can Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Cheap Beers

Narrangansett

Narrangansett

$4.00

12oz can with a 5.0% Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

12oz with a 4.5% Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Genesee Cream Ale

Genesee Cream Ale

$4.00

12oz can with a 5.2% Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

12oz can with a 4.6% Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Coronita

Coronita

$4.00

7oz bottle with a 4.5% Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Medalla Light

Medalla Light

$4.00

10oz can with a 4.2% Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Beer and a Shot

The Low Life

$10.00

Shot of Slow N' Low whiskey and an Ice Cold Miller High Life Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Pirate's Booty

$10.00

Shot of Calico Jack Spiced Rum and an Ice cold 10oz Medalla Light Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Buck Hunter

$10.00

Shot of Cazadores Blanco and an Ice Cold 7oz Coronita. Must be 21+ years old and show age verification upon receipt.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're Harlem Public's baby brother next door. Think of us as the divey version of them. Plus we make a better cheeseburger :)

Website

Location

3612 Broadway, New York, NY 10031

Directions

Gallery
At the Wallace image
At the Wallace image
At the Wallace image

