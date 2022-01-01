Bars & Lounges
American
At The Wallace
627 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We're Harlem Public's baby brother next door. Think of us as the divey version of them. Plus we make a better cheeseburger :)
Location
3612 Broadway, New York, NY 10031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
No Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurant