Attica VC Cameo

Attica VC Cameo 23 S. Main Street Attica, OH

23 S Main St

Attica, OH 44807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
Any 2 Subs for $14
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Mozz sticks served with pizza sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

8 Mac & Cheese bites served with Ranch dressing

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Deep-fried pickles served with Ranch dressing

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Deep-fried green beans served with Chipotle Ranch

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

4 piece chicken tenders served with choice of 1 sauce on the side.

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00+

Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

5 Traditional Wings

$6.99

5 All Flats

$7.99Out of stock

5 All Drums

$7.99Out of stock

10 Piece Boneless

$12.99

10 Piece Traditional Wings

$12.99

10 All Flats

$13.99Out of stock

10 All Drums

$13.99Out of stock

15 Piece Boneless

$17.99

15 Piece Traditional Wings

$17.99

25 Piece Boneless

$29.99

25 Piece Traditional Wings

$29.99

Subs

Pizza sub

$9.00

Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted cheese blend and pizza sauce. Additional toppings $.50 extra

Italian sub

$9.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions and banana peppers toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing

Crimson sub

$9.00

Ham, salami, onions and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and our own sub sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, toasted and dressed with lettuce and tomatoes

Ham & Cheese sub

$9.00

Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with mayo and lettuce

BLT sub

$9.00

Generous amount of bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Meatball sub

$9.00

Pizza sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese on a toasted sub bun. Add any toppings for an additional charge

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

$9.00

10" sub with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, diced cheese blend & cheddar cheese.

Nashville Hot Sub

$10.00

Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

Small Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Small Cameo White

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Small Taco Zesty Mex

$11.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Small Cameo Special

$11.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Small Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$11.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Small Cameo Deluxe

$12.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Small Cameo All Meat

$11.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Small Cameo Fireballz

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Small Cheese Delight

$8.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Small Cameo Sweet Fire

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Small Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken

Small Cameo Vegetarian

$11.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Small Cameo 419

$10.00

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Small Kid Cameo

$11.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Small B & C

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Small Odella's Cameo Choice

$11.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Medium Cameo Special

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Medium Cameo All Meat

$14.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Medium Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken

Medium Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Medium Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$14.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Medium Cameo Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Medium Cameo Vegetarian

$14.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Medium Cameo Sweet Fire

$15.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Medium Cameo Fireballz

$15.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Medium Odella's Cameo Choice

$14.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Medium Cheese Delight

$11.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Medium Cameo 419

$13.50

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Medium Kid Cameo

$14.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Medium Taco Zesty Mex

$14.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Medium The B & C

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Medium Cameo White

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

Large Cameo Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Large Cameo All Meat

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Large Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with grilled fajita chicken.

Large Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Large Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$18.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Large Cameo Deluxe

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Large Cameo Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Large Cameo Sweet Fire

$19.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Large Cameo Fireballz

$19.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Large Odella's Cameo Choice

$18.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Large Cheese Delight

$14.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Large Cameo 419

$17.00

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Large Kid Cameo

$18.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Large Taco Zesty Mex

$18.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Large B & C

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Large Cameo White

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Breads

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Medium Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$13.00

Small Pickle Bread

$7.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips

Medium Pickle Bread

$10.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips

Large Pickle Bread

$13.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips

Small Cinna Bread

$6.00

Small Apple Cinna Bread

$8.50

Medium Apple Cinna Bread

$11.50

Salads

Italian Salad

$9.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, cheese blend, tomatoes & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of 1 dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken for an additional $2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of dressing

Cookie

Cookie

$6.99

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Medium 1 Topping $10

Medium 1 Topping $10

$10.00

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas, Small Garlic Cheese Bread $25.95

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas, Small Garlic Cheese Bread $25.95

$25.95

1 Large 2 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 liter $24.95

1 Large 2 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 liter $24.95

$24.95

Any 2 Subs for $14

Any 2 Subs for $14

$14.00

Any 2 Appetizers $11(EXCLUDES CHICKEN TENDERS)

Excludes Chicken Tenders in the special price. Chicken Tenders available for an additional $2 upcharge.

Any 2 Appetizers $11(excluding chicken tenders)

$11.00

Additional $2 charge for chicken tenders

Sub, 20oz Pop, Ballreich's Chips ~ $10

Pizza sub

$10.00

Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted cheese blend and pizza sauce. Additional toppings $.50 extra

Italian sub

$10.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions and banana peppers toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing

Crimson sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, onions and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and our own sub sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, toasted and dressed with lettuce and tomatoes

Ham & Cheese sub

$10.00

Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with mayo and lettuce

BLT sub

$10.00

Generous amount of bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Meatball sub

$10.00

Pizza sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese on a toasted sub bun. Add any toppings for an additional charge

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

$10.00

10" sub with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, diced cheese blend & cheddar cheese.

Nashville Hot Sub

$10.00

10 wings & Lg Fry $12.99

10 wings & Lg Fry

$12.99

Medium Pickle Bread $8

Medium Pickle Bread $8

$8.00

NA Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$2.75

2 L Diet Coke

$2.75

2 Liter Sprite

$2.75

2 Liter Mello Yello

$2.75

2. Liter Barqs

$2.75

16 Oz Coke

$2.00

16 Oz Sprite

$2.00

16 Oz Mello Yello

$2.00

16 Oz Barqs Rootbeer

$2.00Out of stock

16 Oz Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery & Carryout only. We sell our delicious subs, wings, appetizers and CAMEO Pizza.

Location

23 S Main St, Attica, OH 44807

Directions

Gallery
Attica VC Cameo image

