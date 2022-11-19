- Home
- /
- New Haven
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Atticus Bookstore Cafe
Atticus Bookstore Cafe
No reviews yet
1082 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot & Iced Drinks
Lavender Latte
French toast latte
made with oat milk, maple syrup, and a spice mix- if you would like a different milk please specify
Iced Macha Latte
Hot Macha Latte
Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso
Americano
Latte
Iced Latte
mocha
espresso + house made chocolate syrup & steamed milk option to make it a PEPPERMINT MOCHA or SPICY MOCHA (just select the flavor option)
Capuccino
Cafe Au Lait
Macchiato
espresso topped with equal parts of foamed milk
Cortado/ Flat White
Hot Chai.
Iced Chai
Hot Cocoa
peppermint hot cocoa
mint - infused simple syrup + chocolate syrup in choice of steamed milk
Harney & Sons Hot Tea
London Fog
Iced Tea
Arnie Palmie
50/50 lemonade + iced tea
Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Box Of Coffee (Regular)
96 oz of hot coffee - perfect for study sessions, meetings, and gatherings of 10
reusable straw
we have made the decision as a company to no longer carry single use straws. We offer these to be purchased to enjoy your tasty beverage!
pumpkin spice latte
** made with REAL pumpkin, spices and sugar ** NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORING
single serve beer
Bengali - can
Maine Beer Co. - Peeper
Pale Ale Freeport, ME Flavor Profile: lemon, grapefruit, and fresh cut grass. Delicate notes of raspberry & strawberry, pine, floral, and faint bread
east rock - pilsner - btl
June Shine - hard kombucha - can
kent falls rotating can
austin east - can
Maine Beer Co. - Lunch
Drink Mechanic
assorted canned cocktails
beer & cider
June Shine - hard kombucha - can
Maine Beer Co. - Peeper
Pale Ale Freeport, ME Flavor Profile: lemon, grapefruit, and fresh cut grass. Delicate notes of raspberry & strawberry, pine, floral, and faint bread
Kent Falls - Super Script
“A brand new release for 2020 brewed with Michigan Copper and Strata; two of our favorite new hop varieties. Michigan Copper is one of the first hop varieties to be released from Michigan’s hop breeding program and has incredible pineapple, soft tropical and floral character. Strata, a new hop from Indie Hops in Oregon has big strawberry notes, with citrus and pine popping up in the background. These hops, like so many in the market are proprietary to these farms and provide a new life to smaller independent hop farms for growth.” - Kent Falls Brewing Co.
Peak Organics - slim hazy
Hopy, hazy IPA that showcases the quality of ingredients from organic farmers. Only 95 calories & less than 3 carbs
East Rock Brewing Co. - Pilsner
Brewed right here in New Haven! We are proud to support this local Brewery! "Our take on the pilsner style is a celebration of thoughtful simplicity. We combine pilsner malt from a fifth-generation maltster and hops directly procured from family farms in the Hallertau and Tettnang regions of Germany, producing a hop-forward take on the world’s most popular beer style. Our refreshing pilsner has a tall, rocky head with an intoxicating aroma of herbs and spice that complement a crisp, subtle malt finish." - East Rock Brewing Co.
Kent Falls - The Hollow
“The Hollow is our house pilsner brewed with our northeastern farmhouse sensibility. Growing hops requires a lot of work outside in the heat. And there’s no better beer to have after a day in the hop yard than a clean, beautiful pilsner. This beer is hopped with Brewer’s Gold; one of the five varieties grown on farm both for the delicate character it contributes in a clean snappy lager such as this as well as the success we have had growing the variety in our own hop yard..” – Kent Falls Brewing Co.
Einstock - Icelandic White Ale
Icelandic white ale made with pure Icelandic water, oats, and a hint of orange and coriander. With the same complex flavors of a classic Belgian witbier - spiced with orange and coriander, making this beer smooth and refreshing. (Pro tio - goes great with spicy food!)
East Rock Brewing Co. - Weisse Beer
Brewed right here in New Haven! We are proud to have this beer in our portfolio! "“White Beer” in German, the name derives from the hint of white imparted by European wheat from which the beer is made. Our authentic yeast and traditional open fermentation create a sublime aroma that greets your nose with an interplay of spice, banana, and stone fruit. Our traditional bottle conditioning process creates a delicate effervescence that dances across your tongue and leaves you thirsting for another round. - East Rock Brewing Co,
East Rock Brewing - Gose
Peak Organic - The Juice
East Rock Brewing Co. - Lager
Simply crafted and eminently drinkable, this humble lager is prized for its delicate balance of subtle malt and mild bitterness. The result is a friendly and satisfying flavor to pair with all of life’s occasions.
Bad Son's - Conn Ale
3 Floyds - Barbarian Haze
Hazy IPA with a complex soft malt character that helps balance the generous hop additions for supreme drinkability
3 Floyds - Zombie Dust
sixpoint - resin
Bengali - IPA
Six Point Brewery - Brooklyn, NY Big tropical hop character up front, super clean, with a dryness on the back end that leaves you wanting more. Key Ingredients Flaked oats provide a silky texture, while Mandarina Bavaria and Amarillo hops give the beer a huge slash of citrus aroma, without lingering bitterness.
Cidrerie Vulcain
Produced from untreated apples grown in the Northern Alps near Fribourg, Switzerland. Semi sweet – semi dry, tart, medium body, light effervesce **organic**
Brew Dog - Punk AF non alcoholic
**non- alcoholic beer** A solid malt baseline with a punch of juicy tropical fruit and grassy / pine notes. Full flavor, without the alcohol
Kent Falls - sweatpants
A pale ale brewed with base malt and wheat. Notes of pine, citrus, and hints of berry and pineapple as well as a counterpoint to it’s fermentation with wild yeast.
East Rock - Key Lime
buddy sprinkles save the day
Yeesh- Kent falls
austin east - rotating seasonal cider
Collective Arts - mimosa sour
shacksberry - vermonter
champlain orchard - rose cider
champlain orchard - honey crisp
the bruery - banana bread
A bold imperial stout from the bakery collection. Like a loaf of banana bread straight from the oven. Balanced nutty flavor from the addition of walnuts and a touch of sweetness.
kent falls - neversink wheat
Wheat beer brewed with gin botanicals. A light clouded appearance with bright orange peel aromatics followed by hints of juniper, flowers and cardamom.
Kent Falls - Heller Lager
Designed to showcase Valley Malt Endeavor barley. A single decoction and delicate additions of German hops give an extremely round malt character and floral aroma to this bright beauty.
The Bruery - Goses are Red
A funky, crisp and tart gose – inspired by the soft sweetness of a rose wine. Made with wheat and the same ingredients you would expect to see in a gose (coriander & salt). Its unique complexity is attributed to the length of time spent in an oak + the addition of grapes – producing a refreshing color and character.
Collective Arts - Get It
Created in collaboration with Hip-Hop Duo, Run the Jewels. An easy drinking Dry-Hopped Blonde Ale created to be the ultimate refreshing beer to sip all summer. Bright yellow haze in appearance, with a tropical fruit and citrusy twist on a clean blonde ale
Kent Falls - Kölsch
Kölsch is one of the most strictly defined beer styles in Germany: a pale, highly attenuated, hoppy, bright (i.e. filtered and not cloudy) top-fermenting beer. Kent Falls Kölsch has tasting notes of soft fruit esters, floral hop aromas, and a delicate honey malt note in easy crispy sip.
Hanging Hills - Pumpkin The Bear
Banded Brewing - Mango IPA
Notes of a tropical fruit cup, juicy mango + tangerine and a hint of coconut. Tropical fruit flavor with a silky texture verging on that of freshly pureed sorbet. A collaboration with Sweetcream Dairy – Biddeford, Maine
Banded Brewing - Daikaiju
Monstrous hop flavors. Mellow citrus with waves of juicy tropical fruit. Dangerously balanced
Collective Arts POG sour
This POG Sour is guava forward on the nose, packed with tropical flavour from all the fresh fruit we added! Adding in the fruit unfermented, creates a real fruity punch in the final product. This brew is golden in colour with a light orange hue, slightly tart, with a sweet finish.
Clown Shoes Pumpkin Sombrero
Full-bodied and chock full of dark malt flavor. Pumpkin Sombrero supplements the hallmarks of a classic Mexican-Style chocolate Stout with seasonal spice and pumpkin puree for a hint of seasonal sweetness.
Hudson North - Peach Cider
dry, hazy cider made with peach and mango 6 pack - 12 oz cans
equilibrium- photon
light and crushable American Pale Ale loaded with pacific northwest hops. Pours very hazy orange with notes of apricot, tangerine, peach, mango, and pineapple. On the palate - soft juicy tropical fruits, hop resins, and a hint of biscuit. Smooth rounded bitterness with a touch of dryness.
nightshift - whirpool
Explosively juicy. It pours hazy blonde with a nose of ripe peach and clementine, and sips citrusy and vibrant. With minimal bitterness on the finish, it’s a remarkably crushable sipper
Kent Falls ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The hops in this beer may change on occasion but the target remains a consistently bright and expressive IPA with a balance of fruity and resinous hop character.
Kent Falls - Pause & Reflect
Pause and Reflect is a seasonal porter brewed with non traditional adjunct grains -combined with specialty malts. roasted by Valley Malt provide a low bitterness ; robust chocolate and coffee character
sparkling wine
AT Roca - Brut Reserva
Lindenlaub – Alsace Pet Nat
Sparkling pinot gris with all the charisma and vibrancy of the producer himself. Bright, ripe white peaches + pithy grapefruit meld together with elegant minerality - the perfect picnic / apértif / meal-time /dessert pairing. * certified organic, unfiltered, unfined, no sulfur added**
Super Glou - Pink Gold
Tart & zippy pet-nat style wine - spontaneously fermented and naturally carbonated. Notes of pink grapefruit, underripe strawberries, cherries, and wild rose. Finishes with a hit of minerality and lingering Hubba Bubba dust. If you like sours (beer) , try this wine!
Champagne Lelarge - Pugeout Tradition
65% Meunier, 20% Pinot Noir, 15% Chardonnay . Biodynamic, organically farmed and vegan-friendly. Spontaneously fermented and unfined. Notes of under-ripe green fruits join with citrus and soft yeast intensity.
La Collina - 'Quaresimo' Lambrusco
Dark, inky and bone-dry, with tart cranberry and sour cherry notes. Pair with pizza nights, stinky cheese and BBQs ** hand harvested. bio-dynamic farming**
Celler De Les Aus - AUS Rose Pet Nat
100% Monastrell. A light and bright with pet nat with a slight haze. On the nose - strawberry, pomegranate, and violet. Dry with a light effervesce. ** low intervention. no added sulfites. unfiltered. organic. vegan **
Folias de Baco - Douro Uivo -Pet Nat Curtido
100% Moscatel Galego. An organic pet nat with out the funk. On the palate – bright! & screams grapefruit! You will feel refreshed, like biting into a juicy peach. Pairs well with your favorite fried foods or fresh summer salads.
Masot "Marna Blu" - Prosecco
100% Glera produced by Belvedere Vineyard in Sarmede, Treviso, Italy. A light and bright sparkling wine meant to pair with light meals or enjoy on its own.
German Gilabert Cava Rosat Trepat Brut Nature
80% Trepat, 20% Garnacha from Penedés, Spain. Cava - Spain’s most famous sparkling wine must be made using the Champagne method where the secondary fermentation happens in the bottle. Tastting notes: Fresh, fine bubbles, citrus, mineral, medium bodied, elegant, concentrated, dry, long finish.
rose
Christina – Unfiltered Rose
Very ripe with fresh cherry-fruit to the Zweigelt grapes resulting in a very aromatic wine, smooth tannins and no shortage of elegance. **Unfined. Unfiltered. Organic.**
Vino di Anna – Jeudi 15
Blend of Nerello Mascalese, Catarratto, & Grecanico Dorato. On the nose: red cherry, wild raspberry, white flower. On the palate: juicy, medium body, bright red fruit with subtle spice. Finish is mineral and long from volcanic soils. **organic. unfined/ unfiltered**
Vino di Anna - Jeudi 15 (rose)
Orangey/pink in colour. On the nose: wild strawberries and flowers. On the palate: dry, crisp and fresh with notes of red currants and cherries, balanced by a fine palate structure. Savoury in style with a mineral backbone. ** unfined, unfiltered**
Weingut Schlossmuhlenhof Pinkie Pinkie
Grapes: Muller Thurgau, Sankt Laurent, Gelber Muskateller. A happy, cheery summer rose! On the palate - intensely bright and bursting with citrus and pop of strawberry and peach. A low ABV wine that is perfect for crushing in the summer heat. **organic, bio-dynamic**
Terres Promises Apostrophe Provense Rose
on the nose: herbacious, floral and ripe with strawberries. on the palate: more savory with prounouced salinity * organic, bio-dynamic*
Fond Cypres 'Cypres de Toi' Rose
100% Malbec Rich, crisp and dry. Bright and crisp red fruit flavors with subtle hints of creamy vanilla. *organic*
orange wine
OKR Milan Nestarec
The perfect wine for someone just getting into " orange wines."Blend of: Chardonnay, Gruner Veltliner, Sauvignon, Traminer. Easy-drinking with no hardcore tannins or long macerations. A “normal” skin contact wine with great energy, distinguished aromatics, and only a hint of the “orangey” character.
Cantalapiedra - Lirondo
a simple, easy-drinking, fresh, fruity orange wine. A natural wine from the Rueda region just north of Spain, it's made in a style that gives it funky, floral, spicy flavors. It is made without any sulfur and with some grape skin contact to the juice, which makes the wine cloudy and a bit dark in color.
white wine
Azienda Santa Barbara - Verdicchio
A youthful, low alcohol wine - both refreshing and clean with a slightly chalky texture reminiscent of French Chablish. Grown on the outer limits of the village of Jesi, this traditional Verdicchio is green and crisp. Vinified in cool, stainless-steel tanks and bottled with a gentle spritz of naturally occurring CO2 to minimize sulfur use.
JH Meyer - Chardonnay (*FUNKY*) - 2017
"** SUPER FUNKY - This wine drinks more like a sour beer than a chardonnay** The farming and vinefication of this wine is about as natural as you can get. This is a 10 on the funk meter for natural wines. If you like sour beers such as a spontaneous farmhouse ale, you will love this wine! "
Premier Nez - Chenin Blanc
100% Chenin Blanc. medium body, dry on the palate, super high acidity. Lemon, golden apple, chamomile, walnut shell, yellow pear pronounced florals and bright fruit with citrus-infused spice and sharp minerality. . A truly exceptional bottle
Intellego - Chenin Blanc
Produced with grapes harvested south of the Swartland in South Africa in granite soil. Texture of a juicey pear with a hint of sea salt. Easy drinking yet thoughtful wine that evolves as you drink it and as it sits in the glass ** This label is a photo taken of an abandoned workers home outside the vineyard, and is a tribute to them and the tireless work that makes this wine possible** organic. biodynamic
Artífice – Blanco
100% Listán Blanco (called Palomino in the region of Jerez) from old vines. This grape used in the production of fino sherry. Pointedly dry and very round on the palate. On the nose- cactus fruit, kumquat, and pine. On the palate - hints of this remain but it's dominated by dried lemons, nuts, and sea salt. ** organic**
Ciello Bianco – Terre Sicilliane
Antonio Camillo - Tutti i giorni bianco
Trebbiano / Malvasia Blend An extremely drinkable Tuscan white from Antonio Camillo, perfect for the lunch table and great for sharing. Natural wine - bright, salty, citrusy with light herbal character.
Scheuermann - Weissburgunder Trocken
100% Weißburgunder (pinot blanc) Aged 6 months on the lees, the wine finds natural stability and genuine expression of itself before bottling - resulting in a wine that is softer around the edges, but precise in its freshness. Salty, fluffy, with a fine acidic backbone. certified organic, certified bio-dynamic