Lunch

Para Picar Appetizers

Regular Picadera Dominicana

$20.00

Fried pork belly, chicken, longaniza, pork loin, cheese, and tostones (fried plantains)

Large Picadera Dominicana

$20.00+

Fried pork belly, chicken, longaniza, pork loin, cheese, and tostones (fried plantains)

Chimi Sliders

$12.00

Brioche bun, coleslaw, tomatoes, and pickled onions

Quipes

$9.00

Bulgur, ground beef, mint, and spicy mayo

Empanadas

$12.00

Cheese, chicken or beef

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choose buffalo, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan or honey BBQ

Tacos

$9.00

Lettuce, avocado cream, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cilantro, Cortina cheese. Choose pork belly, beef or chicken

Pechurina

$12.00

Crispy chicken strips

Quesadillas

$15.00

Cheese, avocado cream and pico de gallo

Flautas

$8.00

Fried Mexican tortilla with chicken and vegetable

Cheese Board

$20.00

Picadera Attika

$25.00

Special tacos churrasco

$15.00

Soup, Salads and Adds

Regular Sopa Del Dia

$9.00

Chef's selection of seasonal ingredients

Large Sopa Del Dia

$15.00

Chef's selection of seasonal ingredients

Ensalada De Mariscos

$40.00

Seafood salad

Papa Frita

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Yuca

$5.00

Mofongo

$11.00

Arroz Y Habichuelas

$5.00

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Arroz

$3.00

Ensalada Cesar

$8.00

Ensalada Pequeña.

$3.00

Maduros

$5.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Para Matar El Hambre Entrée

Attika Churrasco

$30.00

10 oz grilled skirt steak, chimichuri, pico de gallo

Mr. Lawrence

$35.00

Steak, rice, sweet plantains, and avocado

Mar Y Tierra

$38.00

Grilled skirt steak, garlic shrimps, chicken with chimichurri

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Sautéed beef, pickled onions, and cilantro

Pollo a La Plancha

$22.00

Grilled chicken with lemon sauce, garlic or alfredo

Pechuga Cordon Bleu

$24.00

Ham, mozzarella, and Parmesan cream sauce

Penne Pasta Con Pollo

$16.00

Sautéed chicken, penne pasta, and Parmesan cream sauce

Penne Pasta Con Shrimps

$18.00

Sautéed shrimps, penne pasta, and Parmesan cream sauce

Camarones Al Ajillo

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, garlic butter sauce, and cilantro

Camarones a La Criolla

$22.00

Shrimps, tomato-garlic sauce, and cilantro

Pescado Boca Chica

$30.00

Crispy or steamed whole red snapper, tostones, scallions, and cilantro

Salmon Con Coco

$24.00

Salmon with coconut sauce

Chicharron De Pollo

$20.00

Chicken tostones, cilantro aioli, and pico de gallo

Chicharron De Cerdo

$22.00

Crispy pork belly, cilantro aioli, and pico de gallo

Carnitas

$20.00

Fried pork loin strips, tostones, cilantro aioli, and pico de gallo

Chofan

$20.00

Fried rice with vegetable and chicken

Salmon a La Plancha

$20.00

Grilled salmon

Pulpo a la Vinagreta

$30.00

Pulpo a la Criolla

$30.00

Lambi a la Vinagreta

$30.00

Lambi a la Criolla

$30.00

Extra Salsas

$1.00

Para Endulzarte La Vida Desert

Churros

$8.00

Spiced chocolate dipping sauce

Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry coulis and chantilly cream

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Whiskey

Whiskey Shots

Buchannan 12 SHOT

$7.00

Buchannan 18 SHOT

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye SHOT

$7.00

Bulleit SHOT

$7.00

Crown Royal SHOT

$7.00

Glenlivet 12 SHOT

$9.00

Glenlivet 15 SHOT

$11.00

Jack Daniels SHOT

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black SHOT

$7.00

Johnny Walker Blue SHOT

$22.00

Johnny Walker Gold Reserva SHOT

$8.00

Johnny Walker Gold 18 SHOT

$11.00

Macallan 12 SHOT

$8.00

Old Parr SHOT

$6.00

White Label Dewars SHOT

$10.00

Jameson Shot

$8.00

Whiskey Drinks

Buchannan 12 DRINK

$13.00

Buchannan 18 DRINK

$20.00

Bulleit 95 Rye DRINK

$15.00

Bulleit DRINK

$15.00

Crown Royal DRINK

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 DRINK

$16.00

Glenlivet 15 DRINK

$20.00

Jack Daniels DRINK

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black DRINK

$13.00

Johnny Walker Blue DRINK

$40.00

Johnny Walker Gold Reserva DRINK

$16.00

Johnny Walker Gold 18 DRINK

$18.00

Macallan 12 DRINK

$14.00

Old Parr DRINK

$11.00

White Label Dewars DRINK

$10.00

Jameson Drink

$12.00

Buchannan Pineapple Drink

$13.00

Johnny Walker Double Black DRINK

$15.00

Whiskey Bottles

Buchannan 12 BTL

$140.00

Buchanan 18 BTL

$220.00

Bulleit 95 BTL

Bulleit BTL

Crown Royal BTL

Glenlivet 12 BTL

Glenlivet 15 BTL

Jack Daniels BTL

$140.00

Johnny Walker Black BTL

$140.00

Johnny Walker Blue BTL

$600.00

Johnny Walker Gold Reserva BTL

$195.00

Johnny Walker Gold 18 BTL

$220.00

Macallan 12 BTL

$225.00

Old Parr BTL

$140.00

White Label Dewars BTL

Jameson BTL

$200.00

Buchannan Pineale BTL

$140.00

Johnny Walker Double Black BTL

$170.00

Old Parr 18 BTL

$220.00

Tequila

Tequila Shots

1800 COCONUT SHOT

$9.00

Aguardiente Antioqueno SHOT

$6.00

Avion Siler Shot

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco SHOT

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado SHOT

$11.00

Cuervo Gold SHOT

$7.00

Cuervo Reserva Platino SHOT

$8.00

Cuervo Silver SHOT

$7.00

Cuervo Tradicional Reposado SHOT

$6.00

Del Maguey Vida SHOT

$7.00

Don Julio 1942 SHOT

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo SHOT

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco SHOT

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado SHOT

$9.00

Dulce Vida Lime SHOT

$4.00

Patron SHOT

$9.00

Don Julio 70 Shot

$8.00

Tequila Drinks

1800 COCONUT DRINK

$13.00

Aguardiente Antioqueno DRINK

$10.00

Avion Silver DRINK

Casamigos Blanco DRINK

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado DRINK

$18.00

Cuervo Gold DRINK

$14.00

Cuervo Reserva Platino DRINk

Cuervo Silver DRINK

$14.00

Cuervo Tradicional Reposado DRINK

Del Maguey Vida DRINK

Don Julio 1942 DRINK

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo DRINK

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco DRINK

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado DRINK

$16.00

Dulce Vida Lime DRINK

$7.00

Patron DRINK

$13.00

Don Julio 70 Drink

$20.00

Tequila Bottle

1800 COCONUT BTL

Aguardiente Antioqueno BTL

$110.00

Avion Silver BTL

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$160.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$180.00

Cuervo Gold BTL

Cuervo Reserva Platino BTL

Cuervo Silver BTL

Cuervo Tradicional Reposado BTL

Del Maguey Vida BTL

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$500.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$180.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$180.00

Don Julio Reposado BTL

$160.00

Dulce Vida Lime BTL

Patron BTL

$160.00

Don Julio 70 BTL

$210.00

Rum

Rum Shots

Brugal 1888 SHOT

$8.00

Brugal SHOT

$6.00

Malibu SHOT

$5.00

Rum Drinks

Brugal 1888 DRINK

$15.00

Brugal DRINK

$10.00

Malibu DRINK

$10.00

Captain Morgan DRINK

$13.00

Zacapa 23 DRINK

$14.00

Zacapa XO DRINK

$22.00

Ron Zayas Drink

$10.00

Bacardi 151 Drink

$12.00

Rum Bottles

Brugal 1888 BTL

$140.00

Brugal BTL

$100.00

Malibu BTL

Captain Morgan BTL

$140.00

Zacapa BTL

$200.00

Ron Zayas

$100.00

Zacapa XO

$330.00

Liqueur

Liqueur Shots

Bailey's SHOT

$5.00

Chambord SHOT

$8.00

Cointreau SHOT

$7.00

Disaorno Amaretto SHOT

$10.00

Fireball SHOT

$7.00

Frangelico SHOT

$8.00

Kalua SHOT

$6.00

Midori SHOT

$5.00

Sambuca SHOT

$6.00

Skrewball SHOT

$8.00

Grand Manier SHOT

$7.00

Liqueur Drinks

Bailey's DRINK

$14.00

Chambord DRINK

Cointreau DRINK

$14.00

Disaorno DRINK

Fireball DRINK

$16.00

Frangelico DRINK

Kalua DRINK

Midori DRINK

Sambuca DRINK

Skrewball DRINK

$13.00

Grand Manier Drink

$14.00

Liqueur Bottles

Bailey's BTL

Chambord BTL

Cointreau BTL

Disaorno BTL

Fireball BTL

Frangelico BTL

Kalua BTL

Midori BTL

Sambuca BTL

Skrewball BTL

Wednesday Drink

Wednesday Drinks

Wiz Margaria

$5.00

Vodka

Vodka Shots

Ciroc Coconut SHOT

$7.00

Ciroc Peach SHOT

$7.00

Ciroc Pineapple SHOT

$7.00

Ciroc Red Berry SHOT

$7.00

Grey Goose SHOT

$8.00

Ketel One SHOT

$6.00

Lemon SHOT

$6.00

Titos SHOT

$7.00

Vodka Drinks

Ciroc Coconut DRINK

$13.00

Ciroc Peach DRINK

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple DRINK

$13.00

Ciroc Red Berry DRINK

$13.00

Grey Goose DRINK

$14.00

Ketel One DRINK

$12.00

Lemon DRINK

Titos DRINk

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Vodka Bottles

Ciroc Coconut BTL

$140.00

Ciroc Peach BTL

$140.00

Ciroc Pineapple BTL

$140.00

Ciroc Red Berry BTL

$140.00

Grey Goose BTL

Ketel One BTL

$65.00

Lemon BTL

Titos BTL

$175.00

Grey Goose BTL

$140.00

Cognac

Cognac Shots

Chivas 12 SHOT

$8.00

Chivas 18 SHOT

$11.00

Chivas 21 SHOT

$23.00

Hennessy VS Shot

$7.00

Hennessy Vsop SHOT

$8.00

Martell Blue Swift Vsop SHOT

$8.00

Martell Vsop SHOT

$6.00

Remy Martin Vsop SHOT

$8.00

Dusse SHOT

$8.00

Cognac Drinks

Chivas 12 DRINK

$14.00

Chivas 18 DRINK

$20.00

Chivas 21 DRINK

$35.00

Hennessy VS DRINK

$13.00

Hennessy Vsop DRINK

$15.00

Martell Blue Swift Vsop DRINK

$14.00

Martell VSOP DRINK

$13.00

Remy Martin Vsop DRINK

$13.00

Remy Martin 1738 DRINK

$18.00

Dusse DRINK

$14.00

Cognac Bottles

Chivas 12 BTL

$140.00

Chivas 18 BTL

$220.00

Chivas 21 BTL

$600.00

Hennessy VS BTL

$140.00

Hennessy Vsop BTL

$250.00

Martell Blue Swift Vsop BTL

$160.00

Martell Vsop BTL

$120.00

Remy Martin Vsop BTL

$160.00

Remy Martin 1738

$300.00

Dusse BTL

$200.00

NA Beverage

Soda

$4.00

Red BULL

$5.00

JUGO DE MANZANA

$5.00

AGUA DE COCO

$5.00

AGUA PERRIER

$5.00

CRANBERRY PEQ.

$4.00

CRANBERRY GDE.

$9.00

CLAMATO

$3.00

AGUA

$2.00

Limonada Natural

$4.00

Jugo de Naranja

$3.00

Jugo de Pina

$5.00