Attimo Wine
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Attimo Wine is an urban winery located in the Ballpark neighborhood specializing in wines from Italy. Stop by to enjoy the beautiful and welcoming atmosphere with a glass of wine and a bite. Salute!
2246 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202
