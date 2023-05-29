Restaurant header imageView gallery

Attimo Wine

review star

No reviews yet

2246 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80202

RETAIL

Single Bottle

Bianco

$16.00

bright | focused | fresh | pear | sweet lemon

Bubs Can

$5.00

crisp | clean | full body | unoaked

Arneis

$22.00

mineral | lemon | pear | refreshing finish

Rosato

$15.00

grapefruit | elegant | chalk | wild flower | piazza pounder

Rosso

$16.00

dynamic | stewed plums | blackberry | vanilla

Dolcetto

$22.00

blackberry | blackcherry | baking spice | Piemontese local favorite!

Barbera

$27.00

ruby berries | white pepper | earthy | dried strawberry

Favorita

$22.00

apricot | pineapple | pear

Insieme

$26.00

50% Barbera & 50% Nebbiolo

Nebbiolo

$26.00

earthy | rosewater | stewed strawberry

Moscato

$16.00

berry | cranberry | pomegranate | rose | leather | mint

Barolo 2017

$55.00

tabacco | clove | tar | rose petal | firm tannin

Barolo 2016

$51.00

Barbaresco 2017

$37.00

Tremilo

$85.00

'17 Barbaresco Magnum

$115.00

'16 Barolo Magnum

$155.00

Tremilo Magnum

$195.00

Acobia

$40.00

Locke

$80.00

Langhe Rosso Cab

$26.00

Atost Mini Bottle

$10.00

6 Packs

Primo 6 Pack

$89.00

two bottles each of our Bianco, Rosato and Rosso

Superiore 6 Pack

$279.00

two bottles each of our Barbera, Barbaresco and Barolo

Mixed 6 Pack

$174.00

one bottle each of our Bianco, Rosato, Rosso, Barbera, Barbaresco & Barolo

Cases

Bianco Case

$182.00

Rosato Case

$171.00

Rosso Case

$182.00

Charonnay Case

$194.00

Arneis Case

$250.00

Favorita Case

$264.00Out of stock

Barbera Case

$250.00

Dolcetto Case

$250.00

Nebbiolo Case

$296.00

Insieme Case

$296.00

Barbaresco Case

$426.00

Barolo Case

$513.00

Primo Case

$169.00

four bottles each of our Bianco, Rosato and Rosso

Superiore Case

$530.00

four bottles each of our Barbera, Barbaresco and Barolo

Barolo Tremilo 16

$774.00

Barolo Tremilo 2017

$774.00

Growler Refills (Pick Up Only)

Growler (Please add if you don't have one to fill)

$8.00

Please purchase if you don't have a growler yet. 1L growler to enjoy Attimo Wines at home

Sparkling Growler

$18.00

aromatic | light | yellow apple | effervescent

Bianco Growler

$19.00

bright | focused | fresh | pear | sweet lemon

Rosato Growler

$18.00

grapefruit | elegant | chalk | wild flowers

Rosso Growler

$19.00

dynamic | stewed plums | blackberry | vanilla

Chardonnay Growler

$20.00

crisp | clean | full body | unoaked

Arneis Growler

$26.00

mineral | lemon | pear

Dolcetto Growler

$26.00

blackberry | baking spice | black cherry

Nebbiolo Growler

$31.00

earthy | rose water | stewed strawberry

Insieme Growler

$31.00

50% Barbera & 50% Nebbiolo

Favorita Growler

$26.00

Barbera Growler

$26.00

Products from our Friends

Simone Scaletta Dolcetto

$20.00

Simone Scaletta Barbera

$26.00

Simone Scaletta Busia Barolo

$70.00

Simone Scaletta Riserva Barolo

$90.00

Diego Conterno Ginestra Barolo

$90.00

Fletcher Nebbiolo d'Alba

$38.00

Fletcher Starderi Barbaresco

$80.00

Locke + Co Rye Whiskey

$62.00

Diego Conterno Nebbiolo d'Alba

$35.00

Fletcher Barbaresco 16

$55.00

Fletcher Starderi 1.5L

$210.00

Fletcher Barbaresco 1.5L

$150.00

Wine Packages

Superiore Case

$524.00

Enjoy four bottles each of our Superiore wines-Barbera, Barbaresco and Barolo. 5% case discount is applied!

Superiore 6 pack

$262.00

Enjoy two bottles each of our Superiore wines- Barbera, Barbaresco & Barolo. 5% case discount applied.

Primo Case

$180.00

Enjoy four bottles each of our core wines-Bianco, Rosato and Rosso. 5% case discount applied!

Primo 6 pack

$90.00

Enjoy two bottles each of our core wines-Bianco, Rosato and Rosso. 5% case discount applied!

Mixed 6 Pack

$176.00

Enjoy one bottle of each of our Attimo wines. Bianco, Rosato, Rosso, Barbera, Barbaresco & Barolo. 5% case discount applied!

Kegs

Keg Rosato

$280.00

Keg Sparkling

$280.00

Keg Bianco

$280.00

Keg Rosso

$315.00

Keg Chardonnay

$280.00

Keg Dolcetto

$375.00

Keg Nebbiolo

$375.00

Keg Barbera

$375.00

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Keg Arneis

$305.00

Holiday Sale

Superiore Box

$79.00

Superiore Bag

$79.00

Italian Red Bottle Flight

$67.00

Italian White Bottle Flight

$54.00

Taste Of Piedmont Bag

$83.00

Art Of Nebbiolo Gift Box

$97.00

Advent Calendar

$299.00

Private Wine Tasting

$50.00

Tremilo Gift Bag

$119.00

Barolo Package

$237.00

Meal Kits

Veggie Lasagna

$70.00

Meat Lasagna

$75.00

Tajarin con Pesto

$70.00

Tajarin a la Funghi

$70.00

Tajarin con Polpette

$70.00

Raffle

Raffle Ticket

$5.00

Apparel

attimo whites t-shirt

$25.00

attimo reds t-shirt

$25.00

straight outta t-shirt

$25.00

straight outta hoodie

$50.00

attimo journal

$15.00

Wine Club Pickup Party

Food

Non Member

$22.00

Member

$18.00

Sept. Pickup Party

Sept. Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Attimo Wine is an urban winery located in the Ballpark neighborhood specializing in wines from Italy. Stop by to enjoy the beautiful and welcoming atmosphere with a glass of wine and a bite. Salute!

Website

Location

2246 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Attimo Wine image
Attimo Wine image

