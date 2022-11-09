Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA Baja's Grill Express

review star

No reviews yet

68 Washington Street

South Attleboro, MA 02703

Order Again

Popular Items

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

2pc finger and fries

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Entrees*

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (comes with Tortillas)**

$13.00

**Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)**

$11.00

**CHEESE QUESADILLA**

$8.00

**Wet Chimichanga**

$12.00

**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

**Enchiladas**

$11.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**

$10.00

Taco Shell Salad

$11.00

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$13.00

**NACHOS**

$10.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

Subs & Appetizers

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$10.00

**BOMB STIR-FRY**

$11.00

4pc Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

4pc Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$7.00

Spicy Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sides*

**SOUR CREAM**

$0.75

**SALSA**

$0.75

**Nacho Cheese***

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS**

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & Nacho Cheese**

$5.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

**Plantain Order**

$6.00

**French Fries**

$6.00

Desserts*

**OREO PIE**

**OREO PIE**

$6.00

**TRES LECHES**

$6.00

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

Beverages*

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.50

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

**Passion Fruit**

$3.50

Protein

Steak

$70.00

Shrimp

$70.00

Grilled Chicken

$65.00

Buffalo Chicken

$65.00

Chipotle Chicken

$65.00

Ground Beef

$65.00

Carnitas/Pork

$65.00

Topping Tray & Additional Toppings

Mixed Topping Tray

$45.00

Black Beans

$30.00

Pinto Beans

$30.00

Mexican Rice

$30.00

Grilled Vegetables

$35.00

Sour Cream

Bowl

$15.00

Half Tray

$25.00

Guacamole

Bowl

$25.00

Half Tray

$50.00

Tortilla

Hard Tortilla

$0.30

Soft Tortilla

$0.30

12" Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Wings

36 Pieces- BBQ

$40.00

36 Pieces-Suicide

$40.00

36 Pieces- Buffalo

$40.00

36 Pieces- Teriyaki

$40.00

36 Pieces- Honey Mustard

$40.00

36 Pieces- Garlic & Cajun

$40.00

Burritos with Chips and Salsa

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Grilled Steak Burrito

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.00

Carnitas/Pork Burritp

$10.00

Grilled Vegetable Burrito

$10.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla- Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Quesadilla-Grilled Steak

$10.00

Quesadilla- Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Quesadilla-Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Quesadilla Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Quesadilla- Carnitas/Pork

$10.00

Quesadilla- Ground Beef

$10.00

Quesadilla- Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

Baked Enchiladas

Enchilada (12 Enchiladas)

$45.00

Chips and Salsa Tray

Chips and Salsa Tray

$35.00

Taco Tray (20 Tacos)

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Chipotle Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Buffalo Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Grilled Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Carnitas/Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Taco Tray- 20 Tacos Grilled Vegetables, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

$60.00

Nachos Tray

Nacho Tray Veggies Only

$50.00

Nacho Tray with Meat

$75.00

Misc

Bowls

Plates, Napkins, Utensils

Serving Utensils

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro, MA 02703

