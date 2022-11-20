Atwater Brewery in GR imageView gallery

Atwater Brewery in GR

524 Reviews

$$

201 Michigan Street NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Order Again

Popular Items

Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)
Soft Pretzels
King of Wings

Shareables

Soft Pretzels

$7.00

Three oven baked, buttered and salted pretzel sticks. Served with beer cheese and Awater Dirty Blonde mustard

King of Wings

$11.00

Bone in or boneless wings with buffalo, tropical habanero, vjp bbq or garlic parmesan sauce with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Beer Cheese Nachos

$10.00

House fried tortilla chips, beer cheese, cheddar, sour cream, salsa, scallions & jalapenos.

Brewers Breadsticks

$10.00

Hand tossed dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with a five cheese blend

Grilled Pita & Hummus

$8.00

Make it a platter with celery, feta cheese, kalamata and green olives, and tzatziki sauce

Chips & Dips

$7.00

House fried tortillas with salsa, beer cheese and guacamole

Fries

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tap House Handhelds

Pub Burger

$12.00

1/4lb blended patty on brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Includes lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Saucy Bird

$12.00

Choice of spicy southern fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo, VJP BBQ, garlic parmesan or tropical habanero sauce with lettuce and tomato on brioche

Atwater Brat

$12.00

Dearborn brat topped with beer cheese, bacon onion jam and jalapeno on a pretzel bun

Traditional Brat

$12.00

Dearborn brat topped with sauerkraut and dirty blonde mustard on a pretzel bun

Gyro

$12.00

Gyro with tzatziki, seasoned onions, fire-roasted tomatoes and feta on grilled pita

Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and tropical habanero on a pretzel bun

Tap House Favorites

Brewer's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in beer cheese & topped with garlic butter panko crumbles

Pierogies

$8.00

Five pierogies, beer braised onions, sauerkraut and beer cheese crema with green onions. Add a dearborn bratwurst and bacon onion jam $6

Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)

$3.00

Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema. Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak

Tap House Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Hand tossed or thin crust topped with five cheese blend, your choice of sauce and any one topping

Baja Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chipotle crema, five cheese blend, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion and jalapeno

'Shroom Pizza

$12.00

Garlic parmesan sauce, five cheese blend, braised mushrooms and red pepper flakes

My Big Fat Greek

$15.00

Red sauce, five cheese blend, shaved gyro, fire roasted tomato, onion, parsley, feta and tzatziki

Smokehouse

$14.00

VJP BBQ sauce, five cheese blend, slow roasted pulled pork and red onion

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Atwater Brewery in GR image

