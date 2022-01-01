Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Atwater in the Park

632 Reviews

$$

1175 Lakepointe

Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Bavarian Soft Pretzels
Vegan Beyond Burger

Shareables

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$7.00

Three oven baked, buttered, and salted Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese and Atwater Dirty Blonde Mustard.

Big Ol' Pretzel

$16.00

The Biggest Pretzel we could get our hands on. Buttered, Salted, and Packed in a Pizza Box, beer lovers have come from near and far for this one! Served with Beer Cheese and Two kinds of House Mustard!

Poutine

$9.00

Fries loaded with Five Cheese Blend, Beef Gravy, and Green Onions.

Pierogis w/ Bratwurst & Bacon

$14.00

Five Pierogies, Beer Braised Onions, Sauerkraut, and Beer Cheese Crema with Green Onions with a Dearborn Bratwurst and Bacon on Jam on the sides.

Beer Cheese Nacho

$10.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Steak Fries

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hand Cut Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House Croutons.

Michigan Salad

$12.00

Hand Cut Romaine, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Sliced Apples, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with Cherry Vinaigrette.

Greektown Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber.

Lemon Chicken Orzo

$6.00

Veggie Gazpacho

$7.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Handhelds

Pub Burger

$12.00

Custom Burger Blend of Short Rib, Brisket, and Chuck on Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served with Chips.

Vegan Beyond Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger Patty on Vegan Brioche topped with Vegan American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with Chips.

Atwater Brat

$12.00

Salted Pretzel Bun, Dearborn Bratwurst, Bacon Onion Jam, Beer Cheese, and Jalapeno. Served with Chips.

Traditional Brat

$12.00

Salted Pretzel Bun, Dearborn Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Atwater Dirty Blonde Mustard. Served with Chips.

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Spicy Southern Fried Sammich

$14.00

VJP Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

O-rings Upgrade

$2.00

Drunkin' Fish Tacos

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served with Sliced Apples or Fries.

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Served with Sliced Apples or Fries.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Served with Sliced Apples or Fries.

Kids Cheesy Mac

$6.00

Served with Sliced Apples or Fries.

Kids Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Served with Sliced Apples or Fries.

Tap House Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Baja Chicken Bacon Pizza

$15.00

Shroom Pizzza

$14.00

Smokehouse Pizza

$14.00

Vegan Pie

$16.00

CYO PIZZA

$10.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimi

$10.00

Nutella Breadstix

$11.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Born in Detroit, Raised Everywhere!

Website

Location

1175 Lakepointe, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Directions

