Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast Canton
Pumpkin Latte

Coffee & Espresso

Espresso drinks will be prepared upon arrival
12 oz Drip Coffee

12 oz Drip Coffee

$2.36
16 oz Drip Coffee

16 oz Drip Coffee

$2.83
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$4.45+

double espresso & steamed milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

double espresso & steamed milk

Iced Oat Lavender Vanilla

$6.35

Honey Oat Latte

$5.55+

Pumpkin Latte

$4.95+
Americano

Americano

$3.25+

12 oz: double espresso & hot water, 16 oz and iced 20 oz: 4 shots of espresso and water

Breve

Breve

$4.85+

steamed half & half and espresso

Café au lait

Café au lait

$3.65+

drip coffee & steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85+

double espresso & steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.65

espresso & steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.45+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.45+
Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$2.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.85
London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.45+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.95+

double espresso & steamed milk with chocolate

Hazelnut Mocha

$5.45+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.95+

double espresso and drip coffee

Steamer

Steamer

$1.50+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.50

Cup of Hot Water

$0.50
Mulled Apple Cider

Mulled Apple Cider

$3.25+

Hot Cider

$3.00+Out of stock

Tea & More

Black Ice Tea

Black Ice Tea

$2.85
Green Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

$2.85
Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.85
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.85
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Maine Root Soda

Maine Root Soda

$2.75

Appalachian Soda

$2.75
Wild Kombucha

Wild Kombucha

$4.25
Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water

Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.75

select flavor upon arrival

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Open Water - Sparkling Water

$2.75Out of stock

Cup of Ice Water

$0.50

Cup of Hot Water

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwiches and Plates

Market Sandwich

Market Sandwich

$7.50

Two Springfield Farm eggs, cheddar cheese and bread of your choice

Light Start Sandwich

Light Start Sandwich

$8.90

Springfield Farm egg whites, cheddar cheese and avocados on 7-grain & Flax

Egg Biscuit with Cheese

$6.50

scrambled egg & cheddar cheese on our buttermilk cheddar biscuit

Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit

$7.95

scrambled egg, cheddar, and one strip of bacon on our buttermilk cheddar biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.90

Available on Saturday and Sunday. One egg, one strip of bacon and cheese on toasted on our croissant

Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit

Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit

$8.95

North Country ham, Atwater's homemade strawberry jam, and Grafton cheddar on a buttermilk cheddar biscuit

Grilled Turkey Biscuit

$7.95

Plainville Farms oven roasted turkey, honey dijon, & cheddar on a cheddar biscuit

Avocado Toast Canton

Avocado Toast Canton

$7.95

goat cheese, sliced avocado, dukkah (contains nuts), olive oil, kosher salt & pepper on Sunflower Flax

One of a Kind

One of a Kind

$7.95

One Springfield Farm egg; your way, one slice of North Country bacon, one pancake

Two of a Kind

$13.95

two pancakes, two fried eggs, two pieces of bacon served with 100% grade A maple syrup

Hometown Breakfast

Hometown Breakfast

$11.95

Two Springfield Farm eggs; your way, North Country bacon, breakfast potatoes with red peppers and shallots, and choice of toast

Farmhouse Breakfast

Farmhouse Breakfast

$12.95

two scrambled eggs, Evermore Farms sausage links, fresh fruit, & your choice of toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$4.25+

Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$7.95

Greek yogurt and Atwater's "Just Granola" topped with fresh fruit and honey

Sandwiches & More

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95+

free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on our 7 grain & flax

Grilled Muffuletta

Grilled Muffuletta

$13.50

North Country ham, mortadella*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, green olive tapenade, on our ciabatta *Mortadella contains nuts

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado

$13.95

topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll

Turkey Cranberry

Turkey Cranberry

$13.50

Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan

Grilled Salmon Bacon & Avocado

$15.95

seared salmon, bacon, avocado & field greens tossed in green goddess dressing on our toasted brioche bun

Grilled Three Cheese

Grilled Three Cheese

$9.95

cheddar, provolone & swiss with caramelized onions & honey mustard on our country white, with a mixed green salad

Mushroom and Provolone Melt

Mushroom and Provolone Melt

$12.95

sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos & jicama, horseradish mayonnaise and provolone cheese on our ciabatta

Sweet Potato Hummus Sandwich

Sweet Potato Hummus Sandwich

$12.95

roasted sweet potatoes, hummus, marinated cucumber, cheddar cheese, green olive tapenade, and leaf lettuce on our seven grain & flax

Salads & Scottish Pies

Field Green Salad

Field Green Salad

$11.95

Goat cheese, almonds, apples and grapes with sherry oregano vinaigrette.

Green Goddess & Beet Salad

Green Goddess & Beet Salad

$11.95

field greens, pickled red beets, Valbresso feta cheese, dukkah (contains nuts) with our green goddess dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$6.95+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

mixed greens, walnuts with house vinaigrette

Scottish Chicken Pie

Scottish Chicken Pie

$14.95

free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens

Hummus Plate

$11.95

housemade hummus, assortment of fresh vegetables and our rye crackers

Soup

January is Soup Month!!! Enjoy 10% off all quarts of soup (discount reflected in menu price).

Seafood Soup

$6.25+Out of stock

Beef, Bean & Fall Vegetable

$5.75+

Sweet Potato & Ginger

$5.25+

Split Pea & Collards

$5.25+

Sides

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.25

Side of One Egg

$2.50

Side of Two Eggs

$3.50

Side of Three eggs

$4.50
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.75
Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$3.85
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$4.25

Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes

Side of Avocado

$2.50
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$3.95

Seasonal fruit

Side of Beets

Side of Beets

$2.00
Toasted Biscuit Jam & Butter

Toasted Biscuit Jam & Butter

$3.95
Scoop of Chicken Salad

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.75

four ounce portion of our delicious chicken salad

Side Herb Roasted Chicken Breast

$4.75
Toast with Jam & Butter

Toast with Jam & Butter

$3.25

Side Salmon

$5.50
Two Scoops of Chicken Salad

Two Scoops of Chicken Salad

$9.50
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$4.25

Pastries

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.95Out of stock
Dutch Apple Muffin

Dutch Apple Muffin

$2.95
Mixed Fruit Scone

Mixed Fruit Scone

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

$2.25
Two Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Two Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons

$4.50
Two Lemon Bites

Two Lemon Bites

$1.60

6 Lemon Bites

$4.80
Dozen Lemon Bites

Dozen Lemon Bites

$8.80
Bright & Sunny Mini Bundt

Bright & Sunny Mini Bundt

$4.95
Two Pumpkin Bites

Two Pumpkin Bites

$1.60

6 Pumpkin Bites

$4.80

Dozen Pumpkin Bites

$8.80
Pumpkin Mini Bundt

Pumpkin Mini Bundt

$4.95
Flourless Chocolate Bundt

Flourless Chocolate Bundt

$7.50
Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar

Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar

$3.75Out of stock
Fruit and Nut Granola Bar

Fruit and Nut Granola Bar

$3.75
Atwater's Loose Granola

Atwater's Loose Granola

$3.95Out of stock

8 oz bag of our house-made granola. Made with organic oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, organic maple brown rice syrup, vanilla extract and sea salt.

Rye Crackers

Rye Crackers

$4.95

Paw Paw Danish

$5.95Out of stock

Toasted Croissant (Weekends Only)

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)

$4.95Out of stock

Cookies and Brownies

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.95
Vegan Brownie

Vegan Brownie

$3.95
Pack of Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies

Pack of Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies

$6.95
Pack Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pack Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.95
Pack of Raspberry Almond Cookie

Pack of Raspberry Almond Cookie

$6.95
Pack of Gingerdoodles

Pack of Gingerdoodles

$6.95

Cakes and Pies

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.25

Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream

Mini Chocolate Cake

$17.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips

Slice of Carrot Cake

$4.95Out of stock
Carrot Walnut Cupcake

Carrot Walnut Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing

Mini Carrot Cake

$17.00Out of stock
Whole Carrot Cake

Whole Carrot Cake

$40.00Out of stock