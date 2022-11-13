- Home
- /
- Baltimore
- /
- Canton Industrial Area
- /
- Atwater's - Canton
Atwater's - Canton
No reviews yet
3601 Boston Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee & Espresso
12 oz Drip Coffee
16 oz Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Lavender Vanilla Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Iced Oat Lavender Vanilla
Honey Oat Latte
Pumpkin Latte
Americano
12 oz: double espresso & hot water, 16 oz and iced 20 oz: 4 shots of espresso and water
Breve
steamed half & half and espresso
Café au lait
drip coffee & steamed milk
Cappuccino
double espresso & steamed milk
Cortado
espresso & steamed milk
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Espresso Double Shot
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
London Fog
Matcha Latte
Mocha
double espresso & steamed milk with chocolate
Hazelnut Mocha
Red Eye
double espresso and drip coffee
Steamer
Cup of Ice Water
Cup of Hot Water
Mulled Apple Cider
Hot Cider
Tea & More
Black Ice Tea
Green Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Maine Root Soda
Appalachian Soda
Wild Kombucha
Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water
select flavor upon arrival
Bottled Water
Open Water - Sparkling Water
Cup of Ice Water
Cup of Hot Water
Breakfast Sandwiches and Plates
Market Sandwich
Two Springfield Farm eggs, cheddar cheese and bread of your choice
Light Start Sandwich
Springfield Farm egg whites, cheddar cheese and avocados on 7-grain & Flax
Egg Biscuit with Cheese
scrambled egg & cheddar cheese on our buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit
scrambled egg, cheddar, and one strip of bacon on our buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Available on Saturday and Sunday. One egg, one strip of bacon and cheese on toasted on our croissant
Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit
North Country ham, Atwater's homemade strawberry jam, and Grafton cheddar on a buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Grilled Turkey Biscuit
Plainville Farms oven roasted turkey, honey dijon, & cheddar on a cheddar biscuit
Avocado Toast Canton
goat cheese, sliced avocado, dukkah (contains nuts), olive oil, kosher salt & pepper on Sunflower Flax
One of a Kind
One Springfield Farm egg; your way, one slice of North Country bacon, one pancake
Two of a Kind
two pancakes, two fried eggs, two pieces of bacon served with 100% grade A maple syrup
Hometown Breakfast
Two Springfield Farm eggs; your way, North Country bacon, breakfast potatoes with red peppers and shallots, and choice of toast
Farmhouse Breakfast
two scrambled eggs, Evermore Farms sausage links, fresh fruit, & your choice of toast
Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
Yogurt & Granola
Greek yogurt and Atwater's "Just Granola" topped with fresh fruit and honey
Sandwiches & More
Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on our 7 grain & flax
Grilled Muffuletta
North Country ham, mortadella*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, green olive tapenade, on our ciabatta *Mortadella contains nuts
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll
Turkey Cranberry
Plainville Farms turkey, brie, cranberry orange relish, basil mayonnaise, sliced apples, and lettuce on our cranberry pecan
Grilled Salmon Bacon & Avocado
seared salmon, bacon, avocado & field greens tossed in green goddess dressing on our toasted brioche bun
Grilled Three Cheese
cheddar, provolone & swiss with caramelized onions & honey mustard on our country white, with a mixed green salad
Mushroom and Provolone Melt
sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos & jicama, horseradish mayonnaise and provolone cheese on our ciabatta
Sweet Potato Hummus Sandwich
roasted sweet potatoes, hummus, marinated cucumber, cheddar cheese, green olive tapenade, and leaf lettuce on our seven grain & flax
Salads & Scottish Pies
Field Green Salad
Goat cheese, almonds, apples and grapes with sherry oregano vinaigrette.
Green Goddess & Beet Salad
field greens, pickled red beets, Valbresso feta cheese, dukkah (contains nuts) with our green goddess dressing
Kale Salad
Side Salad
mixed greens, walnuts with house vinaigrette
Scottish Chicken Pie
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
Hummus Plate
housemade hummus, assortment of fresh vegetables and our rye crackers
Soup
Sides
Side of Bacon
Side of One Egg
Side of Two Eggs
Side of Three eggs
Potato Chips
Single Pancake
Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes
Side of Avocado
Side of Fruit
Seasonal fruit
Side of Beets
Toasted Biscuit Jam & Butter
Scoop of Chicken Salad
four ounce portion of our delicious chicken salad
Side Herb Roasted Chicken Breast
Toast with Jam & Butter
Side Salmon
Two Scoops of Chicken Salad
Side of Sausage
Pastries
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Dutch Apple Muffin
Mixed Fruit Scone
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon
Two Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons
Two Lemon Bites
6 Lemon Bites
Dozen Lemon Bites
Bright & Sunny Mini Bundt
Two Pumpkin Bites
6 Pumpkin Bites
Dozen Pumpkin Bites
Pumpkin Mini Bundt
Flourless Chocolate Bundt
Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar
Fruit and Nut Granola Bar
Atwater's Loose Granola
8 oz bag of our house-made granola. Made with organic oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, organic maple brown rice syrup, vanilla extract and sea salt.
Rye Crackers
Paw Paw Danish
Toasted Croissant (Weekends Only)
Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)
Cookies and Brownies
Cakes and Pies
Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
Mini Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
Slice of Carrot Cake
Carrot Walnut Cupcake
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing