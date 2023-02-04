Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atwood Yacht Club

2637 Lodge Rd SW

Sherrodsville, OH 44675

Popular Items

Wedge Salad

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Five soft pretzels topped with salt and baked. Served with spicy mustard and beer cheese using our own AYC Main Sail draft beer

Honey Sriracha Sprouts

$12.00

Oven-roasted or fried Brussels sprouts tossed in sweet honey sriracha sauce and topped with bacon bits.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

4 sliced green tomatoes fried golden brown, topped with a bacon-orange marmalade. Served with spicy mayo and tomato and cucumber relish

Mediterranean Hummus Dip

$14.00

Hummus topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion, olives, and feta cheese. Finished with olive oil and pine nuts, and served with grilled pita bread

AYC Chicken Wings

$15.50

12 fresh jumbo chicken wings fried golden brown and tossed in either our house-made Buffalo or your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch dressing.

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$3.25+

Chili

$3.25+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

House Salad

$12.00+

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, Parmesan cheese, candied walnuts, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with white French, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, tomato, and green onions

Burgers

Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Burger

$15.00

Fresh 8-oz. all-beef patty, seasoned and cooked to order, with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a buttery toasted brioche bun, and finished with a roasted garlic aioli

The Atwood Burger

$15.00

Two 4-oz. patties smothered in cheese. With bacon, onion, lettuce, pickle and Thousand Island sauce. Served on a buttery toasted brioche bun

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch in a large flour tortilla. Served with fresh-cut fries

Beef Tenderloin Sliders

$16.00

Two grilled 3-oz. tenderloin medallions grilled to perfection and topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, Boursin cheese, and horseradish sauce. Served on mini Brioche buns

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Grilled 6-oz. chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, and tomato, topped with Boursin cheese spread

Entrees

6-Oz. Filet

$28.00

Char-grilled, 6-oz certified Angus beef filet cooked to your desired temperature. Served with a port wine demi-glace

Pan Roasted Herb Chicken

$22.00

8-Oz. airline chicken breast marinated in fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon. Pan seared, and oven roasted. Finished with a white wine butter sauce

Pineapple Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Pan-seared salmon with a Pineapple teriyaki glaze topped with fresh mango salsa

Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie

$15.50

Slow-cooked pulled chicken with celery, onion, garlic, peas, and carrots in a thick creamy sauce, placed in a cast iron pan, topped with puff pastry, and baked golden brown. Served with a side salad

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$15.50

4 large jumbo chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with fresh-cut fries, side salad and garlic parmesan dipping sauce

Italian Sausage Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Fresh banana peppers stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh ground Italian Sausage. Baked in the oven in marinara, topped with cheese. Served with a breadstick

Five-Cheese Mac & Cheese

$16.00+

Adult-sized mac & cheese packed with Provolone, Mazzarella, Cheddar, American, and Parmesan. Topped with your choice of blackened chicken or filet medallions

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$22.00

Spaghetti pasta with sauteed shrimp tossed with fresh tomatoes, spinach, and fresh basil. Served in white wine lemon-butter sauce

Sides

Seasonal Sauteed Vegetables

$4.15

Side Salad

$4.15

Baked Potato

$4.15Out of stock

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$4.15

Daily Mashed Potato

$4.15

Daily Rice Pilaf

$4.15

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.25

2 fresh jumbo chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with fresh cut fries and honey mustard

Kids Burger

$8.25

Grilled all beef hamburger on a toasted brioche bun, served with fresh cut fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Kids Spaghetti

$8.25

Desserts

Cheesecake of the Week

$6.25

Bread Pudding of the Week

$6.25

Ho Ho Cake

$6.25

Ice Cream

$3.00

Specials

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Paella

$21.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Warm Spin Salad

$13.00

Korean Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Vinson

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Atwood Yacht Club is a private club located in Sherrodsville Ohio. You must be a member to order.

Location

2637 Lodge Rd SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675

Directions

