Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Atwood's Tavern
1,049 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
An intimate East Cambridge restaurant, bar, and music room currently masquerading as a burger bar.
Location
877 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02141
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
No Reviews
100 N. First Street Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurant
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
No Reviews
500 Technology Square Cambrige, MA 02139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge