Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Atwood's Tavern

1,049 Reviews

$$

877 Cambridge St

Cambridge, MA 02141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Double J Farms Burger
Mushroom Burger
Smokehouse Burger

APP

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

grape tomato, cucumber, shallot, pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

little gem, parsley, parmesan, garlic croutons, house caesar dressing

Baby Kale Salad

$12.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00
Mayflower Chicken Wings (8)

Mayflower Chicken Wings (8)

$15.00

Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard w/ Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese

Nachos

$15.00

pepper-jack, pickled jalapeños, pico, , guacamole, sour cream

Oxtail Empanada

$15.00

New Deal Clam Chowder

$12.00

creamy new england-style, bacon, oyster crackers

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Hummus

$13.00

Arancini

$8.00Out of stock

BURGER

Double J Farms Burger

Double J Farms Burger

$17.00

8oz grass-fed, grass-finished beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles, on a sesame bun

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.50

Gouda, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pickles, House BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$16.50

Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Aioli

House Veggie Burger

$16.00

Housemade w/ sauteed veggies, black beans, and oats. Topped w/ tomato, onion, guacamole, greens

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Grass fed meatballs, provolone, parm, sauce, on a braided sub roll

MAIN

Burgers made w/ your choice of Double J Farms Grass-fed, Grass-finished Beef, Mayflower Turkey Burger, Grilled Chicken Breast, or our Housemade Veggie Burger.

Tofu Udon

$17.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

caramelized onions, mushrooms, toasted breadcrumbs

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a sesame bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

cheddar on sourdough, spicy tomato bisque

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Salmon, Fregola sarda, spring onions, caper & fennel vinaigrette

Brick Chicken

$21.00

Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

1/2 rack pork ribs, jalapeño corn bread, coleslaw, b&b pickles, bbq

SIDE

Fries

$8.00

hand-cut russets, salt, ketchup

Sweet Fries

$8.00

crispy, thin-cut sweet potatoes, horseradish maple aioli

Potato Salad

$8.00

red onion, celery, parsley, whole grain mustard, mayo

Broccoli

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

KIDS

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

KIDS Burger & Fries

$12.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$10.00

Gift Cards

Please include your mailing address in the Special Requests field. See you soon!

Gift Card $10

$10.00

Please include your mailing address in the Special Requests field. Free shipping. See you soon!

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Please include your mailing address in the Special Requests field. Free shipping. See you soon!

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Please include your mailing address in the Special Requests field. Free shipping. See you soon!

Gift Card $100

$100.00

Please include your mailing address in the Special Requests field. Free shipping. See you soon!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

An intimate East Cambridge restaurant, bar, and music room currently masquerading as a burger bar.

Website

Location

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02141

Directions

Gallery
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

Similar restaurants in your area

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
635 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
State Park
orange star4.3 • 668
15 Hampshire Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Trina's Starlite Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,207
3 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
orange starNo Reviews
100 N. First Street Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
500 Technology Square Cambrige, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Casa B Tapas
orange star4.3 • 492
253 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston