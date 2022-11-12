Restaurant header imageView gallery

ATX Bodega

205 Reviews

$$

2301 W Foster Ave,

Chicago, IL 60625

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Birria Tacos with Cheese
USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1/2 LB
Cheese Quesadilla

Tacos

All tacos served with limes, and our homemade red & green salsas
3 Birria Tacos with Cheese

3 Birria Tacos with Cheese

$16.95

Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. With cheese melted between the tortillas! Served with consommé dipping sauce.

1 Birria Taco with Cheese

1 Birria Taco with Cheese

$6.95

Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. With cheese melted between the tortillas!

3 Birria Tacos

3 Birria Tacos

$15.95

Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. Served with consommé dipping sauce.

1 Birria Taco

1 Birria Taco

$5.95

Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. (Optional cheese melted between tortillas)

3 Carne Asada Tacos

3 Carne Asada Tacos

$16.25

Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas

1 Carne Asada Taco

1 Carne Asada Taco

$6.25

Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas

3 Banh Mi Tacos

3 Banh Mi Tacos

$18.95

Umami steak, pickled onions, thinly sliced radishes & jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, sesame seeds

1 Banh Mi Taco

1 Banh Mi Taco

$6.95

Umami steak, pickled onions, thinly sliced radishes & jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, sesame seeds

3 Garlic Shrimp Tacos

3 Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$19.25

Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado

1 Garlic Shrimp Taco

1 Garlic Shrimp Taco

$7.25

Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado

3 Vegetarian Tacos

3 Vegetarian Tacos

$12.25

Peppers, onions, mushrooms & pineapple sautéed in scratch-made chimichurri sauce, topped with shredded red cabbage

1 Vegetarian Taco

1 Vegetarian Taco

$4.95

Peppers, onions, mushrooms & pineapple sautéed in scratch-made chimichurri sauce , topped with shredded red cabbage

3 Smoked Al Pastor Tacos

3 Smoked Al Pastor Tacos

$15.75

Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema

1 Smoked Al Pastor Taco

1 Smoked Al Pastor Taco

$5.95

Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema

3 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tacos

3 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tacos

$16.25

Smoked chicken topped with a scratch-made jerk sauce, pickled onions, cilantro & avocado

1 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Taco

1 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Taco

$6.25

Smoked chicken topped with a scratch-made jerk sauce, pickled onions, cilantro & avocado

3 Chicken Adobo Tacos

3 Chicken Adobo Tacos

$15.25

Smoked chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, mild red sauce, cilantro

1 Chicken Adobo Taco

1 Chicken Adobo Taco

$5.25

Smoked chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, mild red sauce, cilantro

3 Mahi Mahi Tacos

3 Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.95

Freshly grilled Mahi Mahi, served with a light poblano coleslaw & avocado (only available in orders of three)

Wagyu Hotdog Combo

$10.95

BBQ

USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1/2 LB

USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1/2 LB

$11.95

12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket

Smoked ATX Pork Shoulder 1/2 LB

Smoked ATX Pork Shoulder 1/2 LB

$8.95

Smoked for 12 hours, using our specialty pork rub. Sold by the Pound/ Half Pound.

1 Rack BBQ Ribs

1 Rack BBQ Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Our delicious baby back ribs smoked to perfection for 3 hours, topped with a layer of barbeque sauce.

1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$13.95Out of stock

Smoked half chicken using our specialty rub

Hand-Cut Fries

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

Our hand-cut fries, smothered with Merkts cheese, Carne Asada, onions and cilantro

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95

Our famous hand-cut fries, salted & seasoned

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.95

Our hand-cut fries tossed in white truffle oil, cotija cheese & parsley

Customizable Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Shredded jack cheese blend on a flour tortilla with your choice of protein! (optional)

Hawaiian Quesadilla

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$12.95

Shredded jack & cheddar cheese blend, house-made BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple. Topped with chipotle mayo, avocado crema & cilantro (served with your choice of protein)

Burgers and Sandwiches

All Sandwiches and Burgers come with a side of our house-cut french fries
Cubano Sandwich with Fries

Cubano Sandwich with Fries

$14.95

Juicy smoked pork, ham, yellow mustard, pickles & swiss cheese melted between a toasted French roll. Served with hand-cut fries

Skirt Steak Sandwich with Fries

Skirt Steak Sandwich with Fries

$16.25Out of stock

Skirt Steak, grilled onion, arugula, tomato and chipotle mayo between a toasted French roll. Served with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries

$14.95

Juicy smoked pork, house-made sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, pickles, ATX coleslaw, fried onion strings. Served with hand-cut fries

Austin Wagyu Burger with Fries

Austin Wagyu Burger with Fries

$16.95

8oz Australian Wagyu Burger, served to your liking. Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with your choice of American, Merkts Cheddar or Swiss cheese. Served with hand-cut fries

Desserts

Texas-Sized Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Texas-Sized Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

The name says it all!

Signature Sides

Fresh Guacamole 8oz

Fresh Guacamole 8oz

$5.95
Elotes

Elotes

$5.25

Buttered corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder and tajin

Queso Blanco Dipping Sauce

Queso Blanco Dipping Sauce

$3.75

Scratch-made queso blanco dipping sauce. served with your choice of chips or tortillas Also pairs great with our Hand-Cut Fries and Birria Tacos!

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$3.25
ATX Pinto Beans

ATX Pinto Beans

$3.25
Homemade Cornbread

Homemade Cornbread

$2.25
Consommé Dipping Sauce

Consommé Dipping Sauce

$2.25

Our secret recipe mouth-watering beef consommé broth

ATX Coleslaw

ATX Coleslaw

$3.25

ATX Poblano Mac & Cheese 8oz w/ bacon bits

$6.95Out of stock

Drinks

Tres Leches Horchata (20oz)

Tres Leches Horchata (20oz)

$5.95

Our signature blend of traditional rice milk, oat milk, and whole milk create the perfect combination of sweet, creamy and flavorful in this one-of-a-kind Tres Leches Horchata

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Pinneaple

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea (20oz)

$2.75Out of stock

Texas Sweet Tea (20oz)

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.75Out of stock

Add Ons, Scratch-Made Sauces & Salsas

Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Side of Red Salsa

$0.75

Side of Green Salsa

$0.75

Side of Merkts Cheese

$2.25Out of stock

Side of ATX Barbeque Sauce

$1.95

Sweet & Tangy!

Side of Chimichurri Sauce

$1.25

A fresh, robust & herbaceous sauce that pairs great with ALL of our food

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.95

Side of Avocado Crema

$1.25

Side of Jerk Sauce

$1.95
Restaurant info

Best Portioned Tacos in Chicago. Voted #1 La Birria Tacos in Chicago. Delicious variety of BBQ, Brisket, Mahi, Carne Asada and Much More. Delivery and Pick-Up are Available.

Website

Location

2301 W Foster Ave,, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

