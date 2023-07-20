MEATS BY THE 1/2 LB & 1 LB

Brisket USDA Prime Texas

Brisket USDA Prime Texas

$14.95+

12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket - Half Pound or Pound

Pork Shoulder 1/2 LB Smoked

Pork Shoulder 1/2 LB Smoked

$12.99

Smoked for 12 hours, using our specialty pork rub - 1/2 Pound

Pulled Smoked Chicken 1/2 LB

Pulled Smoked Chicken 1/2 LB

$9.99
Ribs BBQ

Ribs BBQ

$16.99+

Half Rack or Full Rack. Our delicious baby back ribs smoked to perfection for 3 hours, topped with a layer of barbeque sauce. Half Rack or Full Rack

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.99+

Half and Full Chicken. A classic Jerk Chicken recipe with a spicy and citrus based marinade. This savory and spicy chicken is amazing.

Combo Plates

2 Items 2 Sides

$37.99

Beef brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, jerk chicken, pulled chicken.

1 Item 2 Sides

$29.50

Beef brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, jerk chicken, pulled chicken.

3 Items 2 Sides

$41.99

Family Meal

$155.99

Half Rack of Ribs, 1/2 LB Brisket, 1/2 LB Pulled Pork, Half Jerk Chicken + two 16 OZ Sides

Sides

Loaded Fries (meat and cheese)

Loaded Fries (meat and cheese)

$17.99

Our hand-cut fries, smothered with Merkts cheese, Carne Asada, onions and cilantro

Fries

$5.95
Rice

Rice

$3.99

8 OZ Saffron Rice

Beans

Beans

$3.99

8 OZ

Corn

Corn

$5.99

8 OZ

Consome

Consome

$3.99

8 OZ

Coleslaw

$3.99

8 OZ

Pickled Veggies

$4.99

Desserts

Big Cookie

Big Cookie

$5.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Drinks

Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$2.99
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$2.99
Can of Orange Soda

Can of Orange Soda

$2.99