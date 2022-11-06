Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Austin Food Company - Barton Springs Rd

review star

No reviews yet

517 S Lamar Boulevard

Lot 1

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Brisket Taco
Wild Mushroom Taco
Lucky Squash Taco

Smoothies, Juice & Sea Moss

Moss Y Mas™ has wildcrafted sea moss, which has 92-99/102 organic minerals that makes up the human body. Studies show wildcrafted sea moss also known as vegan collagen has many health benefits!

+Omega™ Smoothie

$14.00

avocado, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, mango, bananas, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Powerpack™ Smoothie

$12.00

raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, mango, bananas, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Strawberry Banana™ Smoothie

$10.00

strawberries, burro bananas, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Mango™ Smoothie

$9.00

mango, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Very Berry Mango™ Smoothie

$11.00

raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, mango, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Strawberry™ Smoothie

$9.00

strawberries, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Banana™ Smoothie

$9.00

burro bananas, dates, hemp seeds, sea moss

Green Juice + Fiber

$10.00

Gluten-free. Vegan. Wildcrafted Sea Moss, wild blueberry, hemp seeds, walnuts, dates, agave, alkaline water, & love

Cold Mossy Cacao™ Elixir

$6.00+

hemp seeds, dates, sea moss, cacao

Cold Mossy OG™ Elixir

$6.00+

hemp seeds, dates, sea moss, cacao

Hot Mossy Cacao™ Elixir

$6.00+

hemp seeds, dates, sea moss, cacao

Hot Mossy OG™ Elixir

$6.00+

hemp seeds, dates, sea moss, cacao

Wildcrafted African Sea Moss

$15.00+

Dried wild sea moss

Wild Sea Moss Gel

$25.00+

Wild Sea Moss Gel Keep Refrigerated (good for 1 week)

Seeded watermelon juice

$6.00Out of stock

Seeded watermelon, cayenne, lime, real ancient sea salt

Entrees and more

Tastiest house-made superfood salads, gluten-free and heirloom spelt tacos, ancient grain pancakes and more!

Chickpea Power Bowl

$12.00

wild mushrooms, freshly picked field greens, toasted quinoa, tender chickpeas, pickled cabbage, avocado, green goddess dressing on the side, garnished with sesame seeds (naturally gluten-free)

BBQ Brisket Entree

$12.00

Texas BBQ brisket tempeh, freshly picked field greens, toasted quinoa, broccoli, pickled cabbage, avocado, spicy ginger dressing on the side, garnished with sesame seeds (naturally gluten-free)

Squash Party Entree

$12.00

Ume Kabocha Mash, freshly picked field greens, cherry tomatoes, toasted quinoa, avocado, pickled vegetables, green goddess dressing on the side, garnished with sesame seeds (naturally gluten-free)

Goodness Gracious Wild Stir-fry

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, kale, red onions, bell peppers, quinoa, pickled cabbage, avocado, spicy ginger dressing, sesame seeds

Wild Mushroom Taco

$5.00

An elevated taco experience, enjoy the richness of umami flavor, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas, mixed with spicy ginger dressing

Lucky Squash Taco

$4.00

BBQ Brisket Taco

$5.00

spelt tortilla, Texas BBQ brisket tempeh, avocado, garnished with spicy ginger dressing, pickled vegetables & sesame seeds

Simple Taco

$3.00

This simple & elegant combination makes you come back for more, enjoy the richness of the avocado, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, the spiciness from the red chili flakes & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas

Coconut Squash Soup

$4.00+

Electrified Berry Pancakes

$7.00+

Delicious baked pancakes made with ancient spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, sea moss, agave, dates, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and agave syrup on the side.

Breakfast Taco

$5.00

Mango +Charged Chia Pudding 5.5oz

$3.00

wildcrafted sea moss, chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, agave, seasonal fruit

1 Spelt Tortilla

$2.00

Wild Mushroom Sushi Salad

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, kabocha squash, cherry tomatoes, pickled vegetables, field greens, avocado, nori, sesame seeds, green goddess dressing

Cacao Pudding

$3.00

avocado, walnut milk, cacao, agave, salt

Chickpea tortilla

$2.00

Coffee Menu

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Nitro Coffee

$4.00+

DRIP COFFEE REFILL*

$1.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$5.00

Sea Moss & More

8oz Raw + Dried African Sea Moss

$30.00

18oz Sea Moss Gel

$25.00+

3oz Moringa Powder

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Purest Food On The Planet

Website

Location

517 S Lamar Boulevard, Lot 1, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Austin Food Company image
Austin Food Company image
Austin Food Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cookbook
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Kafay
orange starNo Reviews
3651 south IH35 Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
ATX Sliders
orange star5.0 • 6
3400 Comsouth Drive Austin, TX 78744
View restaurantnext
Louie's Craft BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
122 North Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Crave Catering
orange starNo Reviews
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104 AUSTIN, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston