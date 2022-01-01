BG picView gallery
Southern
Chicken

Au Feu Brasserie West Wash Park

95 Reviews

$$

81 S Pennsylvania St

Denver, CO 80209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

latte
Pastel de nata

coffee

espresso

espresso

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00+
cortado

cortado

$3.00+
americano

americano

$4.00+
cappuccino

cappuccino

$4.00+
latte

latte

$4.00+
Double espresso

Double espresso

$5.00
Decaf Espresso

Decaf Espresso

$4.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Kombucha

$3.00+

All Morning Pastries

Croissant with Lox (smoked salmon), emmental cheese, and black seasame seed toppings.
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

A classic! Beautiful, buttery, flaky, & made fresh!

Chocolate croissant

Chocolate croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Gruyère & cheese croissant

Gruyère & cheese croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh ham n cheese Croissant from re-union bakery..

Nutella croissant

Nutella croissant

$5.00
Churro Croissant

Churro Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky, buttery, laminated pastry topped with sliced almonds.

Pastel de nata

Pastel de nata

$3.50

A taste of Portugal, the most delicious treat to pair with coffee

Golfeado - aka Venezuelan sticky bun

Golfeado - aka Venezuelan sticky bun

$5.00Out of stock

Lox & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Patisserie 7am-11am - Brasserie 4pm-10pm Tuesday-Sunday

Website

Location

81 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
1707 Lafayette St Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
KoBa Korean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 162
1550 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
AJ's Pit Bar B Q - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2180 S Delaware Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale
orange starNo Reviews
2200 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston