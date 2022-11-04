Aubergine Cafe imageView gallery

Aubergine Cafe 49-22 Skillman Ave

review star

No reviews yet

49-22 Skillman Ave

Woodside, NY 11377

Bagels

Bagel Butter

$2.50

Bagel PBJ

$3.80

Peanut butter and jelly

Bagel PBB

$3.80

Peanut butter and banana

Bagel Hummus

$7.25

Homemade hummus, lettuce, tomatoes

Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.35

Bagel Scallion CC

$3.80

Bagel Veggie CC

$3.80

Bagel More Than CC

$6.00

Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, onion

Bagel Crunchie CC

$6.00

Cream cheese, cucumber and tomatoes

Bagel Egg Salad

$7.25

Homemade egg salad, lettuce, tomatoes

Bagel Tuna Salad

$7.25

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes

Bagel Ham & Cheddar

$7.25

Black forest ham, melted cheddar cheese

Bagel Turkey & Swiss

$7.25

Smoked turkey, melted swiss cheese, alfalfa sprouts, honey mustard.

Hard Boiledc Egg

$1.50

Bagel Cafe BLT

$7.50

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Bagel Classic BLT

$6.50

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato

Bagel Smoked Salmon

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions

Bowls

Flahavan's Irish Oatmeal

$5.50

Irish rolled oats

Toast & Bites

Avocado Toast

$13.50

Artesian sourdough battard bread, smashed avocado, salt, pepper, and lemon juice (V)

Hummus Toast

$10.50

Homemade hummus, grape tomato, cucumber

Pita Points w/Hummus

$9.00

Homemade hummus, toasted whole wheat pita points

Quiches

Mini Quiche

$8.75

Served with a side of mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes

Soups & Chilis

Veget. Cream Of Mushroom

$8.00

Changes daily. Please call and confirm the soup flavor. Served w/bread and butter

Meat Soup: Chicken Corn Chowder

$9.00

Changes daily. Please call and confirm the soup flavor. Served w/bread and butter

Vegetarian Chili

$9.00

w/melted cheese, sour cream and stoneground tortilla chips

Beef Chili

$10.00

w/melted cheese, sour cream and stoneground tortilla chips

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey & Brie

$13.00

w/ honey mustard on baguette

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

w/ roasted red peppers, herb mayonnaise, field greens on baguette

Smoked Salmon Sand

$15.50

w/ cucumber, red onion, tomato on artesian whole wheat bread

Fresh Mozzarella Sand

$11.50

w/ roasted red peppers, basil, black olive paste on baguette

Egg Salad Sand

$10.00

w/green leaf lettuce and tomato on artesian whole wheat bread

Tuna Melt

$11.00

w/melted swiss cheese and tomatoes on artesian whole wheat bread

Stray Vegetarian

$13.00

w/hummus, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, green leaf lettuce on artesian whole wheat bread

Cafe BLT Sandw.

$10.50

Warm Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$12.50

w/mozzarella, sauteed onions on toasted baguette

Turkey Club

$15.00

w/crispy bacon, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on toasted baguette

Paninis

Swiss Panini

$12.50

w/crispy bacon, artichokes hearts, dijon mustard on baguette

Chicken Artichokes

$15.00

w/swiss cheese, dijon mustard on baguette

Tuna Panini

$12.50

w/goat cheese, black olive paste, mixed greens on baguette

Classic Prosciutto

$15.00

w/mozzarella, pesto sauce on baguette

Smoked Turkey Panini

$14.00

w/crispy bacon, cheddar cheese on baguette

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$15.00

w/mozzarella, tomato, field greens, pesto mayonnaise on baguette

Vegan Burguer (V)

$16.00

House favorite. Plant-based patty w/avocado, pickles, lettuce, tomato, homemade vegan chipotle sauce on brioche. Vegan ciabatta available upon request.

Chicken Bacon Panini

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Black Forest Ham Panini

$13.50

w/brie cheese, tomato, butter on a toasted baguette

Mozzarella Panini

$12.50

Salads

Aubergine Cafe

$11.00

Field greens, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, cherry tomato, red onions.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Field greens, avocado, bacon bits, alfalfa sprouts, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese.

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes, toasted baguette

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes, toasted baguette

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

$13.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil.

Smoked Salmon Platter

$17.00

w/capers, onions, toasted artesian whole wheat bread, cream cheese.

Smoked Salmon Cobb Salad

$20.00

Field greens, avocado, bacon bits, alfalfa sprouts, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese.

Hot Drinks

Regular

$2.25+

Americano

$3.45+

Espresso

$3.40

Machiatto

$3.60

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Comes in small size.

Latte

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Mochaccino

$4.45+

Cafe Au lait

$2.50+

Red Eye

$5.15+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Matcha

$3.95+

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.45+

Turmeric Latte

$4.20+

Chagaccino. LG 16 oz.

$7.50

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Teas

Barry's Irish Tea

$3.45

Harney & Son's Tea

$3.45

Iced / Frappes

Iced Coffee

$4.15+

Iced Americano

$4.70+

Iced Espresso

$4.25

Iced Latte

$5.15+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.15+

Iced Mochaccino

$5.45+

Iced Chagaccino SM

$7.50

Iced Red Eye

$5.45+

Chocolate Milk

$3.75+

Iced Matcha

$5.10+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.95+

Iced Teas

$3.95+

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.45+

Lemonade

$5.00+

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Smoothies

$7.00+

Beverages 🍻

Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi 20ml

$3.00

GingerAle

$2.00

LaCroix SparklingWater

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Simply Apple Juice

$3.50

Simply OJ

$3.50

Nesquik

$3.50

Still Saratoga

$3.00

Sparkling Saratoga

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
