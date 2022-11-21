Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell 4433 E Grand River Ave
4433 E Grand River Ave
Howell, MI 48843
Appetizers
Traditional Bone in Wings
Aubree's Boneless Wings
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Aubree's Bread
Hot bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Crispy, fresh Brussels sprouts tossed with Applewood smoked bacon, grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic aioli
Cheese Bread
Smothered with our signature five-cheese blend, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese
Carry Out Feta Bread
Jumbo Soft Pretzels
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
Pepperoni Feta Bread
Our classic feta bread topped with old world pepperon
Pot Roast Poutine
This popular Canadian dish meet's Aubree's melt-in-your-mouth pot roast! Thin cut French fries topped with oven roasted pot roast, Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds and savory gravy in our cast iron skillet
Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
Rattlesnake Feta Bread
Jalapenos, banana peppers and bacon
Layered Nacho Dip
The Ulitimate Feta Bread
You Feta Believe that you'll love this appetizer! Our famous feta-infused cheese bread is topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Tuscan Feta Bread
Spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onion and sun-dried tomatoes
SW Egg Roll
Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.
Guac & Chips
Housemade guacamole and tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
Chicken Tenders
Greens & Soups
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.
Coronado Cobb Salad
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
Harvest Salad
Grilled marinated chicken over mixed greens with toasted walnuts, dried cherries, Michigan apples, crumbled bleu cheese and red onion
House Salad
Side Ceaser Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side House Salad
Romaine, red onion, grape tomato, & our 4 cheese blend
Chili
Soup of the Day
Tomato Bisque
Entrees
Cabo Fish Tacos
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Pasta Gone Bayou
Fresh chicken and cajun sausage with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, penne noodles, tossed in a cajun cream sauce and topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
Fish & Chips
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
Pot Roast Poutine
Lunch
Desserts
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Small
Build Your Own Pizza Large
Small Margherita
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Small Supreme
Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Small Mighty Mighty Meat
Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Small The Big Kahuna
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
Small BBQ Chicken
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Large Margherita
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Large Supreme
Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Large Mighty Mighty Meat
Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Large The Big Kahuna
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
Large BBQ Chicken
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Calzones & Rolls
Pizza Rolls
Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
Calzone
12" folded pizza crust with traditional sauce and our signature five-cheese blend with a choice of two toppings.
Handhelds
Aubree's Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
Aubree's Sliders (1)
Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.
Aubree's Sliders (3)
Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.
Aubree's Turkey Reuben
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
B.A.T. Grilled Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, and creamy Boursin cheese on grilled brioche bread, and served with a cup of tomato bisque or classic side.
Build Your Own Aubree's Burger
Monte Cristo
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast hand-dipped in house-made Nashville Hot sauce, topped with baby arugula, pickled red onion, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickles.
Old Detroiter Burger
Topped with Bavarian ham, Applewood smoked bacon, and Swiss cheese.
Pub Tacos (2)
Soft flour tortillas, cilantro sauce, cabbage, pickled red onions, Cotija cheese. CARNE ASADA - Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted beef. CHICKEN - Marinated grilled chicken breast CARNITAS - Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder.