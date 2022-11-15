Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township 2122 Whittaker Rd

  • Home
Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza Large
Calzone
Cheese Bread

Appetizers

Traditional Bone in Wings

$15.00
Aubree's Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Aubree's Bread

$6.50

Hot bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy, fresh Brussels sprouts tossed with Applewood smoked bacon, grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic aioli

Cheese Bread

$11.00

Smothered with our signature five-cheese blend, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese

Carry Out Feta Bread

$11.00
Jumbo Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce

Pepperoni Feta Bread

$12.00

Our classic feta bread topped with old world pepperon

Pot Roast Poutine

$13.00

This popular Canadian dish meet's Aubree's melt-in-your-mouth pot roast! Thin cut French fries topped with oven roasted pot roast, Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds and savory gravy in our cast iron skillet

Quesadilla

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.

Rattlesnake Feta Bread

$13.00

Jalapenos, banana peppers and bacon

Layered Nacho Dip

$12.00
Tuscan Feta Bread

$13.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onion and sun-dried tomatoes

SW Egg Roll

$11.00

Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Housemade guacamole and tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Greens & Soups

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.

Coronado Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken over mixed greens with toasted walnuts, dried cherries, Michigan apples, crumbled bleu cheese and red onion

House Salad

$10.00
Side Ceaser Salad

$4.00
Side Greek Salad

$4.00
Side House Salad

$3.00

Romaine, red onion, grape tomato, & our 4 cheese blend

Chili

$4.00
Soup of the Day

$4.00
Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Entrees

Cabo Fish Tacos

$15.00

Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.

Pasta Gone Bayou

$16.00

Fresh chicken and cajun sausage with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, penne noodles, tossed in a cajun cream sauce and topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.

Pot Roast Poutine

$13.00

Lunch

Combos

$10.00

Desserts

Aubree's Apple A's

$7.50
Aubree's Cookie Crisp

$7.50
Chocolate Torte

$6.00
New York Cheesecake

$6.00
Aubree's Cinnamon Bread

$6.00

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza Small

$11.00

Build Your Own Pizza Large

$15.00
Small Margherita

$14.00

Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Small Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Small Mighty Mighty Meat

$14.00

Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Small The Big Kahuna

$14.00

Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.

Large Margherita

$19.00

Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Large Supreme

$19.00

Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Large Mighty Mighty Meat

$19.00

Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.

Large The Big Kahuna

$19.00

Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.

Calzones & Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$13.00

Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls

$13.00

Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.

Calzone

$14.00

12" folded pizza crust with traditional sauce and our signature five-cheese blend with a choice of two toppings.

Handhelds

Aubree's Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.

Aubree's Sliders (1)

$5.00

Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.

Aubree's Sliders (3)

$12.00

Served on a grilled brioche slider bun. PULLED PORK- Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder with our house-made BBQ sauce and apple coleslaw. BEEF & CHEDDAR- Hand-shredded braised beef with caramelized onions, creamy cheese sauce, and house-made zingy BBQ sauce.

Aubree's Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.

B.A.T. Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, and creamy Boursin cheese on grilled brioche bread, and served with a cup of tomato bisque or classic side.

Build Your Own Aubree's Burger

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast hand-dipped in house-made Nashville Hot sauce, topped with baby arugula, pickled red onion, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickles.

Old Detroiter Burger

$14.00

Topped with Bavarian ham, Applewood smoked bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Pub Tacos (2)

Pub Tacos (2)

$8.00

Soft flour tortillas, cilantro sauce, cabbage, pickled red onions, Cotija cheese. CARNE ASADA - Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted beef. CHICKEN - Marinated grilled chicken breast CARNITAS - Hand-shredded, seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder.

Pub Tacos (3)

$10.00

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Pot Roast Melt

$15.00

Sides

Thin-Cut Fries

$3.50