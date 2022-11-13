  • Home
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage 2675 13th Street

2,444 Reviews

$$

2675 13th Street

Boulder, CO 80304

Popular Items

Plain Pie
Spicy Pig
Margherita

Bottled Sauce!

Vodka Pasta Sauce

Vodka Pasta Sauce

$9.99

24 ounce bottle

Garlic Marinara Pasta Sauce

Garlic Marinara Pasta Sauce

$9.99

24 ounce bottle

Arribbiata Spicy Pasta Sauce

Arribbiata Spicy Pasta Sauce

$9.99

24 ounce bottle

Specials

Roasted Butternut squash with ricotta and maple syrup, bacon, Brussel sprouts, sweet onions, pumpkin seeds, Avorio cheese, parmesan.

Vodka Sauce Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Basil

The Asher!

The Asher!

$22.00Out of stock

Asiago, Mozzarella, Calabrese Salami, Red Onion, Sweetie Drops, Sauce

The Hot Baldo

The Hot Baldo

$28.00Out of stock

Chorizo, fresh jalapenos, red onions, cilantro, amatriciana sauce, mozzarella

The Porky Zucca

The Porky Zucca

$26.00+Out of stock

Roasted Butternut Squash with ricotta and maple syrup, bacon, Brussel sprouts, sweet onions, pumpkin seeds, Avorio cheese and parmesan

Sauced Pies

Margherita

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Amatriciana

$28.00

Amatriciana sauce (guanciale, onions, garlic, pecorino, cream) sweet onions, bacon, basil, parmesean, chile oil

Spicy Pig

$26.00

Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Jalapeños, Fresh Garlic and Oregano

Italian Mamma

$25.00

Sauce, Kale, Mozzarella, Hand-Pinched Italian Sausage, Roasted Sweet Onions and Shaved Parmesan

Hot Disco Honey Pie

$26.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil

Veggie Pies

Veg Out

$24.00

Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Mushroom, Sweet Onions, Roasted Jalapeños, Shaved Parmesan

Grateful Veg

$24.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Spinach, Mushroom, Sweet Onions, Sweetie Drops, Mozzarella

Crunchy Vegan

$24.00

Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Kale, Sweet Onions, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Cauliflower, Garlic, Basil, Pumpkin Seeds.

White Pies

Green Mountain

$24.00

Spinach, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Green Olives, Parmesan

Pretty Fly For a White Pie

$22.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PB & AJ

$28.00

Prosciutto, Burrata, Arugula, Jam, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella

Sam and Sam

$24.00

House made sausage, sweet onions, pumpkin seed pesto, mozzarella

Build Your Own Pie

Plain Pie

$21.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice

3 + Topping Pie

$27.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice

1/2 & 1/2 Pie

Choose from 2 of our Specialty Pizzas to Create your own perfect Pie!

Salads

Kale Salad

$6.25

Kale, Cilantro, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$6.25

Spinach, Roasted Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$6.25

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Caesar Salad

$6.25

Heart of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rosemary Focaccia Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$11.50

Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Onions, Arugula, Peppadews and Mozzarella

Meatball Grinder

$11.50

Homade Meatballs, Mozzarella, Hand Crushed Tomato Sauces, Oregano

Sides

Homade Meatballs

$9.00Out of stock

Homade Meatballs

Side of Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

2oz Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.25

Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Drinks

Big's B Bernie Palmer

$3.65

San Pellegrino

$2.50
Five Freedoms Chocolate Milk

Five Freedoms Chocolate Milk

$3.75

2 L Soda

$5.99Out of stock

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Orangina

$3.25Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$3.90

Guayaki Yerba Mate

CBD Seltzer

$5.00

Can o' Pop

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Natalie's Juice 16oz

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.99
Teatulia

Teatulia

$2.99

Apparel

Tye Dye T-Shirt

Tye Dye T-Shirt

$25.00+
Kid's T-Shirts

Kid's T-Shirts

$20.00+
Romper

Romper

$20.00

Wings!

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$8.99Out of stock

6 all natural chicken wings. Baked not fried, tossed in our homemade traditional buffalo wing sauce. Served with our homemade Ranch!

Honey Garlic Parmesan Wings

Honey Garlic Parmesan Wings

$8.99Out of stock

6 all natural chicken wings. Baked not fried, tossed in our homemade Honey Garlic Parmesan sauce. Served with our homemade Ranch!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

With inspiration deriving from our own experiences in San Francisco, New York City, Italy and our own food-driven upbringings, we hope to craft you the pizza you'll never forget. Our pizzas are made lovingly in-house and from scratch. Because we know that every ingredient counts, we refuse to settle for mediocre quality, instead opting for ingredients like organic greens and the freshest veggies.

Website

Location

2675 13th Street, Boulder, CO 80304

Directions

