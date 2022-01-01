Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Audubon

295 Reviews

$$

838 Beacon Street

Boston, MA 02215

REGULAR MENU

POTSTICKERS

$14.00

red peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, soy & ginger dipping sauce allergies: gluten, garlic, nightshades, soy

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP

$15.00

five shrimp, broccolini ginger salad, fresno peppers, pear sauce, szechuan peppercorns Allergies: shellfish, garlic, sesame seed, salt, pepper, nightshades

$15.00

blackberry jam, fig, glazed walnuts, grilled baguette

PRETZEL

$14.00

Pretzel eastern standard provisions pretzel,pepperjack cheese sauce, bavarian mustard Allergies: dairy, gluten, mustard, nightshades

SAN DIEGO FISH TACO

$7.00

corn starch fried cod, gobernador, pickled cabbage, corn tortilla

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

sambal buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese

ONION RINGS

$5.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, pepper jack, mexican chorizo, house chipotle bbq, scallion sour cream, chive

$14.00Out of stock

brioche, cheddar, american & gouda

$17.00

STEAK

$21.00

house marinated flatiron steak, grilled asparagus, roasted cauliflower, cauliflower puree Allergies: nightshades, garlic, sesame seed, pepper

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.00

Brown rice, farro, black beans, sautéed corn, carrots, celery, shallots, ginger, garlic, red bell peppers, scallions, parsley, and cilantro. We use oats as a binder, to make it gluten free. served on a brioche bun (from Iggy’s) with mixed greens and a chipotle aioli (chipotles in adobo, house-made aioli, sour cream). Allergies: Garlic (cannot be omitted), Gluten (bun), Dairy (bun), Nightshade (cannot be removed from burger)

BURGER

$14.00

Burgers will be rubbed in our house seasoning of salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and chili powder. Served on a brioche bun Allergies: Dairy (bun), Gluten (bun), Garlic (omitted by only seasoning with salt & pepper)

$12.00

LASAGNA

$12.00

TIKKA MASALA

$17.00Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE MONDAY

$11.00

BEER

ALL DAY IPA (6 pack)

$10.00

WINE

IMAGERY CHARDONNAY

$11.00

MCMANNIS CABERNET

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant / Bar located just outside of Kenmore Square. Neighborhood stop for locals and fans on their way to Fenway Park and The House of Blues.

Website

Location

838 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

