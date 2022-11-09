Restaurant header imageView gallery

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse and BRAZED Bar

576 Reviews

$$

909 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78215

Order Again

Popular Items

2 meat Combo
Brisket Plate
Jalapeño Sausage

Specialty Combos

Augie's CHICKADEE Sandwich Combo (w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

Augie's CHICKADEE Sandwich Combo (w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

$11.99

This Sandwich is a new Augie's item that comes with a juicy deep fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ cream sauce and a couple of pickles on a 5 inch toasted bun to finish it off. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's Yard Bird Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

Augie's Yard Bird Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce)

$11.99

Our Yard Bird Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce on top a toasted 5 inch bun. Combo meal includes fries and a drink

Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)

Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)

$12.99

Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun. Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink

The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)

The OINKER Sandwich Combo (Legendary Pulled Pork)

$13.49

THE OINKER!!! This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles, onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo

Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's BBQ Sausage Sandwich Combo (your choice of regular or jalapeno sausage)

Augie's BBQ Sausage Sandwich Combo (your choice of regular or jalapeno sausage)

$11.99

Our hand-cut sausage sandwich is soaking in BBQ sauce. With your choice of our spicy jalapeno or our mild regular its sure to appeal to all taste buds. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's BBQ Cheeseburger Combo

Augie's BBQ Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese w/ Fries & Drink. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side

Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo

Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$12.99

Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños. Comes with Fries & Drink

Augie's Grilled Chicken Salad Combo

Augie's Grilled Chicken Salad Combo

$11.99

Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!

BBQ Plates

A variety of our Fresh cast iron pit smoked BBQ served plate style for your convenience.

Brisket Plate

$13.50

A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

A filling 1/4 lb portion of our melt in your mouth pulled pork. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Sausage Plate

$11.50

Two Links of our smoked sausage cut just right. Choose from either Regular or Jalapeño . Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Smoked Dark Chicken Plate

$10.99

A filling 1/4 lb portion of our MOIST smoked tight meat chicken. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Grilled White Chicken Plate

$11.99

Our Charbroiled hand-cut chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Beef Rib Plate

$14.49

Two tender smoked BEEF back ribs.Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

Pork Rib Plate

$15.49

3 FALL OFF THE BONE medium pork spareribs. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

BBQ Combo Plates

One meat not enough or you cant decide which meat to get? Our combo plates are just for you.
2 meat Combo

2 meat Combo

$15.99

2 meats of your choice (no ribs) Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

3 meat Combo

3 meat Combo

$18.99

3 meats of your choice (no ribs) Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.

Rib Combo Plate

$18.99

2 ribs YOUR CHOICE plus one other meat choice. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce. ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS

A La Carte BBQ

Want ot add a little EXTRA meat? No problem we have you covered.
1 lb Brisket

1 lb Brisket

$25.00

One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!

1/2 lb Brisket

1/2 lb Brisket

$13.00

One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications. Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!

Regular Sausage

$4.49

One Regular Sausage Link

Jalapeño Sausage

$4.49

One Jalapeno Sausage Link

Beef Rib

$4.50

One Beef Rib

Pork Rib

$3.50

One Pork Rib

Beef Rib Rack

$26.50

Pork Rib Rack

$29.99

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$9.50

White Chicken 1/4

$4.75

White meat Chcken Quarter

Dark Chicken 1/4

$4.75

Dark meat Chicken Quarter

Augie's Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

A generous portion of our FAMOUS hand sliced slow smoked brisket cut to your specification on a toasted 5 inch bun. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce

El Matador

$10.75

A thick slice of our FAMOUS slow smoked brisket battered and deep fried on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Augie's BBQ cream sauce, onions and pickles

Southern Comfort

$10.75

Deep fried Smoked Pork Belly topped with our creamy hand cut coleslaw. Served with pickles onions and BBQ sauce

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$8.24

Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.

Sausage Sandwich

$8.24

Choose from our smoked Regular,our Spicy jalapeno Sausage or a mixture of both. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce

Dark Chicken Sandwich

$9.24

Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce

White Chicken Sandwich

$9.74

Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.74

This is our legendary pulled pork SANDWICH!! Our pulled pork is smoked for hours in our custom cast iron smokers. It will melt in your mouth. Topped with pickles onions and our FAMOUS bbq sauce.

Rocky's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Sausage

$11.24

A local FAVORITE!!! A combination of our legendary pulled pork chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.

Rocky's Brisket Sandwich w/Sausage

$11.24

A local FAVORITE!!! a combination of our legendary brisket chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.

El Pablo Regular

$11.74

Augie's version of a grilled cheese sandwich. Melted cheese and your choice or brisket or pulled pork in between Two slices or TEXAS toast buttered and grilled.

El Pablo Hot

$11.74

Augie's version of a SPICY grilled cheese sandwich. Melted cheese and your choice or brisket or pulled pork topped with HABANERO sauce in between Two slices or TEXAS toast buttered and grilled.

Chickadee Sandwich

$7.25

This Sandwich is a new Augie's item that come with a juicy deep fried chicken breast with our signature BBQ cream sauce and a couple pickles on a 5 inch toasted bun to finish it off.

Hamburgers

Please allow 15 -20 minutes for all Burger orders. All 100% Beef Burgers are Made Fresh per Order and come with Fries

Regular Burger

$9.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with melted cheese and fresh brisket chili Served with fries

Chili Cheese Frito

$11.75

Our Chili Cheeseburger with a CRUNCH!!!

Bacon Cheese

$11.99

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

BBQ Burger

$11.99

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with Augie's Specialty BBQ cream sauce. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

Izaac's Fat Burger

$13.49

Old Fashioned style TWO 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patties with a mound of melted cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

The Texan Brisket Burger

$13.49

Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side served with fries

1/2 lb Foot-Long Hotdogs

An Augies staple. 1/2 lb all beef hotdogs grilled to perfection served with fries

Augie Doggie Foot Long Plain

$10.50

1/2 lb All Beef Foot Long HotDog served with fries

Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog

Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog

$11.99

An Augie Doggie Foot Long topped with Chili and Cheese (Comes with Fries, Onions and Jalapeños)

Alamo Dog Bacon Wrapped

$12.49

Our original 1/2 lb Aug-Dog wrapped in 2 slices of bacon then deep FRIED to perfection placed onto a toasted hotdog bun. Topped with brisket chili, onions and jalapeños.

Hand-Cut Steaks

Ribeye

Ribeye

$19.99

Our Ribeye steaks are a hand cut (10-12oz portion) grilled to perfection. Served with two homemade Augie's sides

2 Sand + 2 Fries + 2 Drinks

A new limited time menu option Augie's Brown Bag Special An affordable meal option for 2 people. The brown bag comes with 2 Sandwiches, 2 Fries and 2 Drinks for only $13.99!!!!!!!! Augie's Brown Bag is a rotational promotion that changes weekly!!

Chickadee Brown Bag

$13.99

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Our French Fries Topped with Chili and Cheese

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Borracho Beans

$2.99+

Cole-Slaw

$2.99+

Mexican Rice

$2.99+

Creamed Corn

$2.99+

Mac-N-Cheese

$2.99+

Pinto Beans

Green Beans

$2.99+

Honey Baked Beans

$2.99+

Chips

$1.50

Pigs pie

$8.50

Drinks

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke 16oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 16oz

$2.50

Sprite 16oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 16oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 16 oz

$2.50

Powerade Blue Mountain 16 oz

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper 16 0z

$2.50

Hi-C 16 oz

$2.50

Big Red Bottle

$3.00

7-Up Glass Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Squirt Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Iced Tea Gallon Sweet

$8.00

Iced Tea Gallon Unsweet

$8.00

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.75+

Bun Ala Carte

$1.50

Jalapeño

$0.35

Cheese

$1.99

Chili

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

White Bread Slice

$0.25

Wheat bread slice

$0.25

Salads

House Salad

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$9.99

Our FRESH Spring Mix Salad with Charbroiled Hand cut juicy chicken breast with an Augie’s twist. This is a perfect choice if you really want to have something on the lighter side!

Desserts

1/4 lb Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

1/4 lb Reese's Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Eli's Rocky Road Brownie

$3.49Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Alamo City Merch

Little Riblet Onesie

Little Riblet Onesie

$19.99+
This Little Piggy Onesie

This Little Piggy Onesie

$19.99+
T-Shirt Pork Butt

T-Shirt Pork Butt

$17.99+
T-Shirt License Plate

T-Shirt License Plate

$17.99+Out of stock
T-Shirt Come & Take it

T-Shirt Come & Take it

$17.99+Out of stock
Augies Sauce (Glass BTL)

Augies Sauce (Glass BTL)

$9.00
Augies/Brazed logo Mask

Augies/Brazed logo Mask

$14.00
Brazed Koozie

Brazed Koozie

$4.00
Brazed Mask

Brazed Mask

$14.00

Pig Out Packs

Small Pig Out Pack

$71.50

1 1/2 Brisket 4 Links Sausage Pint of Pinto Beans Pint of Coleslaw Pint of Potato Salad Gallon of tea

Large Pig Out Pack

$105.50Out of stock

2 lb Brisket 6 Links Sausage Quart of Pinto Beans Quart of Potato Salad Quart of Coleslaw Gallon of Tea

DAILY SPECIALS

Dark Chicken Plate

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

909 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

