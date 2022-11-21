Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Augie's Cafe Augie's Cafe

25 Reviews

1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA 30310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Never to Much
Grits
Ready or Not

Breakfast

Ready or Not

Ready or Not

$13.00

Eggs, meat choice, with your choice of house potatoes or grits, and a biscuit

Never to Much

Never to Much

$15.00

Brioche french toast, eggs and meat choice

The Way You Make Me Feel*

The Way You Make Me Feel*

$14.00

Pancakes served with fresh blueberries and strawberries, eggs, and meat choice

Your The One I Want

Your The One I Want

$15.00

Fried catfish over grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce* & parmesan cheese

Off the Wall

$18.00

Grilled Salmon over grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce* & parmesan cheese

Walk on The Wild Side

Walk on The Wild Side

$15.00

Delicious cajun shrimp cooked in a creamy spicy parmesan sauce served with monterey jack grits.

Never Can Say Goodbye

Never Can Say Goodbye

$14.00

3 Whole wings or Single Breast and a buttermilk waffle* Topped with powdered sugar, fresh blueberries, & strawberries

Hot Stuff

$22.00

Malibu ribeye, eggs, and a biscuit with your choice of house potatoes or grits

Uptown Girl

$10.00

Buttermilk waffle filled with fresh strawberries. Served with strawberries, whip cream and powdered sugar

Time After Time

$10.00

Buttermilk waffle filled with fresh blueberries. Served with fresh blueberries, whip cream, and powdered sugar

Listen to Your Heart*

$12.00

4 pieces of brioche French toast served with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar

California Love*

$13.00

Our breakfast burrito stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green peppers, potatoes, cheddar* and monterey jack*. Topped with spicy parmesan cheese sauce & parmesan cheese. May add protein with an additional upcharge.

Ribeye

$13.00

Holiday Special- Banana Nut Treats $3.50 Up-Charge

$3.50

A choice of 3 Pancakes, French Toast, or a Waffle, dressed with homemade caramel sauce, fresh bananas & pecans.

Holiday Special- Strawberry Banana Delight $3.50 Up-Charge

$3.50

A choice of 3 Pancakes, French Toast, or a Waffle, dressed with homemade strawberry puree, whipped icing, fresh bananas & fresh strawberries.

Omelettes

Dont Stand So Close to Me*

Dont Stand So Close to Me*

$12.00

Our omelette stuffed with peppers, garlic, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese. May add protein for an additional upcharge. *May substitute for eggs whites for an additional upcharge. *

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Grits

$4.00
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$5.00

Pork Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Toast

$2.00
Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$8.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Sandwiches

Cant Fight This Feeling*

$15.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast served on toasted brioche bread with monterey jack*, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with french fries.

Easy Lover*

$15.00

Cajun fried shrimp* piled high on toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, pickles, and our creole remoulade sauce*. Served with french fries

Hold the Line

$15.00

Cajun fried catfish served on toasted brioche bread with pickles and tartar sauce. Served with french fries

Isnt She Lovely

$15.00

Marinated steak strips, onions and peppers smothered in provolone cheese served in a toasted hoagie roll. Served with french fries

Trick of the Light

Trick of the Light

$16.00

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak-marinated sliced mushroom sauteed with peppers, onions, and vegan cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with french fries

Sausage, Egg n Cheese Biscuit

$10.00

Bacon, Egg n Cheese Biscuit

$10.00

Biscuit N Gravy with Scramble cheese egg

$13.00

Cheese Egg N Biscuit

$8.00

The Forever Melts

$15.00

Grilled Chicken or Steak. With Sautéed Onion and Cheddar Cheese on Brioche bread.

Salads

Hungry Eyes*

$11.00

romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing*. May add protein for an additional upcharge.

I Feel For You*

$12.00

mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheese, red onions and croutons. May add protein for an additional upcharge.

Lunch

Keep That Same Ol' Feeling*

$17.00

3 whole wings*, Mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread

Through the Fire

$14.00

(5) chicken tenders and fries

Fantastic Voyage

$16.00

shrimp and fries

Tell It To My Heart

Tell It To My Heart

$15.00

Veggie Pasta Alfredo with spinach, broccoli, mushroom, and mix peppers

Heat Wave

$13.00

Fresh Flour Tortillas Nachos with Onion, Peppers and Spinach. Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Homemade Queso

Always There*

$13.00

Three Whole Wings* & Fries

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

3 Whole Wings

$10.00

Catfish

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Chicken Add-ON

$4.00

Extra Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Parmesan Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast

Ready or Not

Ready or Not

$16.90

Eggs, meat choice, with your choice of house potatoes or grits, and a biscuit

Never to Much

Never to Much

$19.50

Brioche french toast, eggs and meat choice

The Way You Make Me Feel*

The Way You Make Me Feel*

$18.20

Pancakes served with fresh blueberries and strawberries, eggs, and meat choice

Your The One I Want

Your The One I Want

$19.50

Fried catfish over grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce* & parmesan cheese

Off the Wall

$23.40

Grilled Salmon over grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce* & parmesan cheese

Walk on The Wild Side

Walk on The Wild Side

$19.50

Delicious cajun shrimp cooked in a creamy spicy parmesan sauce served with monterey jack grits.

Never Can Say Goodbye

Never Can Say Goodbye

$18.20

3 Whole wings or Single Breast and a buttermilk waffle* Topped with powdered sugar, fresh blueberries, & strawberries

Hot Stuff

$28.60

Malibu ribeye, eggs, and a biscuit with your choice of house potatoes or grits

Uptown Girl

$13.00

Buttermilk waffle filled with fresh strawberries. Served with strawberries, whip cream and powdered sugar

Time After Time

$13.00

Buttermilk waffle filled with fresh blueberries. Served with fresh blueberries, whip cream, and powdered sugar

Listen to Your Heart*

$15.60

4 pieces of brioche French toast served with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar

California Love*

$16.90

Our breakfast burrito stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green peppers, potatoes, cheddar* and monterey jack*. Topped with spicy parmesan cheese sauce & parmesan cheese. May add protein with an additional upcharge.

Ribeye

$16.90

Holiday Special- The Banana Nut Treat

$12.90

A choice of 3 Pancakes, French Toast, or a Waffle, dressed with homemade caramel sauce, fresh bananas & pecans.

Holiday Special- Strawberry Banana Delight

$12.90

A choice of 3 Pancakes, French Toast, or a Waffle, dressed with homemade strawberry puree, whipped icing, fresh bananas & fresh strawberries.

Omelettes

Dont Stand So Close to Me*

Dont Stand So Close to Me*

$15.60

Our omelette stuffed with peppers, garlic, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese. May add protein for an additional upcharge. *May substitute for eggs whites for an additional upcharge. *

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$5.20

Biscuit

$2.60

Grits

$5.20
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$6.50

Pork Bacon

$6.50

Turkey Bacon

$6.50

Turkey Sausage

$6.50

Vegan Sausage

$6.50

Fruit Bowl

$10.40

Toast

$2.60
Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$10.40

Pancakes

$10.40

Sandwiches

Cant Fight This Feeling*

$19.50

Grilled or fried chicken breast served on toasted brioche bread with monterey jack*, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with french fries.

Easy Lover*

$19.50

Cajun fried shrimp* piled high on toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, pickles, and our creole remoulade sauce*. Served with french fries

Hold the Line

$19.50

Cajun fried catfish served on toasted brioche bread with pickles and tartar sauce. Served with french fries

Isnt She Lovely

$19.50

Marinated steak strips, onions and peppers smothered in provolone cheese served in a toasted hoagie roll. Served with french fries

Trick of the Light

Trick of the Light

$20.80

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak-marinated sliced mushroom sauteed with peppers, onions, and vegan cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with french fries

Sausage, Egg n Cheese Biscuit

$13.00

Bacon, Egg n Cheese Biscuit

$13.00

Biscuit N Gravy with Scramble cheese egg

$16.90

Cheese Egg N Biscuit

$10.40

The Forever Melts

$19.50

Grilled Chicken or Steak. With Sautéed Onion and Cheddar Cheese on Brioche bread.

Salads

Hungry Eyes*

$14.30

romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing*. May add protein for an additional upcharge.

I Feel For You*

$15.60

mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheese, red onions and croutons. May add protein for an additional upcharge.

Lunch

Keep That Same Ol' Feeling*

$22.10

3 whole wings*, Mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread

Through the Fire

$18.20

(5) chicken tenders and fries

Fantastic Voyage

$20.80

shrimp and fries

Tell It To My Heart

Tell It To My Heart

$19.50

Veggie Pasta Alfredo with spinach, broccoli, mushroom, and mix peppers

Heat Wave

$16.90

Fresh Flour Tortillas Nachos with Onion, Peppers and Spinach. Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Homemade Queso

Always There*

$16.90

Three Whole Wings* & Fries

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$6.50

Mac and Cheese

$7.80

Collard Greens

$7.80

Corn Bread

$6.50

3 Whole Wings

$13.00

Catfish

$10.40

Shrimp

$10.40

Chicken Add-ON

$5.20

Extra Condiments

Ranch

$0.65

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Blue Cheese

$0.65

Parmesan Sauce

$1.30

Tartar Sauce

$0.65

Hot Sauce

$0.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Augie's Cafe image
Augie's Cafe image
Augie's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
84 Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Buteco
orange star4.7 • 292
1039 Grant street Suite C-10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
El Viñedo Local
orange starNo Reviews
730 Peachtree St Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 843
33 Peachtree Pl NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston