Augie's on Main

2428 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Augie's Combo
Froggy Fresh Fries

Plates

Half Dirty Chicken

Half Dirty Chicken

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Tamarind-miso glaze, Lemon-thyme Sriracha Crust

Augie's Combo

Augie's Combo

$21.00

Half Roasted Chicken and your choice of two sides

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Roasted Chicken, Baguette, Arugula, Balsamic Onions, Chicken Drippings *modifications are politely declined*

Roast Beef Sandwich *SPECIAL OF THE WEEK*

Roast Beef Sandwich *SPECIAL OF THE WEEK*

$12.95

Roast Beef Sandwich - French Dip Style Baguette, Arugula, Balsamic Onions, Horseradish-Mustard Available through Sunday 11/13

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken, Brioche, Slaw, Spicy Pepper Sauce

Santa Monica Chopped Salad

Santa Monica Chopped Salad

$11.95

Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Olives, Crispy Shallots, JoJo Vinaigrette

Burger

Burger

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Cheese, Sauce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.95

House-made Veggie Burger Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Cheese, Sauce

Fam Pack for 4

Fam Pack for 4

$48.00

Our Fam Pack for 4 comes with: • Whole Dirty Chicken • Santa Monica Chopped Salad • Choice of 2 sides • Choice of 2 sauces

Sides

Cabbage Slaw

Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

cabbage, carrots, cilantro, green chili

Roasted Lemony Potatoes

Roasted Lemony Potatoes

$6.50

lemon chili glazed

Sautéed White Mushrooms

Sautéed White Mushrooms

$6.50

roasted button mushrooms, white wine, butter, parsley

Froggy Fresh Fries

Froggy Fresh Fries

$6.50

Espelette

California Ratatouille

California Ratatouille

$6.50

zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, tomato

Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$6.50

classic mashed potatoes

Corn Ribs

Corn Ribs

$6.50

elote style, cotija, chives

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Classic white mac n cheese

Sauces

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$1.00
Charred California Salsa

Charred California Salsa

$1.00
Santa Monica Green Chili Sauce

Santa Monica Green Chili Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock
Sm. Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Sm. Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50
Lrg. Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Lrg. Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.50Out of stock
Humm Kombucha Mango Passionfruit

Humm Kombucha Mango Passionfruit

$8.00Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Calypso Lemonade

Calypso Lemonade

$4.00
Taika Cold Brew - Black

Taika Cold Brew - Black

$5.50
Taika Cold Brew - Matcha Latte

Taika Cold Brew - Matcha Latte

$5.50
Tea's Tea - Green Tea

Tea's Tea - Green Tea

$3.50
Tepache - Picante Mango Chili

Tepache - Picante Mango Chili

$5.50
Vybes - Passion Pineapple

Vybes - Passion Pineapple

$8.00
La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.75
La Croix Lemon

La Croix Lemon

$1.75
Boylan - Ginger Ale

Boylan - Ginger Ale

$4.00Out of stock
Boylan - Root Beer

Boylan - Root Beer

$4.00
Vive Organic - Blackberry

Vive Organic - Blackberry

$3.50Out of stock
Vive Organic - Orange

Vive Organic - Orange

$3.50Out of stock
Vive Organic - Lemon Lime

Vive Organic - Lemon Lime

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2428 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
